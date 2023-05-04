 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cheeky sex-mad Brits put 'Long Live The F**King' poster up at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation   (tdpelmedia.com) divider line
20
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God save the Queeb.

/tourists are money
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Orgasms Ahead of Coronation Week" is the name of my Sex Pistols/Queen Baroque music mash-up band.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Orgasms Ahead of Coronation Week" is the name of my Sex Pistols/Queen Baroque music mash-up band.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farking? He's a farker?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Orgasms Ahead of Coronation Week" is the name of my Sex Pistols/Queen Baroque music mash-up band.

[Fark user image 511x817]


This is Bad News for Royal Family
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


What's funny, Biggs?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God save the

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Farking? He's a farker?


He farks!

tvline.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In an alternate universe, Diana will be crowned this weekend.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: In an alternate universe, Diana will be crowned this weekend.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I understand that reference.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: God save the

[Fark user image image 529x297]


I saw instant pho in those Styrofoam containers, like ramen.

The brand was pho cup.

phonomenalfoods.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: In an alternate universe, Diana will be crowned this weekend.


That would've sealed the Monarchy in the UK for another thousand years. Hell, the people might've decided to get rid of the Magna Carta and common law in its entirety and revert back to absolute Monarchy
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: In an alternate universe, Diana will be crowned this weekend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GetaLife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm the first?
//Giggity
/// giggity giggity
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let me be the one to ask, what is supposed to be shown in that picture?
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Theres a toothbrush in a sink, a strap for something, a black crown, and some kind of dildo?
 
