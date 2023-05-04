 Skip to content
(SC Department of Corrections)   Using South Carolina's incarcerated inmate search, you can find the location of any imprisoned felon... unless you are looking for Alex Murdaugh, in which case it is "undisclosed" (PDF)   (public.doc.state.sc.us) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One rule for the rich and powerful, a different rule for the little people.

Also saw yesterday his lawyers said "Yeah, you know that housekeeper that died at his place and Alex said it happened cause she tripped over dogs? Yeah, she never tripped over dogs. Alex lied and her family should pay back all the money Alex got from the life insurance policy he took out on her right before she died."

The family: Yeah, we never got a penny of the money and if her fall and death wasn't cause by tripping over dogs how did it happen?

The lawyers: *smokebomb*

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/alex-murdaugh-lied-dogs-causing-longtime-housekeepers-fatal-fall-lawye-rcna82657
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The man should be fried with every single bit of electricity available in South Carolina.  Or dipped in acid.  Either way, there should not be a single molecule of him left.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear Susan Smith is quite popular still...

Oh look, she might be getting out soon too!

Susan Smith, Jailed for Killing Her Kids, Talks Marriage with Boyfriend (people.com)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: The man should be fried with every single bit of electricity available in South Carolina.


This is the only good thing to come from South Carolina.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: The man should be fried with every single bit of electricity available in South Carolina.  Or dipped in acid.  Either way, there should not be a single molecule of him left.


jordanforeman.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: bluorangefyre: The man should be fried with every single bit of electricity available in South Carolina.

This is the only good thing to come from South Carolina.

[Fark user image 199x312]


And that's on a relative scale.  Even the best South Carolina BBQ sauce is on the bottom of the regional BBQ sauce list.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I hear Susan Smith is quite popular still...

Oh look, she might be getting out soon too!

Susan Smith, Jailed for Killing Her Kids, Talks Marriage with Boyfriend (people.com)


Guess they're thinking about letting her out so they won't have to keep arresting prison guards for having sex with her. OK, not really. They haven't arrested one in a few years now. Guess they found a safer spot.
 
