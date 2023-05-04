 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Star Wars)   May the Fourth be with you   (starwars.com) divider line
69
    More: Spiffy, Star Wars, Princess Leia, Jedi, Padm Amidala, Palpatine, Snack, The Force (Star Wars), Obi-Wan Kenobi  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 04 May 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just the worst nerd ever. I forgot completely about it until this morning when my wife and mother both texted me to wish me a happy Star Wars Day
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also with you.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Pi Day!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: I'm just the worst nerd ever. I forgot completely about it until this morning when my wife and mother both texted me to wish me a happy Star Wars Day


It's my sisters birthday. I always try to prank her with star wars bday crap.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Force yourself.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this fuss over two good movies and one good TV show.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raeconteur: And also with you.


He is risen indeed.

/of course I mean anakin.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 850x564]


If we continue on that analogy, those nukes on the White Stars won't reach Z'Ha'Dum, since Grogu would be on the Shadow Side.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the May.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. It'll always be my mom's birthday. She was born 106 years ago today.

/get off my lawn
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: ArkAngel: I'm just the worst nerd ever. I forgot completely about it until this morning when my wife and mother both texted me to wish me a happy Star Wars Day

It's my sisters birthday. I always try to prank her with star wars bday crap.


Delco-like typing detected.....?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Star Wars has become ubiquitous, I think that we should instead respect another nerd relic of the 80's and make 5/4 3-2-1 Contact Day henceforth!
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to Google, search Grogu or Baby Yoda, then click on him when he appears in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Keep clicking. It's fun.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: All this fuss over two good movies and one good TV show.


The Star Wars Holiday Special 1978 (FULL) (No Commercials)
Youtube UL-hL6_XR30
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want Jedi Survivor to be playable. It's really all I ask.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running of the Hoods 2017: Star Wars Celebration Orlando
Youtube 1ZPn45IpQKI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star Wars is dead to me. If you still can enjoy it then great for you but I am so completely done. Have a nice day and may the thing be with you and yours.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baltimoreblonde: Go to Google, search Grogu or Baby Yoda, then click on him when he appears in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Keep clicking. It's fun.


Well thank you for that!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1ZPn45IpQKI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The funnest fandom ever.

I'm going to a con before I die if it kills me.  I'm going to be General Organa.  It may be gray haired, slack boobed, cranky General Organa, but I'm going.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks, I'm good.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live long and prosper.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: RandomInternetComment: ArkAngel: I'm just the worst nerd ever. I forgot completely about it until this morning when my wife and mother both texted me to wish me a happy Star Wars Day

It's my sisters birthday. I always try to prank her with star wars bday crap.

Delco-like typing detected.....?


Does Dayton Engineering Laboratories Co even type?
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with your spirit
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: another nerd relic of the 80's


1977
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: TheManofPA: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1ZPn45IpQKI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The funnest fandom ever.

I'm going to a con before I die if it kills me.  I'm going to be General Organa.  It may be gray haired, slack boobed, cranky General Organa, but I'm going.


You'll always be a partially hydrogenated feral feline to me.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dack48: And with your spirit


Ahh, a Papist Jedi...
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: Since Star Wars has become ubiquitous, I think that we should instead respect another nerd relic of the 80's and make 5/4 3-2-1 Contact Day henceforth!


3-2-1 Contact is a show that nobody seems to remember.  I just watched the Warriors for a podcast and one of the Bloodhound Gang (from 3-2-1 Contact) played Rembrandt in that film.  I've asked a dozen or so people around my age about 3-2-1 and nobody remembers it.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't see why the empire are the bad guys in this, and all of these new shows just cement my view over it.

The whole god damn thing kicks off with the rebels committing a war crime, admitting the empire normally plays by the rules, and then ends with the rebels tricking the ewoks into a war they had no part in (to be fair, canibalistic jerks themselves), and dropping a moon sized space station onto their planet.

But they are the good guys, because the bad guys are British and led by a scary dude in black. Its almost like when they were writing it they knew the bad guys weren't really bad, and just got out a bag of tropes so people wouldn't be confused.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Live long and prosper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved Star Wars as a kid. Now that Disney owns it, Star Wars is more dead to me than the millions of voices that suddenly cried out in terror on Alderaan and were suddenly silenced. May 4th is now a day of mourning for me.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You nerds are stealing Cinco de Mayo Eve's thunder.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: All this fuss over two good movies and one good TV show.


