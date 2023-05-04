 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Pub that displayed racist dolls shuts after suppliers' boycott. Will now display less provocative blow-up dolls   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Campaign for Real Ale, Pub, Bar, Beer, Racism, Cask ale, White Hart, Essex Police  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heineken UK confirmed it had told the pub to stop serving its products on 20 April. In a statement it said: "After being made aware of the abhorrent display feature in the White Hart Inn, we advised the pub owners that we wanted nothing more to do with them. They go against everything we stand for."

Bit late there, but nonetheless at least a strong affirmative statement, not a wishy washy in sorrow not anger piece of nonsense
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet in America, you can proudly display the flag of a defeated enemy and not only not get run out of business, but get visits from fawning politicians.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone dig up Arthur C Clarke so he can rename the book.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

How dare you recognize a caricature of you as a caricature of you!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

[Fark user image 620x372]


That image reminds me of a theory I have, where we could eliminate most racism, and most conservative opinion for that matter, if everyone had access to the free or at least affordable mental healthcare that they needed. Which is probably the soul reason why conservatives hate universal healthcare and why so many rightwing talk radio hosts stigmatize therapy and attack the medications that would help their audiences. Which is absolutely something I remember them all doing when I was a conservative who listened to that stuff. 

For my own part, and I understand this may just be anecdotal, but I did because increasingly moderate and eventually a progressive liberal, when I began to understand where many of my own trials and problems were coming from, instead of trying to make excuses for them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: foo monkey: Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

[Fark user image 620x372]

That image reminds me of a theory I have, where we could eliminate most racism, and most conservative opinion for that matter, if everyone had access to the free or at least affordable mental healthcare that they needed. Which is probably the soul reason why conservatives hate universal healthcare and why so many rightwing talk radio hosts stigmatize therapy and attack the medications that would help their audiences. Which is absolutely something I remember them all doing when I was a conservative who listened to that stuff. 

For my own part, and I understand this may just be anecdotal, but I did because increasingly moderate and eventually a progressive liberal, when I began to understand where many of my own trials and problems were coming from, instead of trying to make excuses for them.


You are correct. A good part of mental healthcare is empathy, both having it extended to the individual and learning how to extend it to others. Modern "conservatism" is defined by its lack of empathy.  It it were to let go of it's rage and hate, there would be nothing left.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Funny how the biggest crybabies and whiners love to call everyone else "snowflakes."
 
sillydragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She added: "I am upset that my gollies were taken. They were doing no harm. If people don't like it, they didn't have to come through my door."

Oh princess, looks like the suppliers didn't want to come through your door either. Problem?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think "racist coont" just about covers it.
 
buster_v
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not a "boycott."

It's a good thing, but it's just not a "boycott."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wessoman: FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.


Britain needs its own museum to exhibit racist artifacts and codes.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Wessoman: FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.

Britain needs its own museum to exhibit racist artifacts and codes.


Yeah but it would take up so much of the space on the island, where would people live?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: foo monkey: Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

[Fark user image 620x372]

That image reminds me of a theory I have, where we could eliminate most racism, and most conservative opinion for that matter, if everyone had access to the free or at least affordable mental healthcare that they needed. Which is probably the soul reason why conservatives hate universal healthcare and why so many rightwing talk radio hosts stigmatize therapy and attack the medications that would help their audiences. Which is absolutely something I remember them all doing when I was a conservative who listened to that stuff. 

For my own part, and I understand this may just be anecdotal, but I did because increasingly moderate and eventually a progressive liberal, when I began to understand where many of my own trials and problems were coming from, instead of trying to make excuses for them.


Which demographics have the worst mental health? May want to look into that.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Their need to have a display of these stupid racist dolls tells you everything you need to know about these people. They want the world to know they're racist and what they stand for...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Racist or not, who the fark would want to hang out at a bar chock full of dolls? I mean really. You see a bunch of racist Raggedy Ann dolls all over the place and think to yourself "yeah man, I'm going to go in there and have a few drinks cuz that's my kind of place"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: winedrinkingman: foo monkey: Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

[Fark user image 620x372]

That image reminds me of a theory I have, where we could eliminate most racism, and most conservative opinion for that matter, if everyone had access to the free or at least affordable mental healthcare that they needed. Which is probably the soul reason why conservatives hate universal healthcare and why so many rightwing talk radio hosts stigmatize therapy and attack the medications that would help their audiences. Which is absolutely something I remember them all doing when I was a conservative who listened to that stuff. 

For my own part, and I understand this may just be anecdotal, but I did because increasingly moderate and eventually a progressive liberal, when I began to understand where many of my own trials and problems were coming from, instead of trying to make excuses for them.

Which demographics have the worst mental health? May want to look into that.


conservative men, why?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Wessoman: FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.

Britain needs its own museum to exhibit racist artifacts and codes.


Doesn't sound too exciting. I'll hold out for the French one.

