 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mid Hudson News)   Defendant tries the old, "I couldn't have killed him. He was only shot once. The way I was shooting up that place with my machine gun, I woulda hit hit 'em at least a dozen times if it was me," defense. No, really, that's his defense   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Testimony, Machine gun, Weapon, Hotel, Firearm, Marriott International, Judiciary of England and Wales, Witness  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 11:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fredirc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not really the killer, it's his lawyer, and he is just doing what lawyers do.  He doesn't really have any other options all things considered.

He's gotta.... Shoot his shot.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall - Until Proven Guilty
Youtube lJsQDPK-vvg
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The murder trial of 36-year-old Randy Johnson, the accused "Courtyard Killer" .

Fear the mullet and watch out for seagulls.
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The French Connection (1/5) Movie CLIP - Bad Santa (1971) HD
Youtube ZvvlFocf6LU
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The murder trial of 36-year-old Randy Johnson, the accused "Courtyard Killer" .

Fear the mullet and watch out for seagulls.


And just like that, this guy's chances of not going to prison

img.mlbstatic.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Okay, Christmas Eve,  so I'm half drunk and heard a loud noise from the lot. I go out and find a Hispanic appearing male in a short cab Toyota crushed into my crew cab under the awning. All I could attest to was that he was disoriented, I couldn't atest to his inebriation that was found by the police in evidence of the event. The fact I pulled him out of the crash truck and kept him until police showed up gained me a reputation in the neighborhood. F'r murder my 70 day old truck, and I only grabbed him when he tried to get back in. I didn't assault him, I held to the local justice, as did my my majority black neighborhood. WE CALL THE COPS. We have cops we trust.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [YouTube video: Kids in the Hall - Until Proven Guilty]


"...but first, the whores!"
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, so there must have been a second shooter.  Perhaps on a grassy knoll?

Sounds plausible to me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.