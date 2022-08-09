 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 435 of WW3: Gyorgi Lucaski caught filming his starship crashing above the Blyat Star scene yesterday at the Kremlin. Putin worries about large open shafts. This is your Thursday Ukraine invasion discussion. May the Fourth be with you   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Call Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all, So the opinion on the drone attack at the Kremlin appears to be settling around 'the vatniks did it', another overnight drone attack on Kyiv is once again repulsed in a winning fashion, Zelensky appears to be winning the hearts and minds of the Nordic countries. Always knew I liked those folks. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent newspapers.

Nordic Countries Pledge to Support Ukraine's Path to EU and NATO
At a summit held in Helsinki, the leaders of Northern European countries assured President Zelensky in person that they will support Ukraine's entry into the EU and NATO.

'Bandera' Case File: Kherson Volunteer Held in Russian Captivity for a Year
Iryna Horobtsova, a volunteer and activist from Kherson, has been in Russian captivity for almost a year. Her parents are making every effort to free her from the occupiers' clutches.

Russian Propagandists Have a Wild Theory About Ukraine's Counteroffensive
Russia has been trying to second guess when and where Ukraine's counteroffensive will happen - their latest theory is an attack on Transnistria, Moldova

Austria Divided Over Support for Ukraine in Fight Against Russian Aggression - Poll Shows
A recent opinion poll revealed that half of Austrians believe it is important to continue supporting Ukraine. The poll also found that 9% of Austrians still view Russia as a "reliable" partner.

ISW: Russia Likely Staged Drone Attack on Kremlin to Mobilize Domestic Support for War
The ISW suggests that the drone incident may be a false-flag attack intended to justify increased mobilization measures rather than any sort of escalation.

EXPLAINED: Blame, Denials and the 'Likely Staged' Kremlin Drone Attack
The US has said any claims from Moscow should be taken 'with a very large shaker of salt' while, if it was an attack, it raises serious questions about Russia's air defenses.

More Ammo for Ukraine in New $300m US Aid Package
The latest package includes HIMARS, additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, all badly-needed by Kyiv for its upcoming counteroffensive.

Explosions Overnight in Kyiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia
The latest attacks came after senior Russian officials called for the "physical elimination" of President Zelensky in retaliation for what they claim was a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.

Russian Strikes Kill 18 in Southern Ukraine
"On the morning of May 3, Russian troops began the massive shelling of the city of Kherson and the region's settlements," the prosecutors said.

Russia Prepares For Victory Day Under the Shadow of Mysterious Fires and Derailed Trains
Moscow has tightened its laws against sabotage, and treason and spying cases are multiplying - but the measures have failed to stop numerous attacks in recent weeks.

Ukraine Trashes FSB Arrest Claims, Highlights 'Strange Logic' of Fearful Russians
Andriy Yusov of Ukraine's Military Intelligence told Kyiv Post that Russians were right to be afraid 'because a fair trial will find everyone' and that their safest option is surrender.


Media: Russia cancels May 9 celebrations in at least 21 cities.
Russian authorities have canceled May 9 celebrations in at least 21 cities, Russian independent outlet Vertska reported on May 4.

UK Defense Ministry: Sabotage of Russian fuel networks 'likely to force adjustments' to logistics.
Ongoing sabotage of Russian fuel networks will "likely force adjustments" to the Russian military's refueling operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on May 4.

Zelensky visits the Netherlands, gives 'impressive' speech to government.
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands and addressed the Dutch parliament, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation reported on May 4.

Update: 23 killed, 46 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.
The casaulty numbers in the May 3 Russian attack on Kherson Oblast have risen to 23 people killed and 46 injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 4.

Dennis Soltys: Ukraine is winning her Great Modernization War

Russian forces attack Chernihiv Oblast, killing 1 person.
One woman was killed by Russian strikes in Chernihiv Oblast, regional Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on May 4.

Governor: Drone targets oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast
A drone allegedly targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on May 4, Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia deploys military equipment, explosives at Zaporizhzhia power plant.
Russian troops have placed military equipment, weapons, and explosives in the turbine department of the unit four of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to the information from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukraine downs 18 drones, all aerial targets over Kyiv.
Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces have launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea in the early hours of May 4.

ISW: Russia may have staged Kremlin drone strike to bring war home to domestic audience.
Several indicators suggest that a drone strike against the Kremlin on May 3 was internally conducted and purposefully staged by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 civilian.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Myropillia, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Vorozhbianska, and Seredyna-Buda, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 3.

Explosions heard in Kyiv, air raid alert goes off in many Ukrainian regions.
Two loud explosions were heard in Kyiv, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Kyiv City Military Administration said air defense is at work.

