 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Not news: UC Santa Cruz students celebrate 4/20. WTFARK: UC Santa Cruz students celebrate Hitler's birthday on 4/20   (sfgate.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Antisemitism, Report, Psychology, University, Jews, San Francisco, group of students, UC Santa Cruz campus  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 6:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.


Much like their current obsession.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.

Much like their current obsession.


Hitler, Trump, the Confederacy, The Dallas Cowboys, and Justin Guarini
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.


This is an ignorance problem. The students are at best poorly educated, at worst slovenly thinkers. Show me a student who decorated a cupcake with a swastika on 4/20, and I'll show you a student who has never read a book, would fail a simple what-was-when quiz, and can't execute a coherent 500-word essay on his preferred brand of hair gel.

We need to start treating willful ignorance as the threat it is.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GAAAAHH! An ad for Keto Beef Jerky! I'm gonna call the Hague!
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure Hitler appreciated it, seeing as he's still alive in Argentina.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

August11: BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.

This is an ignorance problem. The students are at best poorly educated, at worst slovenly thinkers. Show me a student who decorated a cupcake with a swastika on 4/20, and I'll show you a student who has never read a book, would fail a simple what-was-when quiz, and can't execute a coherent 500-word essay on his preferred brand of hair gel.

We need to start treating willful ignorance as the threat it is.


Unholy tempted to write a 500 word essay on my hair spray now.  Unfortunately laziness wins
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that campus has certainly changed.  Was a time UCSC would probably be on the list of the last places you'd want to try that.  Thanks techbros for bringng that shiat in
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Benevolent Misanthrope: BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.

Much like their current obsession.

Hitler, Trump, the Confederacy, The Dallas Cowboys, and Justin Guarini


Hitler's Nazi Germany executed 6 million Jews, plus another 5 million "undesirables."

Trump won before he lost, and showed just how far right many Americans were willing to go.

The Confederacy lost, but lives on in the minds of millions of people who'd have absolutely no problem with enslaving Black people again.

The Dallas Cowboys are not only the most valuable team in the NFL, but the most valuable sports team in the world.

For people who are consumed by hate, the first three can be considered huge wins despite their eventual losses.  The last is sports, where winning is always going to be secondary to making an enormous amount of money.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

August11: BigMax: As a Jew, one thing I want to point out to these idiots is that Hitler lost. He failed. He lead to the death of millions of Germans (I would say his countrymen but Hitler was Austrian), the destruction of Germany's cities and economy, the division of the country and untold misery.

Find someone better to worship - Adolf Hitler was a goddamn loser.

This is an ignorance problem. The students are at best poorly educated, at worst slovenly thinkers. Show me a student who decorated a cupcake with a swastika on 4/20, and I'll show you a student who has never read a book, would fail a simple what-was-when quiz, and can't execute a coherent 500-word essay on his preferred brand of hair gel.

We need to start treating willful ignorance as the threat it is.


Hey, that hair gel essay got them into UCSC!

But seriously, educating a dumb asshole doesn't make a nicer person.  It just makes a smarter asshole.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Well, that campus has certainly changed.  Was a time UCSC would probably be on the list of the last places you'd want to try that.  Thanks techbros for bringng that shiat in


Agreed. UC Santa Cruz was the place that had gay safe spaces, co-ed genderless bathrooms (yep)*, and proper 420 parties waaay back on the early 90s. The only thing Fascist about UC Santa Cruz back then was that horrible Merrill Hill that you had to climb up every day.

I do blame Techbros, as the bay area has become more expensive and exclusive, its also become exponentially more racist and cruel. And just like the Techbro immigrants to Austin texas who drive their cars with Punisher stickers on them, these guys really love to shiat places up.

*My favorite was these two bathroom doors, clearly labeled "men" and "women", that both went into the same gigantic bathroom.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I knew only one thing about UC Santa Cruz before this article.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like a pretty messed up place.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.