"Every book you pick up has its own lesson or lessons, and quite often the bad books have more to teach than the good ones." --Stephen King. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, I Could Be a Teacher Edition
8 Comments
toraque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Edwin King (September 21, 1947 -) is probably one of the most well-known writers alive today, and as such needs no introduction. I'm going to do it anyway since that's what I do here. He's sold more than 350 million copies of his books, has published sixty-four novels, five nonfiction books, hundreds of short stories, beat alcoholism, and was run over by a minivan. There are few awards for writing horror that he has not won, and few accolades he has not received. As an experiment, wondering if his success was all due to luck, he published a series of novels under a pen name and those became success stories as well.  He's written horror stories that have become embedded in the popular consciousness but he's also written non-horror stories that surprise people to find out he was behind them. The Shawshank Redemption or Stand by Me don't really seem like the kind of things you'd expect from someone who came up with malevolent dancing sewer clowns.

King is probably most famous for writing epic doorstopper novels like The Stand at 1,152 pages or It at 1,138 pages, not to mention the Dark Tower series which . . . eh, I'm not going to add all that up. He is extremely prolific (one further reason for his Richard Bachman experiment was that he told he was only allowed to publish one book a year) but his short stories can be trim and taut with not a single extraneous word. There's not much in The Mist or Mrs. Todd's Shortcut that doesn't need to be there.
A famous and repeated quote of his shows his view of his writing style: "I am the literary equivalent of a Big Mac and fries," but that underrepresents his skill, best explained in the hugely recommended On Writing. He starts with characters and builds the story around them, or as he says: "I try to create sympathy for my characters, then turn the monsters loose." He tends to focus on areas he knows or has lived in, populated with characters based on people he's known, and adds in a lot of learned experience. Going by the numbers, it works for him.

This article lists Stephen King's top 13 writing tips:

Use failure as fuel. You learn from your mistakes.
Remove everything that is not part of the story. Okay, some tips may be of the 'do as I say, not as I do' type.
Write with the door closed. Rewrite with the door open. Be comfortable with your story before you ask for feedback.
Don't dress up your vocabulary. King writes for his audience, not for literary professors.
Avoid adverbs. This is rock-solid advice that every writer should follow consistently, absolutely, and positively.
Paragraphs are maps of intent. The visual size and length of your paragraph structure can intimidate readers.
Truthful writing often upsets people. If you tell the truth as you see it, be prepared to upset people who want to believe comforting lies.
There is a timeless connection between reading and writing. This one we see a lot: you have to read to know how to write.
The best stories are unearthed - not created. In this view, the writer is just the medium that the story comes through.
After the first draft, crystallize the point of your story. King is a pantser, and uses his second draft to hone the story to the ideas that came about while writing it.
2nd draft = 1st draft - 10%. A tangible goal is to decimate your first draft. There's usually ten percent of cruft that can be gotten rid of.
Identify your ideal reader. Know your 'Constant Reader'
Strive to write every day. This is the one we see the most: to be a writer, you have to write every day.

I honestly cannot give high enough praise to King's On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft. It's part autobiography, and part literal toolbox for writing. He goes into detail, with examples, of why some things work and some don't, and his description of how paragraph shape telegraphs pacing is utterly brilliant. Even if you're not interested in evil clowns, haunted hotels, apocalyptic plagues, or groups of kids lost in a sewer having a . . . uh, bad example, but regardless it's a textbook that every writer should study.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

When coming up with a story, what do you start with: characters, events, the MacGuffin, or the ending?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!
toraque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The good news is, we have our title concept and cover art started already! Normally this involves me flailing around incompetently attempting to come up with bad ideas, but this year we have a brilliant one right out of the gate. Even the cover sketches are awesome!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.emlia.org/pmwiki/pub/web/LeftBeyond.TalesFromTheBeyond.html

I wrote this and I'm salty that nobody is reading it. Basically, "Left Behind" (the 1990s Christian series) meets X-COM (the 1990s strategy game).
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For a moment I thought this was the CSB Sunday thread and did a double take wondering where the week went.
*facepalm*

Still, since I got pulled here, maybe this was meant to be, so I'd like to share with you that I just finished proofreading my first book two days ago.
Just a quote-a-day kind of thing with the thoughts I've accumulated over the years of doing what I do and just living consciously.