Strange question, and reactions aside, but how does this caricature of a race compare to the caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, that a large group of people identify with, peace be upon him?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like a perfect opportunity for a Farker to buy a pub on the cheap.  You'll have a ton of publicity and the only thing you'll need to provide is a sign stating "Under New Management."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BeerBear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"raid by Essex police"

Blaming the police for your own action??
 
ukexpat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The clue is in the name. "Golly"' is short for "golliwog".
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: winedrinkingman: foo monkey: Neville!  Reporters are here!  Find the white one!

[Fark user image 620x372]

That image reminds me of a theory I have, where we could eliminate most racism, and most conservative opinion for that matter, if everyone had access to the free or at least affordable mental healthcare that they needed. Which is probably the soul reason why conservatives hate universal healthcare and why so many rightwing talk radio hosts stigmatize therapy and attack the medications that would help their audiences. Which is absolutely something I remember them all doing when I was a conservative who listened to that stuff. 

For my own part, and I understand this may just be anecdotal, but I did because increasingly moderate and eventually a progressive liberal, when I began to understand where many of my own trials and problems were coming from, instead of trying to make excuses for them.

Which demographics have the worst mental health? May want to look into that.


It's funny how confident you are that your post was a "gotcha!" Considering how your post shows that you very literally missed his point entirely. It's perfect.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wessoman: FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.


She likely doesn't recognize her behaviour as racist. If you had asked my mom she'd swear on her life she wasn't racist, and she never used or would tolerate racist epithets, but she'd also say "bluebirds fly with bluebirds, and blackbirds fly with blackbirds" as code for "don't date outside your race". She also had the same issues with homosexuals. One of her best friends was a lesbian, and mom had no "fundi" religious beliefs clouding her judgment, but it still took her decades to accept gay people should have the right to marry. Some people have a hard time changing or even recognizing that change is necessary. Like I once told her when arguing over gay marriage "Life is ever changing. Adapt or die".
 
Danack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wessoman: The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.


Okay, okay.

We'll drop the name "Golly" from them and just call them Wog Dolls. Happy now? 


Anyway, here is one of my local politicians: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/1897281.stm
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Danack: Wessoman: The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.

Okay, okay.

We'll drop the name "Golly" from them and just call them Wog Dolls. Happy now? 


Anyway, here is one of my local politicians: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/1897281.stm


See they're quite good at reading the room there
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ukexpat: The clue is in the name. "Golly"' is short for "golliwog".


And "Wogs begin at Calais".

"Wog

Origin:
The origin of the term is unclear. It was first noted by lexicographer F.C. Bowen in 1929, in his Sea Slang: a dictionary of the old-timers' expressions and epithets, where he defines wogs as "lower class Babu shipping clerks on the Indian coast."[2] Many dictionaries[3][4][5][6] say "wog" probably derives from the golliwog, a blackface minstrel doll character from a children's book, The Adventures of Two Dutch Dolls and a Golliwogg by Florence Kate Upton, published in 1895; or from pollywog, a dialect term for tadpole that is used in maritime circles to indicate someone who has not crossed the equator.[6]
Suggestions that the word is an acronym for "wily Oriental gentleman", "western orientated gentleman" "working on government service", or similar, are examples of false etymology or backronyms.[7][8]
Use in British English

"Wog", in its modern usage in the UK, is a derogatory and racially offensive slang word referring to a dark skinned person, including people from the Middle East, North Africa, the Indian subcontinent, and other parts of Asia such as the East Indies, but usually not those from the Mediterranean area or Southern Europe. Historically, the term also encompassed Southern Europeans and other such people with slightly darker skin tone than ethnically British people.[citation needed] A similar term, wop, has historically been used to refer to Italians.
The saying, "The wogs begin at Calais", which implies that everyone who is not British is a wog, appears to date from the First World War but was popularised by George Wigg, Labour MP for Dudley, in 1949 when in a parliamentary debate concerning the Burmese, Wigg shouted at the Conservative benches, "The Honourable Gentleman and his friends think they are all 'wogs'. Indeed, the Right Honourable Member for Woodford [i.e., Winston Churchill] thinks that the 'wogs' begin at Calais."[9]

As reported by English-Jewish journalist Linda Grant, people in England have referred to Jews and Israelis as "wogs", as well.[10]
In 1969, the term was used on official police paperwork by Leeds City Police officers to describe the Nigerian British man David Oluwale; two officers were later found guilty of his assault and are also believed to be responsible for his death. This inspired the title of Kester Aspden's book on the case, Nationality: Wog, The Hounding of David Oluwale."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wog
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wessoman: FTFA: "Ryley again denied she was racist and claimed that younger generations did not understand golly dolls. She said: "If people think that golly dolls looks like them, they're the ones who's got a problem."

Golly lady, those dolls are racist as fark. The only place where you should show "Golly dolls" is at the Jim Crow museum of racist memorabilia located here in Michigan.


Racists are never actually racist. They're always the least racist person they know.

/which always worries me about the people they know
 
