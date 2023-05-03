 Skip to content
(Politico)   Don't know much about history   (politico.com)
    Sad, Education, Knowledge, History, National Assessment of Educational Progress, Government, Learning, Democracy, United States  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still don't know what a slide rule is for.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't help feeling like this is a major reason for why we are, where we are...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People do know all about the war of northern aggression though, right?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Still don't know what a slide rule is for.


It's what the umpire calls for when a runner slides into a base.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


This is a feature, not a bug. Especially after someone like Nancy DeVoss and her crew have been actively working to undermine education in this country. Too many times have the educated and a moderately aware electorate have bitten them on the ass by seeing through lies, lies, and more damned lies. How can you invent historical events and refer to incidents in a way that are the OPPOSITE of the meaning you intend, if people understand their history. Civics education has suffered for a generation, and that is a systemic issue that has contributed to 'Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution To Be' syndrome, especially in elected officials and legislators.

Smarty-pants people with even a modicum of an idea of what their rights and duties as citizens are ain't what the vast sea of 'education reform' folks who want to stuff education dollars into the pants of religious schools, and 'school choice' advocates. They want their grift, and they want people stupid enough to let them keep doing it. Investing in Bone Stoopid is a viable political strategy, to reap the 'You Think You're Better Than Me?' crowd.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to lower the standards again, I guess.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
down 5 points, that's like half..


/math, not even once.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What we need is something clear, like a graph, to show politicians that the way to better outcomes is more spending.  States that spend more have smarter students, Like California.  States that spend less have moron students.  Like Mississippi.  And the outcome change per dollar is linear.

Problem solved.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Won't be long before calculus is "fake news", folks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Won't be long before calculus is "fake news", folks.


Those mother farkers try to tell us that there are infinities that are smaller or larger than other infinities.

Fake news!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's one thing that I do know. There's a lot of ruins in Mesopotamia.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the people do not know where they come from and do not understand civics, they are easily lead.

As Orwell said, Those who control the present, control the past and those who control the past control the future.

I do think Americans very habitually give up on these things. They easily give up the past.

The historian Hofstadter said that fascists understand the importance of the past, because this is where they tell the story they want to tell about the present. Nazis went back and called themselves am extension of German greatness in two previous reichs.

The American right undertakes the same process. The Civil War was about state's rights. Modern Democrats started the Klan. There is no historical subjugation of blacks and minorities.

Obliterating education achieves these goals. But frankly Americans dive right for it. They hate learning about the past. They hate civics and civic duties.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Nancy DeVoss


Betsy.

Your point is still valid.

AmbassadorBooze: What we need is something clear, like a graph, to show politicians that the way to better outcomes is more spending.  States that spend more have smarter students, Like California.  States that spend less have moron students. Like Mississippi.  And the outcome change per dollar is linear.

Problem solved.


Moron students grow up and vote Republican so, it's a feature, not a bug.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is intentional.

Praise the Lord.

No, not that one!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's not even that.

When "A Nation at Risk" was published in 1985 and legislators were sold on the idea that America falling behind in math and science was a terrible thing and we needed to Do Something, the seed was planted, and it's been nourished and encouraged to grow since, at a tremendous detriment to everything else educators have to do.

STEM education courses dominate to the exclusion of all else, to the point that magnet schools exist SOLELY to promote science, technology and math, and hopefully all that other stuff will just, you know, happen. History, civics, business courses, social studies, even softer sciences like biology are secondary to ensuring kids get the hard sciences like engineering and computer technology.

What you say is true also; but it's not new or only part of a drive to  rewrite history into a more pleasing shape. It is ALSO the end result of a push to make kids "competitive" on the international stage, whatever that may mean. Don't think that this is just Cruella DeVos and her coven. It's the end result of a long erosion of standards.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What we need is something clear, like a graph, to show politicians that the way to better outcomes is more spending.  States that spend more have smarter students, Like California.  States that spend less have moron students.  Like Mississippi.  And the outcome change per dollar is linear.

Problem solved.


Mississippi would consider it a feature that they're dumb as pigshiat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a wonderful this could be if only they knew history.
 
ng2810
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
History farking sucks.

I'm reading up on Native American history for my job and its nothing but an endless list of invasions, mass death, genocide, slavery, rape and state-sponsored extermination. Think the Holocaust, but over seven generations. Hell, theres enough for me to believe the theories that Hitler actually modeled the Holocaust after the US' treatment of Native Americans. I've had to put down the book I was reading or pause the video I was watching to go cry in my car a few times.

I can totally see why certain people don't want their kids to know this stuff, but its taking every fibre of my being to not slap the shiat out of the next person to make jokes about Indian Gaming.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Won't be long before calculus is "fake news", folks.


Oh, my dear boy! It's far past time for putting an end to this mathematical nonsense, and just define pi as exactly 3. Also, decimal notation is the devil's playground, and we need everything to be done in fractions henceforth.

The British have already had experience with this, and we can rely on them to lead us back to the golden age of 14 pounds to a sovereign, 11 shillings to a quid, 7 quids to a starling, 18 farthings to a pence, and so forth.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

My son is about to graduate high school in new zealand, and I've just found out he hasn't needed to take any history classes. He cant seem to fathom why I am appalled.

He wants to be a writer. Good luck with that, with no historical perspective on anything.
 
algman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Still don't know what a slide rule is for.


If you aren't an engineer, there's no reason for you to know what a slide rule is for.
However, no matter how menial and low your job may be, is good to have some understanding of how your government works, so that when your Secretary of State says they think the elections were rigged, you don't vote for them again!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Agreed. It is literally "re-education" in order to stop free thought in order to protect the power of those in charge. The grift is just a fortunate bonus.

Also, Lonesome Road  DLC is the most underrated work of modern literature that perfectly capstones all of Fallout. Which the entire story of is the proverbial Great American Novel.

Who are you that do not know your own history?

Such a powerful statement with so many ramifications. How can you ever hold a ideal or a belief if you know not it's history, true intentions, and actual consequences?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I were president, my cabinet would have a minimum of four historians on it.
- Technology
- Military
- Diplomatic/Anthropologic
- Medical/Science

There's so much to know, it's impossible without specialists and we have too few historians in places of power thumping skulls when the boneheaded moves after being done.
 
Scythed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Today's secondary schools are mainly interested in getting as many kids as possible into college. Once there, they are going to have to take a few math and science classes and so will need a certain level of background.

Meanwhile, history is gradually disappearing from general requirements at various universities, so it's being sacrificed at the high school level for more STEM time, which makes perfect sense, as I'm sure far more adults think about trigonometry and integrals on a daily basis than politics.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The wicked try to phrase the choice as either-or: STEM or humanities/civics/social studies/ history.  It's never been a question of "or", but of "and".   Your best humans have both of these things in their education.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Still don't know what a slide rule is for.


If Amazon is any indication, nothing any more. The first actual slide rule that comes up searching for slide rule is way down the list. It is  from 1962 and will cost you $140.
 
