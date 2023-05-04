 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Man uses 2nd amendment to try and stop traffic noise in front of home, also demonstrates how much he hates those cans   (kron4.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Firearm, Assault rifle, Murder, Rifle, Gun violence, Overview of gun laws by nation, Arraignment, Car  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2023 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "well-regulated militia" does it again.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder the A's are leaving for Las Vegas.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 of the 4 must recent headlines are assholes with guns.

'Murika.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she was coming tangentially right at him!
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark might as well add a new tab for this category
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmerson never should have had a gun in the first place. The felon has a rap sheet, two prior strikes, and is prohibited from possessing firearms
.

That qualifies him to vote in Minnesota.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billix0: Fark might as well add a new tab for this category


++ NRA ++

/ S
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

billix0: Fark might as well add a new tab for this category


The CLOCK tab...
 
othmar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun, believing they have a right to use a gun - when they do not," Price said.


i agree. playing judge and jury with peoples lives because you can properly interpret the Seconded Amendment.

thanks dude.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The new phone books are here!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: No wonder the A's are leaving for Las Vegas.


Because, when you think of a place free of mindless massacres with automatic weapons, Las Vegas immediately comes to mind.
Another brilliant decision by the A's.

/It's sour grapes. They should have come to Portland.
//Get rained out half the home games. Make half the money.
///See? So dumb, it would have been their first choice!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her murder is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable

Are you new to 'Murica? It is heartbreaking, but it's perfectly acceptable, according to Real Americans™.  People have even said as much, that it's the price we pay for "freedom".
 
Monocultured
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 3 of the 4 must recent headlines are assholes with guns.

'Murika.


Sometimes a MAGAt just needs a break from the hard work of turning women into property and genociding trans people. Times like those, every good Murican reaches for their trusty Tactical PacificierTM.

A few quick rounds unloaded into another human being over a banal irritation is the almond joy-flavored 5 minute vacation they need to get back out there and make America an xtian-supremacist white ethno-shiathole again.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But I was told that when guns were outlawed only outlaws would have guns; the corollary of that is that as long as guns are legal only lawful people will own guns isn't that right?
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The felon has a rap sheet, two prior strikes, and is prohibited from possessing firearms
.

That qualifies him to vote in Minnesota.


Three-Strikes and You're Out Law (1994)

Well, thanks for playing, I guess. Enjoy the lack of noisy cars (unless he ends up on trash cleanup next to the freeway).
 
rudolphojones424
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All those gun laws and the only ones disarmed are the law abiding, case in point there in 2 time felon Oakland.

BTW you guys are running out of ways to reinterpret the law, Third circuit just ruled magazines are arms, as well as gun braces, sorry California and Washington you lose again.

Best yet is the SC agreeing to rule on chevron deference, you've probably never heard of it but it's the 80's ruling that let federal agencies essentially change the meaning of words from what was written into law into something completely different then assume new powers, ATF and EPA do this type of evil all the time. It will be a death blow to their fascist shenanigans, you want something changed take it to your congressmen for a vote till then you have no authority. About damn time.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.