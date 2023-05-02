 Skip to content
(MSN)   After you've removed mental health services and police intervention, vigilantism is what remains   (msn.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a reason most police departments have banned chokeholds - it's really easy to kill someone and very difficult to bring them back. Based on the NYTimes article, the guy that did the choking thought he was helping, but he obviously wasn't.

Then again, I've also had the experience of living with a severely mentally ill relative who sometimes went off her meds, and I'm not sure there's a good way any member of the public could handle someone going off the rails. In an enclosed area like a subway car the chances of success are even more limited - it's not like you can walk away. A chokehold is a definite no-no, but for a grown adult in a full-on tantrum you might need four or five inexperienced adults just to hold them down to make sure they don't hurt themselves or someone else. Even in the hospital where people were trained it could take three people to get my sister under control, and she's only 5'3".

And here's the thing: my sister wasn't usually a threat, right up until she stabbed my mother with a kitchen knife during a particularly bad episode. You only learn that lesson once. We joke about angry cats being hard to control. Most people have never really had to experience what an out of control adult human is like. Out of control children are the extent of our common experience, and thank god for that.
 
Dreadskull
I've strangled plenty of people without killing anyone so far. It's pretty simple to release the choke when they go limp.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If presented with the opportunity to take down a mass shooter, consider poking out the assailant's  eyes first then going for the gun.

If two people are present, designate one to go for the firearm while the other one subdues the shooter.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here is what you do.

1.  Vote harder.
2.  Try to escape.
3.  Call the authorities.
4.  If the mentally divergent sees you as a threat and defends themselves from you, shout "No, I do not consent."
5.  Start recording the situation.  Start singing the song to remind others that you have body autonomy.  "Stop, don't go there, this is my no-no square".
6.  If the persxn continues to defend against you agression against them, record the situation so the authorities have evidence for the trial.

Problem solved.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The who died had been screaming on the train when the other passenger restrained him, according to the New York Times.

Well that certainly clears it up.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vigilantism implies a crime had actually taken place.

That had not actually happened. He was yelling and "acting erratic", but that was, yknoe, it.

He hadn't actually done anything more before the guy snuck up behind him and put him in a chokehold for--well, I remember some other accounts yesterday saying 15 minutes, but I'll have to look once I'm not on my phone.

But that's not vigilantism.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's really scary when you're in a confined space (train car, station, bus) and some wacko is screaming at you. It happened to me. Some guy came right up to my face and tried to provoke a reaction. I didn't give him any, but I knew that I was a split second away from being stabbed or shot.

I don't know if there's a good solution to this. The whole thing is sad. It's also scary to think that in many situations nobody is going to help you. If the guy had started stabbing me, everyone else would have likely run away.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Elect a cop to be mayor they said. It'll fix all the problems they said.
 
Red Shirt Blues
They're killing whos in New York? Poor Cindy-Lou Who.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We're auditioning a new Batman.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?
 
Darth_Lukecash
A blast, and a few more, from the past!
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had already scrolled down to see if this had been covered on Fark before.

I read elsewhere the murderer is a 24 yo retired marine. These folks know what they are doing. They are trained to do that stuff. And haven't we heard enough in the past years about choking people to death???

So now a man is dead and not even an arrest has been made. How can that be? Because he was homeless and a nuisance?
The victim had already lost his mother who was shot by her lover. Tragic.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it's sad.

But the headline was spot-on.

There are no involuntary mental health services.

There are no cops who know what they're doing.

So crazy people are left to roam around, a danger to themselves and when they become a danger to others, well, this is what happens.

Spare me the rhetoric about how the mentally ill are more likely to be victims of violence than cause violence: We saw it right here. It happens when people who become afraid of crazy people screaming at invisible demons and fighting with imaginary monsters react (as normal people are wont to do) by trying to restrain the crazy people, and then this happens.

And it will keep happening until we resolve the conundrum between "mental health services should be voluntary" and "mentally ill people can't take care of themselves and help needs to be given even if they don't want it."
 
433 [TotalFark]
What I'm hearing is that ex-military, including former Marines, should not be allowed to own guns or hands.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank you, Mr. Cosby. 

Big fan of your work.
 
Monocultured
I'd be down for military firearms controls being applied to everyone. Qualify with the weapon before usage is permitted, check out weapons and ammo when using them, register all personal weapons on post, et al.
 
Dryad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"'I don't have food, I don't have a drink, I'm fed up,'" the man said, "'I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die.'"

Yeah, that's a totally normal statement and could not be at all considered ominous or threatening.
 
BafflerMeal
A strangle is not a choke.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
Who are you? Captain Dyslexic?

When you're trained to take out people with your own hands you are also well aware of when to stop. This wasn't an accident.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whenever I have some rando get up in my face and scream at me, I usually try to diffuse the situation by acting as non-threatening as possible and showing empathy. It's not hard to ask them how they are doing and if there's anything that I can do to help them. It can also be ridiculously easy to distract someone who's working up a manic rage by simply complimenting them on their hair or shoes or asking them what kind of music they like. When a person is having a meltdown but not actually being violent, offering a basic human connection can go a long way. It pisses me off that so many people consider the mentally ill to be like animals that should be put down. It shouldn't be acceptable to treat the mentally ill or homeless like they are less then human. That ex-marine decided to play "hero" and chose to commit murder.

/the most likely threat to my physical well-being will always be a "normal" Christian White male
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My best guess is that, if charged, he'll be charged with involuntary manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide. It seems fairly obvious the there was no intent to kill given the circumstances.  The other two holding him down should be concerned too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
And choking the chicken is not the same as strangling a person.
 
433 [TotalFark]
I'm not allowed on airplanes unless I check my hands as they are registered lethal weapons.  You can imagine that is both inconvenient and an actual decrease in overall safety.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't speak about the New York subway system, but LA Metro right now is every person for themselves.  The past few months we're getting violent beatings, stabbings, and murders on trains and busses multiple times per week.  Employees alone are reporting assaults every other day. Yesterday, the cops shot someone who stabbed one person and physically assaulted another.  I don't really blame any bystander trying to incapacitate someone escalating on a train shouting they're ready to catch life in prison, as the article states.  That only means one thing, and when you're stuck in a tube with someone saying that kind of stuff, you don't have a lot of options.

The Guardian Angels showed up in NYC because the powers that be wouldn't step up to the plate.  If that's what it takes again, then so be it.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
We know you're really trying to be funny but I can tell you there are countries out there that make a legal difference between a regular person accidentally killing someone and a trained fighter (soldier, martial arts) who knows how to use their body as a weapon and what harm can be done. The first case might expect some leniency. The latter, not so much.
 
