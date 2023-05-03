 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Subby's in-laws want to name their model railway station. Please help a farker out   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
65
    More: Survey  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 May 2023 at 3:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Name it St. Cloud
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
O-Gauge Face Station
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Major Benson Winifred Payne Memorial Station
 
Nogale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
8 Chuggas
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boners Crossing
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imitation Crab Meat Railways
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Table Penn
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I Choo Choo Choose You
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Railway Station McRailway Stationface
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gomez Addams Central Station
 
Reverborama
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Your Name Here
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Railroad Station That Won't Cut Out When There's Danger All About
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bumsville
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Major Benson Winifred Payne Memorial Station


I would also add "Payne Central Station" if you prefer a pun
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next station
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conjunction Junction
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farking Mr. Conductor George Carlin
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Petticoat Junction
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trolley Problem Depot. Bonus if the station has multiple tracks.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anhk-Morpork & Dibblers Sausage Onabun
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Great Great Grandfather Hampton Evans was a railway station manager so in his honor "Hampton Station" .
 
McRat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spamtrak
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tuxedo Junction
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
East Palestine Station
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sea Leg Station
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Choo choo choo place
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Malfunction at Cat Sh*t Junction
 
formerjackman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Terrapin Station
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Skimbleshanks
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Grand Funk Railway Station
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A MODEL RR station?
Emily Rackawacky.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All on Board
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wiener X-ing
Buttstuff Depot
Yourmom's Terminal
BJ Station
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Muff Junction.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[Name of Beloved Deceased Family Pet] Memorial Railway Station and Dildoteria
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Light Penetration & Mutual Masturbation Station
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ace in your face: My Great Great Grandfather Hampton Evans was a railway station manager so in his honor "Hampton Station" .


My great grandpa (who I never met) was a gandy dancer who fell off of a moving train and got his leg cut off. (pure luxury)
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Locomotive Breath
 
PvtStash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
imagery would help subby.

i can make up all sorts of names but without knowing really what it is for, it's just RNG arbitrary as far as "help" goes.

More details for better inspiration. What's the setting? is there a theme? is there a color palette? is it a real world recreation or a non specific fictional location of generic train town somewhere?
Little help?


with nothing else to go on you can have:

Station Trainy McTrain-Face.

If any images and/or descriptions of style/flavor show up i'll put real effort on it and see if inspiration strikes.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Derek Zoolander Train Station For Kids Who Can't Read Good and Want To Learn to do Other Stuff Good Too.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anything from Galaxy Express 999
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trainey McTrainface Station
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sudden Valley
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

empres77: Skimbleshanks


Starlight Express
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sudden Valley


Sounds like a salad dressing.  But I don't want to eat it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Big Louie's Crab Shack and Masturbatorium
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Leave a bunch of paperwork there.

Call it Stationery Station.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Railway McRailwayFace
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could've Bought a Boat Instead
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.