Yes, The Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Star Wars Holiday Special, are worth having a special day to commemorate.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I loved Star Wars as a kid. Now that Disney owns it, Star Wars is more dead to me than the millions of voices that suddenly cried out in terror on Alderaan and were suddenly silenced. May 4th is now a day of mourning for me.


Disney has done a few things right:
- Andor
- Rogue One
...the rest of the Disney movies are trash.

The animated stuff that was carried forward (Clone Wars & Rebels) has been pretty good, but rough in spots. By extension, the same can be said of the live action series where Dave Filoni has had involvement in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: You nerds are stealing Cinco de Mayo Eve's thunder.


Pubs around here are running Cinco de Mayo specials 5/3 - 5/7. There is no thunder, only capitalism.
 
correction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mjbok: Michael J Faux: Since Star Wars has become ubiquitous, I think that we should instead respect another nerd relic of the 80's and make 5/4 3-2-1 Contact Day henceforth!

3-2-1 Contact is a show that nobody seems to remember.  I just watched the Warriors for a podcast and one of the Bloodhound Gang (from 3-2-1 Contact) played Rembrandt in that film.  I've asked a dozen or so people around my age about 3-2-1 and nobody remembers it.


From dredged up memory:

Contact is the answer, is the reason, when everything happens, contact!

Let's make connntact!

3
2
1
Contact

/ I'm sure it's on youtube but don't care to verify my memory before posting
// Shouldn't March 2nd be 3-2-1 Contact day?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Michael J Faux: another nerd relic of the 80's

1977


You is smart. You is important.
 
Mr. Fenster Manifester
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
correction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

correction: mjbok: Michael J Faux: Since Star Wars has become ubiquitous, I think that we should instead respect another nerd relic of the 80's and make 5/4 3-2-1 Contact Day henceforth!

3-2-1 Contact is a show that nobody seems to remember.  I just watched the Warriors for a podcast and one of the Bloodhound Gang (from 3-2-1 Contact) played Rembrandt in that film.  I've asked a dozen or so people around my age about 3-2-1 and nobody remembers it.

From dredged up memory:

Contact is the answer, is the reason, when everything happens, contact!

Let's make connntact!

3
2
1
Contact

/ I'm sure it's on youtube but don't care to verify my memory before posting
// Shouldn't March 2nd be 3-2-1 Contact day?


Curiosity got the best of me. Funky:

3-2-1 Contact Opening Theme/Intro 1983-1986 #2
Youtube s2-LEBc2sO8
 
mjbok
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Fenster Manifester: [Fark user image 850x606]


Had to check (just for research purposes) that this is real and it indeed is real and fantastic.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Star Wars EP7: Banana Time
Youtube 6EsDzjyy65I


Better than the Force Awakens
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I loved Star Wars as a kid. Now that Disney owns it, Star Wars is more dead to me than the millions of voices that suddenly cried out in terror on Alderaan and were suddenly silenced. May 4th is now a day of mourning for me.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: AlphaG33k: Live long and prosper.

[Fark user image 425x333]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: I loved Star Wars as a kid. Now that Disney owns it, Star Wars is more dead to me than the millions of voices that suddenly cried out in terror on Alderaan and were suddenly silenced. May 4th is now a day of mourning for me.


what are your thoughts on sand?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: CarpathianPandaShaman: I loved Star Wars as a kid. Now that Disney owns it, Star Wars is more dead to me than the millions of voices that suddenly cried out in terror on Alderaan and were suddenly silenced. May 4th is now a day of mourning for me.

Disney has done a few things right:
- Andor
- Rogue One
...the rest of the Disney movies are trash.

The animated stuff that was carried forward (Clone Wars & Rebels) has been pretty good, but rough in spots. By extension, the same can be said of the live action series where Dave Filoni has had involvement in.


The original movies were more or less trash. They were campy, poorly written and filled with plot holes, predictable, and at the end nothing more than a cash grab selling toys. They were just ahead of their time in terms of vfx and slightly better than the other drek that was out in the same genre at the time.

That doesn't mean there isn't anything wrong with them, but how they got held to this level of masterpiece that people expect stuff to live up to is beyond me.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.