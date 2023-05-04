 Skip to content
Study finds 44% of Americans can't name a famous living Asian American.
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every Geek-American out there should know the co-founder of Yahoo Jerry Yang
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
National treasure
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no famous Asians I know currently, out of the loop, but George Takei is an AMERICAN of Japanese descent.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Woo

Jackie Chan

Mr. Miagi
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: John Woo

Jackie Chan

Mr. Miagi


Ummm I hate to break it to you but Pat Morita (Mr. Myagi) has been dead for almost 20 years.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
my goto would have been to say Takei, then Data/Waymond (ke huy quan), and for whatever reason Andrew Yang
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I immediately thought of ... uh... that guy... from that show... whasshisname... he was in that other show with the other guy... the one with that theme song that goes "da-da-da-Dee, da-da-da-Dah"... we were just talking about it yesterday... it'll come to me....
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reggie Lee and James Hong
Those dudes are national treasures.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The guy on Masked Singer...Ken something or other...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
95% of fark could name a few porn stars  and pass the test
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Reggie Lee and James Hong
Those dudes are national treasures.


I was about to mention James Hong. Minnesota gave us a great actor who is still working today!
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
awkwafina

padma lakshmi
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Scarlet Johansson?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: 95% of fark could name a few porn stars  and pass the test


Another 4% could name every Asian American porn star and give you their movie lists including scene types from memory

/you may want to avoid shaking hands in such cases
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: The guy on Masked Singer...Ken something or other...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Name a Mexican-American" is a surprisingly hard question for a lot of people.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Charlie Chan, David Carradine, and Mickey Rooney? shiat, those guys are all dead, I don't know.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"You thought of me instead of George Takei? With the hint in the headline? C*cksuka!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 425x562]


"You thought of me instead of George Takei? With the hint in the headline? C*cksuka!"


With the goatee looks like an Asian Leonardo DiCaprio.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm here for the Yang bang.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just came to this thread looking for Padma Lakshmi thirst trap photos...

/Leaving disappointed
 
belome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I too came up with Ken something... so I fit right into the 44%!
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean Ke Huy Quan just got an Oscar this year.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jimmy O Yang was born in Hong Kong.
That is one funny man.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
short round
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dafatone: "Name a Mexican-American" is a surprisingly hard question for a lot of people.


And some of the rest are gonna answer "Jose Cuervo!"

/how the fark anybody can forget Danny Trejo is beyond me
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Charlie Chan, David Carradine, and Mickey Rooney? shiat, those guys are all dead, I don't know.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Forgot Benny Rubin
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: The guy on Masked Singer...Ken something or other...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, analysis paralysis is a thing, and randomly "name a thing out of a massive category" can often result in naming nothing because it's too big a population to easily pull from, especially when put on the spot under pressure. Example;

Name A Woman (Billy on the Street)
Youtube LlCEmPF4-V0
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.musebycl.ioView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: 44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.


Even more mess up the use of there and their.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: 44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.


What percentage of Americans would screw up the there/their/they're thing?
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know subby said living but we should never forget this war hero/public servant guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: 44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.


Their really that stupid. They're no words to express my disappointment in the American education system.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
does India count?
 
wiski
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have trouble naming my co-workers, so....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kamala Harris, the Veep
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: 44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.


Naw, but it only squeaks by because so many people live in California, Texas, and Florida - all of which are map easymode
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Wu-Yang Clan.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: does India count?


why wouldn't it?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: 44 % of Americans would have a hard time pointing to there own State on a map.

What percentage of Americans would screw up the there/their/they're thing?


Jokes on you, I'm not American !
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Just came to this thread looking for Padma Lakshmi thirst trap photos...

/Leaving disappointed


You're looking for a Tulsi Gabbard thread.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: 95% of fark could name a few porn stars  and pass the test


That one gamer chick who sold her bath water and then realized that porn was going to be much more profitable.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
B.D. Wong
Ali Wong
John Cho
Kal Pen
Steven Yuen
Sandra Oh
Joan Chen
Bowen Yang

This isn't hard, people.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Herbie555: Just came to this thread looking for Padma Lakshmi thirst trap photos...

/Leaving disappointed


Well...huh. I read the name upthread and assumed by the last name that it was some of the more famous tech CEOs in Silicon Valley.

Also, people seem to forget Captain Sum Ting Wong, Wi Tu Lo, and Bang Ding Ow
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well duh; they've already GOT names...
 
