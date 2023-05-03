 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of beekeepers only   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh really, Vernon? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abeetion.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Terminal Bee is for arrivals and not departures.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the fark happened to the bees? If Twitter is so useful, I'd know.
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What the fark happened to the bees? If Twitter is so useful, I'd know.


How does someone with a cat avatar ask this question?

Anyway, just ask Oprah to summon the farking bees.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"There's motherfarking bees on the motherfarking plane!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's really cool they let them hang out and chill, and I'm sure the passengers were absolutely delighted to spend the afternoon watching hot bee on plane gangbang action
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus, people are stupid.  Swarming bees are about as docile as you can get.  Just get a tight luggage container and put it under the wing.  Then rock the plane hard.  The swarm will plop into the container.  Close it and set it aside until a beekeeper gets there.  The stragler bees will disperse after a couple minutes

CSB: Neighbor called my dad in a tizzy because of a swarm on a limb of a tree in her yard.  He grabbed me and we went with an empty brood box and a cover.  I literally stood beneath the swarm with the box balanced on my head.  My dad gave the branch a good jerk.  There was a buzzing thump above my head.  We set the box aside for a few minutes for the rando girls to find Mama.  Then we put the cover on and drove home with a new hive.  Total number of stings: 0
 
