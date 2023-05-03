 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(1011 Now Lincoln)   It was only after his body was pummeled by countless blows from the projectiles fired at him that he laid on the ground and surrendered. This is in conflict with the policy   (1011now.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Leadership, Mental health, Projectile, Mental disorder, new report, Prison, Winston Churchill, Mental health professional  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 8:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Take everything you know about cops, make it a little worse, and that's prison guards.

Sure they have shields, armor, and numbers, but still to afraid to tackle one person.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the report, in an exam after the incident, medical staff found open wounds all over the man's body, bruises, and a broken finger. At least three of the rubber bullets remained lodged in the man's skin for months after the incident.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stun gun done in one.

Granted, I am a little worried about giving stun guns to prison guards, but if they had an emergency team who tased him, it would have been over a lot quicker and with less injury.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were quoted saying "the last time we unloaded on him and it didn't affect him, so the more the merrier."
A phone call between two high-ranking corrections officers during the incident also captured a warden stating he'd love to shoot the inmate with a "mini-14 and be done with it."

Yikes on bikes. Don't ring this guy's doorbell.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The policy of not surrendering after the first 100 shots?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.