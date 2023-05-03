 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   I want food. I want clothes. But there ain't no way to afford a place to put those. Yes, it's sad. Just two out of three... that's bad   (abc7.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Industry, Food industry, Fast food, Minimum wage, Wage, Law, fast food industry, Los Angeles  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I'm told the problem is the homeless just don't want to work.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark did I put my Coup de Ville
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: But I'm told the problem is the homeless just don't want to work.


Whats the goddamn point of working if you don't get anywhere?

If I'm working and winding up in the net negative each week then I'm not really 'working' im just protracting my loss.

Cut and farking run.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm also getting wage theft

When I worked jobs that stole from me or otherwise shorted me, I stole everything that wasn't nailed down. And I mean EVERYTHING. That's the American way.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If we just gave the homeless a place to live and a series of voice modulation lessons then Professor Higgins would fall in love with them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was a time when those jobs were staffed primarily by teenagers.   You could pay them shiat because they were supported by their parents and these jobs were a way to a) earn extra money and b) get them accustomed to holding down a job.  Now the people holding down those jobs do them because there's nothing better out there.    They should pay at least a minimum living wage.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fast food should be banned.  Unless it is fast and healthy.  Like maybe a vegan fair trade burger and a side of baked mealworms salted with locally collected sea salt.

Fast food workers shouldn't have to worry about their job paying enough.  They shouldn't have the job.

Start up a CVA, central valley authority and send the unemployed to build stuff.  Maybe some organic farms in the central valley.  Or send them to the rich areas where they dig up the irrigation systems to rich peoples lawns.  And have them re-wild golf courses.  Have them clear rubble from the demolition of office buildings that nobody works it.  Have them clear brush in the areas that are going to burn because of a century of stopping all fires.   So many things they could be made to do other than making profit for the mega corps.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
THAT is an indictment of our system. Richest country in the world, my ass.

A real First World Country would have made sure that the homeless were housed.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Processed Food Industry strikes again, hrm?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
here's what you do.  find a gym that is open 24 hours and get a membership.  you can rest there, work out, take a shower.  laundromat for your clothes and you already have a restaurant job for food


/LIFEHAX
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You go the Goodwill and you tell them that you need some clothes to get back on your feet, and you can't pay for them.  Then after you get your clothes from the Goodwill, you use your clothes money to pay rent.

Oh, and you have to get your food from the food bank, but since you don't have a car, maybe it would be better if you stayed there close to the food bank.  There are a bunch of people with tents who do that, and they have a thriving community.
You can use your rent money to buy a nice tent.
You're welcome.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Homeless? You can a car don't you? There's a Walmart parking lot isn't there? You get a meal every shift don't you? I swear, you people are making the modern 'compassionate slavery' experiment look bad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

covfefe: If we just gave the homeless a place to live and a series of voice modulation lessons then Professor Higgins would fall in love with them.


The Flames in Spain stay, mainly, on the Planes.....
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A related question.

If a child regularly attends an accredited school but is homeless, would that be considered the exact opposite of homeschooling?
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Turns out the cure to striking workers wasn't sending in the pinks with Tommy guns every time.

It was paying the workers so little that they couldn't quit.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Moonlight sleeping on a midnight lake.
 
zjoik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Minimum wage was established, under fdr, under the assumption that a family (i forget what size, i want to say 3 kids husband and wife, to sustain growth) could maintain with a single earner.

If someone must take govt subsidy to maintain basic needs while holding a job, the public is subsidizing the business that needs that position filled.

The idea of "minimum wage employment is meant for teenagers" is complete and utter nonsense.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Move to where the jobs are!"