Just need to add a foreword and closing to it and send it off into wherever it was meant to take root, whether in e-form or actually get some copies printed.

It just occurred to me that it might be a great lead to my website that I'm currently revamping; "To download your free PDF copy visit:_____.com"

Thoughts and ideas welcome. Any.
I'd also welcome hearing TLDR's stories about self-publishing, both electronic and actual.

Many thanks and best wishes.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You should read books by people you disagree with. There's no better way to get in their heads and understand why people think they ways they do. It also helps you really formulate what your specific disagreements are to an argument level, which can peel away layers of ambiguity and contradiction in your own thought.

After really digging into Marx and leftism more broadly, I read Limbaugh, Hayek, Von Mises, Buchanan, Kropotkin, Keynes, Smith, Rothbard, Locke, Rawls, Russell, Friedman, Malthus and Hume to really contend with and synthesize extended criticisms of those ideas.

For me, this made it so even though I have no formal training, I've been invited to discussions with academics and activists I really respect and admire, and have been asked to present on the complex historical and theoretical interrelations/contentions  between libertarianism and leftism.

TL;DR: Read books you don't like, get invited to talk about cool stuff w/smart people you do like.
 
RandomAxe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

toraque: There's not much in The Mist or Mrs. Todd's Shortcut that doesn't need to be there.


WELL, this isn't a thread about King's stories except in terms of writing, I guess, but the ending of The Mist makes most of the beginning strongly out of place.  The way the story begins and proceeds only makes sense if the narrator isn't aware yet of what's going to happen later in the story -- if he's relating it as it happens.

But the end demonstrates explicitly that that isn't true, and it's a huge misstep.  I mean, the story basically goes, It's the end of the world, probably.  Day started nice, though.  Except a tree came down on my property, and my neighbor was staring at my wife's breasts, and that bugged me.  Generally a nice enough neighbor, but he does look at my wife funny, a little too often.  Also, I don't know if she's still alive, and I'll probably never see her again, now that I think of it.

It's hard to believe he's so casual and patient at the beginning.  And he must've used up all the napkins at that restaurant.  I actually really didn't like the film -- unlike the story, it felt like a string of awkward cliches -- but I did like the controversial new ending.  Just perverse, I guess.

toraque: Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

When coming up with a story, what do you start with: characters, events, the MacGuffin, or the ending?


I almost always come up with a premise first, a specific setting and/or situation, and then characters, and the premise at least indicates the plot, if not its structure.  A concept from a few months ago is a corporate retreat on a private Caribbean island, but it turns out that the salespeople invited are expected to kill one another until one remains to be promoted to management -- but then it further turns out that one of them isn't human, but is something more dangerous that was laying low and didn't even want to go to the stupid retreat.  Maybe he/she went to please a romantic partner who was also invited, or something.

Then the ending came to me later (in the shower), where it'll turn out for the climax that the CEO is also similarly not human, but even worse.  Possible twists come and go.

I basically write stories I would like to read.  I'm very bad at plot structure, because writing the thing is my entertainment, so I don't plan it out much.  So it goes.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: You should read books by people you disagree with. There's no better way to get in their heads and understand why people think they ways they do. It also helps you really formulate what your specific disagreements are to an argument level, which can peel away layers of ambiguity and contradiction in your own thought.

After really digging into Marx and leftism more broadly, I read Limbaugh, Hayek, Von Mises, Buchanan, Kropotkin, Keynes, Smith, Rothbard, Locke, Rawls, Russell, Friedman, Malthus and Hume to really contend with and synthesize extended criticisms of those ideas.

For me, this made it so even though I have no formal training, I've been invited to discussions with academics and activists I really respect and admire, and have been asked to present on the complex historical and theoretical interrelations/contentions  between libertarianism and leftism.

TL;DR: Read books you don't like, get invited to talk about cool stuff w/smart people you do like.


Agree!

Two of my favorite books are "Starship Troopers" by Heinlein, and "The Fountainhead" by Rand.

I don't agree with either of them, but they both do construct their arguments thoughtfully (I am NOT a fan of Atlas Shrugged though. I guess once you've read one of Ayn Rand's books, you've read them all, and slogging through that one after reading The Fountainhead seemed extremely redundant).
 
