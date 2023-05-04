 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Good and bad news for Doomsdayers: Bad that there's a bus-sized asteroid that will hurtle past the Earth today and miss. The good news is that it will be followed by four more
42
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aim better!
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DAMN BUGS!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With space being really big and all, I am surprised Earth hasn't been hit by a good asteroid in a while.

We're due.

and honestly? I hope it lands on my house while I'm still in it.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody, typical! You wait ages for one, then 5 come along all at once.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my Corn Flakes sans piss...

The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations
Youtube Eab_beh07HU
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Aim better!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top-5 Most Desirable Asteroid Targets

1. Jimmy Buffett
2. Jim Bakker
3. Donald Trump
4. Tucker Carlson
5. Steve Bannon/Roger Stone (tie)
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's the way the school buses work around here. If you're stuck behind one, there are at least four more on the same route. Each with less than half a dozen kids. Colossal waste of my tax money.

/grumble grumble i walked to school through hip-deep snow uphill both ways grumble
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five buses coming but they're all express, farking figures. Once the local comes by it's gonna be farking PACKED, too.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they traveling as a group with the same orbital path or are they all coming at us from different directions?
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

List fails without Ted Nugent
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dunno, I enjoy a good buffet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be real pretty sure something that small would burn up in the atmosphere upon entry leaving a nice dust cloud or a pebble.

My understanding is pebble size asteroids hiat the earth everyday ...but you don't notice cuz uh...pebble.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You left out Putin.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that it will be followed by four more

LOOXURY! When I was a lad our 'ouse was regularly bombarded by a hundred meteorites a day. One killed my auntie. Another smashed my cat's leg.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sticks and stones will break my bones,
but asteroids will kill me!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: With space being really big and all, I am surprised Earth hasn't been hit by a good asteroid in a while.

We're due.

and honestly? I hope it lands on my house while I'm still in it.


That would be one hell of a stroke of good luck!

But then something bad would probably happen the next day...like a big lottery win.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

On purpose. If he gets hiat by an asteroid, they'll blame it on us and they'll launch the nukes our way. Yeah, sure, those nukes will likely hit Jimmy Buffett, which is nice, but still...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?


These asteroid size comparisons are usually forged by someone who rode the short school bus, so I'm going with that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still voting for Yellowstone Supervolcano.
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
10-4 we got us a convoy
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You had one job, giant meteor!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nah. Stranglehold keeps him out of the Top-5, for sure.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Quick! Get out the smelloscope just in case!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

There, I fixed it. I want to go first.

seriously.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: But then something bad would probably happen the next day...like a big lottery win.


I don't play the lottery.

So, I know I'm not going to win.

Got to be in it, to win it, right?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?


Nah, just a CPU Bus.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cimg6.ibsrv.netView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?



Not sure about that, but they may change its name to "Lorrie".
 
The5thElement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: The good news is that it will be followed by four more

LOOXURY! When I was a lad our 'ouse was regularly bombarded by a hundred meteorites a day. One killed my auntie. Another smashed my cat's leg.


Cat's leg? You were lucky. Our cat got struck on the bum. Couldn't properly relieve 'imself for a week.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many washing machines is that?
 
groverpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diagonal: wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?


Not sure about that, but they may change its name to "Lorrie".


What's a "Lorrie"?
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Still voting for Yellowstone Supervolcano.


That's a ....possibility. ( my fear is a large asteroid wiping out Pyongyang , and starting WW3)
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it as big as a large boulder/small boulder? I'd hate for it to block some highway around here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?


Front side bus.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Might as well happen in our lifetimes.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groverpm: Diagonal: wxboy: Are we talking a standard city bus, a short school bus, a UK double-decker bus, an Airbus?


Not sure about that, but they may change its name to "Lorrie".

What's a "Lorrie"?



RIP, Lorie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Five meteors? Someone maxed-out their Black Materia.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What did Jimmy Buffett ever do to you? T_T
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This. I'd take annoying Parrotheads over the rest of the human garbage on that list any day...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recorded Cheeseburger in Paradise.
 
