(Some Bird)   Those things can drop stuff on you, it's true, but they are not usually politically aligned. Bonus: "Ukrainian Saboteur Pigeon"   (matzav.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 5:50 PM



26 Comments
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not as terrifying as Ukrainian covert ops. cat...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kertus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overall, it would likely take at least 10 to 15 European pigeons to even lift a single mine, let alone fly with it at a reasonable velocity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Russians. Birds aren't real.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they interrogate enough other pigeons, one of them will eventually crack and give up the whereabouts.   If only there was a term for that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?
Youtube uio1J2PKzLI
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Olga sends her regards.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's suppose someone wanted to use pigeons, or any bird, as mine/grenades delivery system (small ones), why would they be painted in a way that make them noticeable?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cher Ami unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: clutching a mine in its claws.

It's a simple question of weight ratios. A five ounce bird could not carry a one pound mine.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've always found pigeon-racing to be pretty fascinating.   I know of some folks in the old Polish neighborhood around here keep pigeons, I gotta assume for racing...it's neat watching them fly around in their tight little sortie groups or whatever you call that.  They do seem to move exceptionally fast for what looks like a plump little bird.

/ maybe I'm easily amused
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
an "alarmed" man phoned to report a "Ukrainian saboteur pigeon." The man, who said he'd seen the enemy bird "with his own eyes," claimed it was "painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag" and clutching a mine in its claws

Surely someone with a little more technical savvy than myself can put one of those AI chatbots to good use to further inform the orcs about more saboteur pigeon sightings.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: clutching a mine in its claws.

It's a simple question of weight ratios. A five ounce bird could not carry a one pound mine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unavailable for comment. RIP.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a dove of peace, you bird racist!
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: clutching a mine in its claws.

It's a simple question of weight ratios. A five ounce bird could not carry a one pound mine.


It could be carried by an African swallow
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: Cher Ami unimpressed
[Fark user image image 633x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Russia just released a photo of the pigeon seconds before the explosion.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Ukranian? difficult to tell.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

smed7: I've always found pigeon-racing to be pretty fascinating.   I know of some folks in the old Polish neighborhood around here keep pigeons, I gotta assume for racing...it's neat watching them fly around in their tight little sortie groups or whatever you call that.  They do seem to move exceptionally fast for what looks like a plump little bird.

/ maybe I'm easily amused


Nz has a native wood pigeon, and it is a fat massive unit of a pigeon, that flies like a flappy brick. When one flies over you in slow motion like a C130 Hercules, you can hear its wings smacking each other and what sounds (to me) like labored breathing. It is known for getting drunk and falling out of trees.

You get the feeling it is thinking "F**k! (huff huff) No land predators for hundreds of thousands of years!  No need (huff huff) to keep in flying shape, enjoying the (huff huff) lazy ground life like a boss, then these b*stard "humans" show up (huff huff) with their pets and and we're just expected (huff huff) to fly again just like that? F**K!"

https://www.reddit.com/r/AbsoluteUnits/comments/9vyxys/the_kereru_or_new_zealand_wood_pigeon_gets_super/
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MBooda: Cher Ami unimpressed
[Fark user image image 633x600]


Gawd damn that is just ... gawd damn
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FREE BIRD!

Ukrainian Saboteur Pigeon is the name of my Pussy Riot cover band.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Picture of said fat pigeon:

Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU WOT M8?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not the pigeon uprising that keeps me awake at night - it's the crow uprising that haunts my dreams...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: It's not the pigeon uprising that keeps me awake at night - it's the crow uprising that haunts my dreams...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Canadian: It's not the pigeon uprising that keeps me awake at night - it's the crow uprising that haunts my dreams...


Now now, Tippi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
