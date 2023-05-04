 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Scam warnings posted on Bitcoin ATMs. Apparently the word 'cryptocurrency' on the front wasn't enough   (ktla.com) divider line
Zagloba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry David scoffs at your shenanigans.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin Ass To Mouth?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you tried not being a pussy? Buy crypto, coward.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Have you tried not being a pussy? Buy crypto, coward.


I wasn't sure about this whole crypto thing, until Jason Bourne called me out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware there are brick and mortar crypto banks with human tellers, much less automated ones.
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The moment I knew crypto was a full scam was when I went into a shiatty little gas station out in the country near Atlanta that specialized in meth heads hanging out all night playing slot machines, that you can't even win real money on, had a crypto atm machine installed like it was a real atm near the front.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can't wait until the drug traffickers in prison who lost their drug money to crypto scammers meet up with the likes of the Ftx scam asshole in prison!

The revenge will be legendary!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I wasn't aware there are brick and mortar crypto banks with human tellers, much less automated ones.


Crypto ATMs conveniently located in area smoke shops selling Kratom near you.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those atms are freestanding, aren't they? I'm just gonna borrow this to take it in for cleaning, I'll bring it back later.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A financial vehicle that got its start as a way to launder drug money. What could possibly go wrong.
Do you have any idea how hard it is to manage pallet loads of cash. Sure we would all like to, but we don't.
The people running bitcoin understood and it is so successful they have to run scams on the average person in order to make a buck. Good thing blockchain is so secure. Uhoh you didn't do your homework on the wallet you are using to store and access your bitcoin aaand it's gone. Oh well buyer beware as they say. Sorry about your life savings FOAD now.
 
