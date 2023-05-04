 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gallup)   Worried that your money isn't safe in US banks? You might be a redneck   (news.gallup.com) divider line
62
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

662 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 9:44 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first thought this was about Jeff Foxworthy and his finances.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline sent my brain 2 seconds back in time so that it could re-dub what I just read.  Bravo. (slow clap)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't worry, right wingers, your 37 dollars and 14 cents is still secured by the FDIC.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.


There's a problem, but it's not my problem. It sucks for the bank, but I'll be just fine.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.


Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: Don't worry, right wingers, your 37 dollars and 14 cents is still secured by the FDIC.


can you show us on the doll where the bad man touched you?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or just someone who's been 0aying attention to all the recent bank collapses.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.


Don't listen to the dumbs, they're always insulting intelligent thought and prudent behavior.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or one of those other racist terms subby?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Howling Fantods:

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

does the government have enough to cover ALL the banks?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?


"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.


Who insures the federal government? Joe Schmoe.

This isn't rocket science but by thinking one level further beyond the immediate implications we can see that the American people foot the bill for corporate escapades.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Howling Fantods:

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

does the government have enough to cover ALL the banks?


Technically they can just print enough money to do so. Of course, that may collapse the value of the dollar.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Democrats, upper-income adults, college graduates less worried

Ironically, they should be more worried simply because they're more likely to have invested assets covered by SIPC which will cover up to $500,000 if you invested with a fraudulent broker.  The more you have, the greater your exposure.  Only about 88% of the money lost by Madoff was recovered.  You'd still be out if you trusted him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Antisemites don't trust banks
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. I've invested heavily in rusted out cars and old tools, so I think my portfolio is safe from the vagaries of the financial market.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.

Redneck

is a derogatory term chiefly, but not exclusively, applied to white Americans perceived to be crass and unsophisticated, closely associated with rural whites of the Southern United States

but tell us all about the other lifestyle choice words you use.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Howling Fantods:

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

does the government have enough to cover ALL the banks?


If all the banks in the US fail, then your money is worthless anyways, so getting it out of the bank no longer matters.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think this is what Build Back Better means.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: asciibaron: Howling Fantods:

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

does the government have enough to cover ALL the banks?

Technically they can just print enough money to do so. Of course, that may collapse the value of the dollar.


that was the point, if ALL the banks collapse, so does America.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FDIC ...one of the best polices enacted by new deal (strangely, Roosevelt had to be dragged kicking and screaming to it.. we forget he had quite a few standard conservative assumptions. Fortunately he learned to abandon them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.

Redneck is a derogatory term chiefly, but not exclusively, applied to white Americans perceived to be crass and unsophisticated, closely associated with rural whites of the Southern United States

but tell us all about the other lifestyle choice words you use.


Hush now. Adults are talking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?


It is racist, but not in the way people think.  It's accepting that white people have an inherent advantage over non-white people and that rednecks choose to squander that advantage with life choices.

Now, that's not necessarily true and it's crude, but it's not at all racist against white people.  It's acceptance of the existence of structural bias.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.


I have been corrected. But you could have used many other "lifestyle choices" in the headline as well.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Jokes on them. I've invested heavily in rusted out cars and old tools, so I think my portfolio is safe from the vagaries of the financial market.


vintage volkswagens, that is the future of investments.  bring a trailer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I heard if you put money in a bank Joe Biden takes it, grooms kids, switches their gender, and gives them an abortion"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.


It specifically refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of white European Americans.

It's equivalent to the derogatory word that refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of black African Americans.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About Half in U.S. Worry About Their Money's Safety in Banks

If my account has less than $250k, it's covered by insurance, right? So what am I worrying about, the CEO of the bank losing his job?
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I first thought this was about Jeff Foxworthy and his finances.


Well, it isn't NOT about that.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

Who insures the federal government? Joe Schmoe.

This isn't rocket science but by thinking one level further beyond the immediate implications we can see that the American people foot the bill for corporate escapades.


That is beside the point of whether people should worry about the safety of their money.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.

Redneck is a derogatory term chiefly, but not exclusively, applied to white Americans perceived to be crass and unsophisticated, closely associated with rural whites of the Southern United States

but tell us all about the other lifestyle choice words you use.

Hush now. Adults are talking.


are they, calling people names is childish.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.


Given our present government, a good reason to worry...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

Given our present government, a good reason to worry...


You're right.  Republicans have way too much power in our current government.  We should brainstorm a strategy for removing them.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You're thinking of this place all wrong. As if I had the money back in a safe. The money's not here. Your money's in Joe's house...right next to yours. And in the Kennedy house, and Mrs. Macklin's house, and a hundred others. Why, you're lending them the money to build, and then, they're going to pay it back to you as best they can!"
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: About Half in U.S. Worry About Their Money's Safety in Banks

If my account has less than $250k, it's covered by insurance, right? So what am I worrying about, the CEO of the bank losing his job?


Banks hold corporate accounts and medium to large businesses generally have over $250,000 in their accounts in order to actively engage in commercial activities.