And that's your lot. Enjoy the day and May the Fourth be with you.
 
andrewagill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x260]


Some nice losses today. A bunch of UAVs on the same day as double digits arty & APV losses? & over 600 dead Russians? Shaping up to be a good day.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning all of you meat popsicles and other lifeforms!  Here's the daily update from Artem, The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUK_5N5--Z4

It's pathetic that the Ruzzians are claiming a teeny, tiny drone attack is an assassination attempt.  If Ukraine was going to dedicate ANY resources to such a worthy goal they'd use more than 2 lightly-armed kamikaze drones.  I'm on the side that it was a false flag by Ruzzia in order to justify additional security measures and to give them a reason for additional rhetoric.  I think the Russian public is very uneasy with the SMO and I'm wishing they'd fix their own problems by storming the Kremlin themselves but, I don't think that it is likely.

Happy ThorsDay and May the 4th be with you!  We get a new Marvel movie but it's GotG3 instead of a Thor movie. (i should really catch up on these as I'm about 6 movies behind now)  I didn't intend to distract the thread yesterday with watermelon imagery but, no apologies.  Have a fabulous day and here's some less provocative yet mooving sunflower imagery to get you started:

bloobeary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the drone attack on russia's radar plane awhile back showed, Ukraine has the means to land a drone on a target and f*ck its sh*t up if they decide to, rather than fly it in the general vicinity of nearby and explode it in mid-air causing no real damage.

This was a staged fireworks display for the masses.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]

[Fark user image 774x1500]

[Fark user image 850x260]


WTF?  Did the russians lose an arty convoy somewhere?  That's an awful lot of metal systems to go 'boom' in one day.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 22 through April 28 (Days 423 to 429) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Flab
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I Hope there's a Sarlacc at the bottom of that open shaft.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
91 pieces of hardware. That's a shocking amount of hardware to me. I think we've only seen maybe 2-3 days over 100, and those were when there was a full route.

I hope this is the new trend coming from russia using increasingly old stuff and Ukraine getting trained and supplied on better/newer Western systems.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bloobeary: As the drone attack on russia's radar plane awhile back showed, Ukraine has the means to land a drone on a target and f*ck its sh*t up if they decide to, rather than fly it in the general vicinity of nearby and explode it in mid-air causing no real damage.

This was a staged fireworks display for the masses.


That's my assessment as well, but here's the thing.  Putin isn't above killing his own people in false flag operations.   And if this is met with a collective yawn from his disengaged population, that's where he's going next.  And it will be a hell of a lot more dramatic when a drone explodes a bunch of civilians at a May Day parade or something.
 
fasahd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
tembaarmswide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I might be the only person on earth with a folder named "flowers and melons".
 
fasahd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
!! At night, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine with UAVs

The invaders used up to 24 "Shahed-136/131" attack drones from the north and from the south.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 18 attack UAVs.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Picking up again, i see.
 
fasahd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Night attack on Ukraine. What is known as of 8:00 a.m .:

This night, the aggressor again launched a comprehensive air strike on the capital. The Russians launched an attack on Kyiv with the use of barrage ammunition of the Shahed type and rockets, probably of the ballistic type.

According to preliminary information, all enemy missiles and UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv by our air defense forces!

As a result of the night air attack on the capital, in the Shevchenkiv district, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle was found in a residential building. No victims among the population and no significant damage to the surrounding area.

At night, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with artillery and drones. A 32-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital. 11 private houses and 9 commercial buildings were damaged in the city. And also - a gas station and a power line.

The occupiers sent 15 Shahed-131/136 to Odesa. Air defense destroyed 12 drones, and three hit the dormitories of one of the city's educational institutions. No casualties.
 
fasahd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Norway allocated €378 million in aid to Ukraine

This was reported by the Norwegian government.

€235 million of them will be used for humanitarian needs and another €143 million will be allocated to support the budget sphere and restore damaged infrastructure.

The funds provided by the country are allocated within the framework of the Nansen Support Program in Ukraine. Norway will provide €1.2 billion each year for the next five years from 2023 to 2027.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Drone attacks inside Russia carried into a second day, disrupting Moscow's battlefield supply lines amid a marked increase in strikes against its logistics hubs that suggest the start of a much anticipated Ukrainian offensive is drawing near."

