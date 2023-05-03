 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Electric vehicles are as American as apple pie, baseball, and most importantly, mah freedoms   (denver7.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Coroner, Sheriff, Charging station, Police, Parking lot, Law, Parking, Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 12:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How are the shooter and the Tesla alike?
They're getting charged.

/ eventually
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driver: How are the shooter and the Tesla alike?
They're getting charged.

/ eventually


That's a re-volting joke, considering the one guy discharged his weapon and shorted the other guy's life expectancy to zero.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After nearly four years of ownership, I actually used a public charger for my plug-in hybrid for the first time this past weekend. It was kinda cool, particularly since it was "free" and provided by massive solar panels in a hospital parking lot in the desert (that provided shade for me and my car). No gunplay, though.

// Token $1.35 parking charge for the ~15 miles of range I got. This was an experiment; my gas tank had ~400 miles of range in it at the time.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never a question of if this would happen, but merely when.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were probably fighting about panel gaps.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between people that can afford Teslas.
Nothing of real value was lost.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time to make all charging stations full service only, a la Oregon.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was just standing his ground!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wham, Blam, Tesla-cam is still my favorite YT channel
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Between people that can afford Teslas.
Nothing of real value was lost.


You're drawing the line way too high there!  Any new car ownership is tantamount to a complete lack of moral worth.  And used cars are fairly dubious too, unless they're running on old french fry grease, or something.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Between people that can afford Teslas.
Nothing of real value was lost.


Difficulty: one was a rental
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tesla drivers are why I will never drive a Tesla. I'm still not sure if it's a preexisting condition or if the cars cause it but every person I have ever met, who owns a Tesla is an insufferable piece of shiat.
In closing,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline is farcical AF.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"EVs are obviously a menace to society.  They must be banned for the sake of our children."

/ Something a Republican will probably paraphrase within the next day or so.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did Vegas have odds on this kind of thing happening?
If so, somebody might wake up tomorrow the richest person on the planet.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.