If the majority of our nations GDP is derived from medium to large businesses, well try and think about what would happen to our output if we can't produce anything or conduct business.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

Who insures the federal government? Joe Schmoe.

This isn't rocket science but by thinking one level further beyond the immediate implications we can see that the American people foot the bill for corporate escapades.


The FDIC is insured by the banks themselves.

The FDIC receives no appropriation from Congress, although it is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Instead, the agency is funded by insurance premiums paid by banks and from interest earned on the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund, which is invested in U.S. government obligations.

If Joe Schmoe doesn't have a bank account, Joe Schmoe doesn't insure FDIC.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: About Half in U.S. Worry About Their Money's Safety in Banks

If my account has less than $250k, it's covered by insurance, right? So what am I worrying about, the CEO of the bank losing his job?


No, what you're really worried about is that America runs on credit... if banks tighten lending, and they are, that cuts off money for companies to function.

Now... they absolutely CAN continue to function and do well, but that would mean they have to cut costs. Do you think they will fire millions of people or cut their own salaries to make up for that lack of available funds?

Google fired thousands and gave shareholders and executives billions. So, there's your answer.

Banking, in essence, is the canary in the coal mine.

If we have a serious baking crisis, then we will very shortly have an employment crisis and then an economic crisis.

Because Mr. CEO and all his 4,000 Executive VP's sure as f*ck are not taking a pay cut if they can fire someone else first.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After watching my formerly stable and really top-notch bank be forced into a merger during the last round of banks to big to fail nonsense, yea I'm watching this with a very jaundiced eye.  We ended up leaving that bank after 20 years, because the very skeezy bank they merged with began to overshadow all the good that had gone before.

I don't even recognize it anymore, and once we paid off our mortgage with them, we finished moving all our banking business to our credit union.  Fortunately, we had the foresight to have already moved all our direct drafts and deposits and drained the last account down to the brand new minimum to have a free checking account.  When we attempted to formally close the account and get the final funds released, it suddenly was a 2-4 business day wait, and the funds wouldn't be available for transfer, we would have to come back to the branch to get a check.

Lower income folks don't have a lot of fluidity to wait for those kinds of shenanigans.  If there's even a hint that funds are going to be late, people living on the edge will panic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.

It specifically refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of white European Americans.

It's equivalent to the derogatory word that refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of black African Americans.


Like all perjoratives for White Americans, the epithet is one that was coined by white people to disparage other white people.
Like "Paddy", "cracker", White trash, etc, they are all terms that well off, slave owning whites used to describe poor , "no-account" whites who could not afford to own slaves, and had to work with their own hands.
It bears no relationship to the "N" word, which was coined by owners to describe their own property.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was applying for a bank position back in 1987, my mom, told me this

"there's no money in banking"

She wasn't a redneck, but she did have red hair.

Does that count?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Tyrone Slothrop: RottenEggs: Or one of those other racist terms subby?

"Redneck" isn't a race, it's a lifestyle choice.

It specifically refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of white European Americans.

It's equivalent to the derogatory word that refers to the ethno-religious rural working class of black African Americans.


Micks? Wops?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a descendant from a long line of distinguished rednecks, I feel comfortable stating that it wasn't rednecks pulling their money out of the banks causing them to fail.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: OlderGuy: Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

Given our present government, a good reason to worry...

You're right.  Republicans have way too much power in our current government.  We should brainstorm a strategy for removing them.


LOL..
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: ThieveryCorp: Howling Fantods: NewportBarGuy: Well... if you believe ALL of the banks have enough mark-to-market assets to cover 100% of deposits right now, I have a bridge I'd like to sell you.

We do have a problem. How big is it? We'll be finding out.

But to think there is no problem? Well, that's pretty f*cking dumb.

Whether the banks have enough assets to cover investment losses doesnt matter for Joe Schmoe. His deposits are insured by the federal government.

Who insures the federal government? Joe Schmoe.

This isn't rocket science but by thinking one level further beyond the immediate implications we can see that the American people foot the bill for corporate escapades.

That is beside the point of whether people should worry about the safety of their money.


Your hyperbolic discounting is defective.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Or just someone who's been 0aying attention to all the recent bank collapses.


You might be a redneck.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Baloney. If they thought their accounts at the Fourth Sixth Eight State Bank of BFEgypt, Ohio, weren't good as gold bullion, they'd pull their money out. They haven't done that.

Of co
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tommyl66: "You're thinking of this place all wrong. As if I had the money back in a safe. The money's not here. Your money's in Joe's house...right next to yours. And in the Kennedy house, and Mrs. Macklin's house, and a hundred others. Why, you're lending them the money to build, and then, they're going to pay it back to you as best they can!"


I believe Saturday Night Live did a moar accurate parody of that scene.


/at work
//got no time to look for it, meeting coming up
\|/ slava slashies!
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well my smallish regional bank, as far as I know, isn't infested with techbros and crypto nerds, so I feel pretty secure.

I feel like people are forgetting that that's the source of this: some dickheads using computer Monopoly money that you use to buy heroin and apps where you rent air as a get rich quick scheme. There's a reason it was a Silicon Valley bank that failed first.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.