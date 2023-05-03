 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Just some video of Caltrans trying to remove 17 atmospheric rivers' worth of snowpack from Tioga Pass   (sacbee.com) divider line
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come out to the coast! We'll get together, have a few laughs...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should bring in a few thousand of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Come out to the coast! We'll get together, have a few laughs...


......talk about what a great friend Jim was over some long pig from the relative warmth of the snow cave.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecontingency.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [thecontingency.com image 600x395]


More dakka!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, the snow melt would cause a flood IN MY PANTS!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: They should bring in a few thousand of these:

[Fark user image 804x804]


The blower fan needs 120 VAC.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZMugg: SBinRR: They should bring in a few thousand of these:

[Fark user image 804x804]

The blower fan needs 120 VAC.


... and a few thousand extension cords.
Long ones.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anybody eat at the Whoa Nellie Deli in Lee Vining? Best gas station food ever. Highly recommend
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
About 50 years ago my family stayed at some cabin in Tioga Pass. First time I saw the Milky Way FOR REAL.

My parents really liked it because us kids would run around for a few minutes at 10,000 feet and then need long naps.

And some stray rocket went right over our head one day. Loud, low, fast, freaking amazing.

Best family vacation ever.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Caltran's District 9 ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
