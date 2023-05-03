 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   OK, which one of you New Jersey Farkers dumped 500 lbs of pasta on the trail   (nj.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, did you bring the marinara?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Flying Spaghetti Monster has come again to save us all!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate when these tweets use weasel words like "mysteriously" like this has to have been something nefarious and isn't something that just happens all the time.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I hate when these tweets use weasel words like "mysteriously" like this has to have been something nefarious and isn't something that just happens all the time.


found him
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I hate when these tweets use weasel words like "mysteriously" like this has to have been something nefarious and isn't something that just happens all the time.


Do people usually cook up a couple hundred pounds of pasta to dump next to a stream?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
False flag. It was NYers who did that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: JerseyTim: I hate when these tweets use weasel words like "mysteriously" like this has to have been something nefarious and isn't something that just happens all the time.

Do people usually cook up a couple hundred pounds of pasta to dump next to a stream?


*eyes username suspiciously*
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Betting odds on the last name of the perpetrator ending in a vowel?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Betting odds on the last name of the perpetrator ending in a vowel?


oh sure, blame the Japanese
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: OdradekRex: Betting odds on the last name of the perpetrator ending in a vowel?

oh sure, blame the Japanese


Underattended Klan Spaghetti Supper I am guessing...

or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: JerseyTim: I hate when these tweets use weasel words like "mysteriously" like this has to have been something nefarious and isn't something that just happens all the time.

Do people usually cook up a couple hundred pounds of pasta to dump next to a stream?


I'm guessing a failed catering event of some sort. It's not the worst sort of pollution, pasta breaks down - especially after it's cooked - and it's made of egg, flour, salt, and maybe a little bit of oil. The bigger worry is that it might clog a drain or tube while it's breaking down, otherwise it isn't environmentally unfriendly.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Backpackers. Someone got tired and ditched six boxes of Barilla on the trail.

But then it rained really hard.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't me I swear.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in conversation with the five Tony's, this is not al dente.
This is over by my sister-in-laws house but she has absolutely no idea how to cook.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a deer trap.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All starches are scams
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aunt Jessie dreams of the spaghetti
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a sign of the apastalypse.

Repent sinners.  His noodly appendage will bring salvation to all who believe.

RAmen
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