You want people to move to an unfamiliar place where they don't know anybody (so no support system), no savings, no guarantees, and HOPE they find an job and an affordable place to live?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Are there no prisons? And union workhouses? Are they still in operation?" -Modern Republicans, channeling the ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention how many are in shelters, living out of their car, or on the street.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fast food joints are going to go full automation soon.  No need for pesky workers wanting a salary.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doesn't the US have more than enough empty homes to shelter everyone without one?
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: here's what you do.  find a gym that is open 24 hours and get a membership.  you can rest there, work out, take a shower.  laundromat for your clothes and you already have a restaurant job for food


/LIFEHAX


This is not really an option. You cannot exist on cat naps for long stretches of time, and gyms do not permit people sleeping on their premises.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: "Are there no prisons? And union workhouses? Are they still in operation?" -Modern Republicans, channeling the ghost of Ebenezer Scrooge


There are people right now who think bringing back workhouses and making people work for things like welfare and food stamps is a good idea.

Irrespective of the fact that unemployment is under 10% and most people on welfare and food stamps are ALREADY working and therefore QED are working for their welfare and food stamps.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Fast food should be banned.  Unless it is fast and healthy.  Like maybe a vegan fair trade burger and a side of baked mealworms salted with locally collected sea salt.

Fast food workers shouldn't have to worry about their job paying enough.  They shouldn't have the job.

Start up a CVA, central valley authority and send the unemployed to build stuff.  Maybe some organic farms in the central valley.  Or send them to the rich areas where they dig up the irrigation systems to rich peoples lawns.  And have them re-wild golf courses.  Have them clear rubble from the demolition of office buildings that nobody works it.  Have them clear brush in the areas that are going to burn because of a century of stopping all fires.   So many things they could be made to do other than making profit for the mega corps.


Take your authoritarianism and shove it up your pie hole

Government is not about telling people how to live their lives. In fact sentiments such as that are why the 2nd amendment exists in the first place

I do get what you're saying. But, I'm 100% against dictating. What we need is better education and availability of better foods in many parts of America, namely low income areas of "diverse ethnicity"

Frankly, Home Ec needs to make a return to the school curriculum since it's clearly not being taught any longer
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: But I'm told the problem is the homeless just don't want to work.


I've been told, that, if fast food workers earn a living wage, my Big Mac will cost $65.
 
zjoik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Fast food joints are going to go full automation soon.  No need for pesky workers wanting a salary.


The exchange of "give me x for y", yes.

All the various stages from here to there dont appear to be there quite yet.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fark capitalism.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: edmo: But I'm told the problem is the homeless just don't want to work.

I've been told, that, if fast food workers earn a living wage, my Big Mac will cost $65.


But, isn't a wonderful and delicious burger from McDs worth $65.00? So many sold, it must be the best in the world

Frankly, I can't eat at McD's or Taco Bell. Their food makes me feel physically unwell  like I've ingested toxins. Other fast food places such as BK or Del Taco do not have that effect
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: edmo: But I'm told the problem is the homeless just don't want to work.

I've been told, that, if fast food workers earn a living wage, my Big Mac will cost $65.


Where?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

all_I_have_is_Fark: [Fark user image image 425x470]
fark capitalism.


Where can I buy that shirt?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's almost like having six kids and only working part time isn't a strong plan for a vibrant financial future...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: here's what you do.  find a gym that is open 24 hours and get a membership.  you can rest there, work out, take a shower.  laundromat for your clothes and you already have a restaurant job for food


/LIFEHAX


I was once a patient advocate for a schizophrenic man who had that same life hack. Nice enough guy, he worked as a handyman in his neighborhood and parked his car along the street where he had a gym membership. Every so often he'd have a medication breakthrough and end up in the hospital. I think they kept him that time because God was telling him he couldn't open doors with his hands so he used his back to smash his car window.

I wonder if he's still alive. That was quite a long time ago now.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I've been told, that, if fast food workers earn a living wage, my Big Mac will cost $65.


If "Williams, a mother of six" does it might
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act, the minimum wage was 25 cents an hour, at a time that an ounce of gold cost USD 35. With gold now at USD 2045 an ounce, that suggests a comparable of minimum wage of USD 14.50, about double what the US federal minimum wage is now.

By contrast, the Canadian minimum wage is CAD 16.65 as of April 1, or USD 12.25.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.