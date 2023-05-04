 Skip to content
(NPR)   El Niño soon to cry, scream, and stomp all over the Southeastern US   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Florida needs a douche anyway
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We should install cooling systems into the Pacific to fix this.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: [Fark user image image 300x225]


Still more realistic than the increasingly delusional fantasies about how by ($current_date + 25yr) massive negative emissions are going to begin magically vacuuming hundreds of gigatons of CO2 out of the air, thereby allowing those responsible for the impending destruction of Earth's climate as we know it to pretend they are not responsible.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat boy: Florida needs a douche anyway


Yes, Florida has become tiresome.
 
