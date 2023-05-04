 Skip to content
(KOLD News 13)   There's detours and then there's this 150 mile one that almost takes you into Mexico. Might as well stop and pick up some duty free while you're there   (kold.com) divider line
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was recently down in that area. Beautiful country and well worth the detour
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Westbound I-10 to remain closed 48 hours for repairs west of Willcox

We just have to remove the burned out AT-AT. 48 hours and we're good
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised that damage like that could be expected to be repaired in 48 hours.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I'm actually surprised that damage like that could be expected to be repaired in 48 hours.


48 hours seems optimistic just to complete a thorough inspection.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gilatrout: I was recently down in that area. Beautiful country and well worth the detour


Probably not so beautiful in crawling bumper to bumper truck traffic.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Almost."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, shiat.  I have to drive back from a family funeral in Louisville to Tucson this weekend.  Obviously I was planning on using I-10.

There is another detour to the north through Stafford and Globe but it doesn't exactly save much more time.
 
