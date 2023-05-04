 Skip to content
(MassLive)   First Black US Marshal in MA passes away. Mourners expected at funeral from every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area   (masslive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RIP to an American hero. I am sure he will get full military honors, which is a beautiful thing in itself.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gabby Johnson to announce the approach of the entourage from the bell tower of the Old North Church.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but was he the first Black US Marshal from Eastern Mass.to die? No? Boring.
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His last words were, "hey, where the white women at?"
 
Kar98
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BONNNNNNG!!!
 
dobro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ummm, what about Bass Reeves?

https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tTP1TewyIhPSzdg9BJLyywqLlFIyklMzlYoLVbITSwqzkjMAQDFBQvB&q=first+black+us+marshal&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS891US891&oq=first+black+us+ma&aqs=chrome.1.0i355i512j46i512j69i57j0i512l3j0i22i30l4.11737j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Upon first scanning the headline, I immediately thought it was because he was shot by cops while out driving and that picture of him surrounded by officers was his last moments alive.

So, hurray that he wasn't murderd by cops, I guess.
 
