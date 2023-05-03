 Skip to content
Oh, barracuda
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Original
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ospreys are 100% bad ass
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile underwater..

CATCH OF THE DAY: Me.

SHiiiiiiaaaaattttt...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We named him Mac.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Ospreys are 100% bad ass


Notice how it holds the fish to me more areodynamic in flight. Badass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bird stole my fish.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FAFO, Barracuda.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry kids. He's just taking it to a farm upstate.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, we should enlist the Ospreys to carry mines over Moscow, not pigeons.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's amazing that it can take off from the water like that with all the additional weight of being all wet and of that big fish.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a Barracuda coming up might look like:

images.hobbydb.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Should have gone for deep escape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Sport" "fishermen" everywhere see their balls shrivel.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Should have gone for deep escape.

[Fark user image 560x384]


That brings back some memories...
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look at that wing span
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know Subby's old, but why no
Heart - "Barracuda" (1977)
Youtube PeMvMNpvB5M
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I camp over at El Vado Lake in NM and they have an osprey population, and some man made osprey nests on a couple of the utility poles. During the hatchling season it's fun watching the baby osprey freak out and go ape shiat while their parent returns with a catch to eat. It's just about that time of year and was thinking about heading back up that way again
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ospreys are awesome birds. I loved seeing them all over the place in Florida.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Sport" "fishermen" everywhere see their balls shrivel.


As long as we've got YETI coolers and SALT LIFE hats our balls shall never perish!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ragin' Asian: "Sport" "fishermen" everywhere see their balls shrivel.

As long as we've got YETI coolers and SALT LIFE hats our balls shall never perish!


User name reeks of expertise...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ospreys are awesome birds. I loved seeing them all over the place in Florida.


Just don't park under their nests
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ospreys are damn good at what they do.
 