This link is the Wall Street Journal but you can find the story via a Google News search on the Dow Jones wire:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/crescendo-of-attacks-target-russian-supply-lines-ahead-of-expected-offensive-5bd48a28
 
fasahd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin said that Ukraine tried to strike the Kremlin with drones

"Ukraine tried to strike the Kremlin at night. The Russian military and special services disabled two drones that attacked the Kremlin, there were no casualties," the report says...
ISW believes that Russia staged an attack on the Kremlin
"the Russian authorities have recently taken measures to strengthen internal air defenses, including in Moscow itself. Therefore, it is extremely unlikely that two drones would be able to break through the numerous rounds of air defense and blow up or be shot down directly over the "heart" of the Kremlin in such a way that it would be possible to get spectacular shots," says the analysts' report.
The Institute for the Study of War points out that the Kremlin's immediate, consistent and coordinated response to the incident indicates that the attack was internally prepared in such a way that its political consequences were more significant than the information confusion. the Kremlin immediately accused Ukraine of carrying out the terrorist attack, and the Russian official response quickly rallied around the accusation.
 
LesserEvil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Russians would absolutely stage a false flag attack, but they really went about it the wrong way. Younger Putin at least knew to blow up an apartment building loaded with civilians... The Chechnya "terrorist" attack on an apartment building containing primarily Russian stormtroopers' families was cold, bold, calculated and actually worked.

An attack on the Kremlin might be greeted by many in Russia as welcome.

All that said, Putin's Folly has thrown up so much disinformation that nobody takes them at their word, and usually the response is complete disbelief in the party line. State television has no credibility, and is a bigger joke than Tucker Carlson is here. Only flag humpers believe* any of it, and that is only because they wallow in hatred and bigotry, and their manipulated fears are used by those in power in Russia.
 
RobSeace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia claims the U.S. is behind the alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin

"We are well aware that decisions on such a level of terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington," he said in his daily briefing with reporters. "Kyiv only does what it is told to do."

Christ, what an asshole.
 
fasahd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Kherson, as a result of Russian shelling, 21 people died, 48 were injured, Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported this.
"All civilians! In one incomplete day! In one area! Railway station and transfer, house, hardware store, grocery supermarket,...
In the Kherson region, a three-day mourning period was announced in memory of those killed in the shelling
Kherson OVA announced mourning - May 4, 5 and 6.
The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 98 times in the past day, as a result of which 23 people were killed and 46 injured, including two children.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
mederu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Kremlin was hit by drone | Who is responsible for the Moscow attack?
Youtube Eies-0t8wGk

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
03 May: Drone Attack on Kremlin and Oil Depots. Russians BRACE FOR WHAT IS COMING NEXT
Youtube a2YknZSsAZ4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Jesterling
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russia claims the U.S. is behind the alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin

"We are well aware that decisions on such a level of terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington," he said in his daily briefing with reporters. "Kyiv only does what it is told to do."

Christ, what an asshole.



Because dispatching a potato drone to attack a flagpole on the other side of the planet is totally our style.
 
fasahd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russia claims the U.S. is behind the alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin

"We are well aware that decisions on such a level of terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington," he said in his daily briefing with reporters. "Kyiv only does what it is told to do."

Christ, what an asshole.


No, It's totally the U.S. M.O. -

s1.tntfireworks.comView Full Size

/s
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've seen more convincing fireworks at a grand opening of Incredible Universe. 

/By Grabthar's Hammer
//What a savings...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I F-ing CALLED it! Falsest False Flag that was ever False Flagged!
 
fasahd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What else is known about the night Russian shelling:

Russia fired missiles at Kramatorsk at night. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

17 explosions rang out during the day in populated areas of Chernihiv region. At night, as a result of an airstrike in the village of Ivanivka, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire, another building was damaged. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1941 died.

The enemy made 112 strikes on 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region: one missile strike, 3 air strikes, 5 UAV attacks, one with an anti-aircraft missile and 101 artillery shells.

As a result of the night attack on the Kyiv region, non-residential buildings were damaged on the territory of one of the communities. Fortunately, there are no victims or victims.

As a result of the downing of enemy aerial objects in the Shevchenkiv, Pechersk and Podilsky districts of the capital, debris fell on various streets around about 10 buildings. As a result of falling debris, parked cars and the road surface were partially damaged.
 
RobSeace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unlikely connection: college students in Ukraine and the U.S. form a bond

"In reality, humor is one of the greatest instruments for protecting our mental state," Yan Samosiienko, a Ukrainian student wrote on Discord. "We make jokes not because we are indifferent, but because we have adapted to it. Something is funny when it is absurd. And it's hard to imagine anything more absurd than Russia and its narratives."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: special services disabled two drones that attacked the Kremlin


in Russian news : the roof of the Kremlin is considered "special services".
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tembaarmswide: I might be the only person on earth with a folder named "flowers and melons".


You have to be kidding. The sheer number of large breasted women who like flowers makes your hypothesis extremely unlikely.

Now I have some research to do on the topic.
 
RobSeace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The War-Weary West

How Governments Can Keep Their Citizens Committed to Ukraine's Defense

/Open in a new private window.
 
