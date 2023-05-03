 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   71-year old Alabama man pleads guilty to killing three at a church potluck last June, sentenced to life in prison without parole. No word on whether the killings involved putting raisins in a potato salad   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll probably be a very short life sentence.

Hope he gets an exceptionally painful case of cancer.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there more on his actual motive? Is he mentally ill or just homeless or old or poor and needed a place to stay. The article says he started shooting after the victim asked him to join a group at the potluck.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtually anyone who makes potato salad is guilty because mayonnaise is a crime against nature.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Is there more on his actual motive? Is he mentally ill or just homeless or old or poor and needed a place to stay. The article says he started shooting after the victim asked him to join a group at the potluck.


Isn't that enough reason there?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or in the cookies....
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he "tripped" and fell down.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Is there more on his actual motive? Is he mentally ill or just homeless or old or poor and needed a place to stay. The article says he started shooting after the victim asked him to join a group at the potluck.


It doesn't seem like it. The prosecutor and the defense attorney both said they didn't know why he opened fire.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church potluck? I bet they had tots and pears right there on the buffet table
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Virtually anyone who makes potato salad is guilty because mayonnaise is a crime against nature.


Worse yet some of them use Miracle Whip and pronounce the H.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: LadySusan: Is there more on his actual motive? Is he mentally ill or just homeless or old or poor and needed a place to stay. The article says he started shooting after the victim asked him to join a group at the potluck.

It doesn't seem like it. The prosecutor and the defense attorney both said they didn't know why he opened fire.


I don't think anyone really knows.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Looks like he "tripped" and fell down.

[s.yimg.com image 850x558]


TFA said that another person at the event took him down by beating him with a chair.

He actually looks surprisingly good for having been beaten with a chair.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boomers Potluck"

I imagine that they all came empty handed and complained that the kids wouldn't bring them any free food.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He identified himself to victim Rainey only as "Mr. Smith" and refused to join them.
Smith then pulled a handgun and shot three people"

I bet there's some kind of crazy back story about secret lives and Incan artifact smuggling or something equally awesome.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: ImpendingCynic: Virtually anyone who makes potato salad is guilty because mayonnaise is a crime against nature.

Worse yet some of them use Miracle Whip and pronounce the H.


What if it's german potato salad, is that okay?  It has bacon in it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
84, 75, 84... well, he surely sent them to their final place.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomer go boom.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: Church potluck? I bet they had tots and pears right there on the buffet table


And everything had ten times the daily allowance of salt.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Virtually anyone who makes potato salad is guilty because mayonnaise is a crime against nature.


I suspect you've been using it wrong. It goes on bread and no, you're not supposed to stuff the bread into your pants after that. You have similar complaints about mustard, don't you? Well, look, mustard was never intended as a sexual lubricant, and I'm not surprised that you're not happy with it.

Next time, read the instructions first.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Or in the cookies....
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of the people he shot weren't even Boomers.   That's shoddy workmanship.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Sin_City_Superhero: Looks like he "tripped" and fell down.

[s.yimg.com image 850x558]

TFA said that another person at the event took him down by beating him with a chair.

He actually looks surprisingly good for having been beaten with a chair.


He probably took a body shot with the chair to knock him down, and as for the epic shiner, well I'm betting the chair didn't do all the work.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is far cheaper to house him until his death than to house him until his death while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars litigating the right to kill him.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Is far cheaper to house him until his death than to house him until his death while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars litigating the right to kill him.


That's a fallacy in obvious situations like this. But hey, he's got his retirement plan locked with full medical, free housing, gym membership, and meals on the house.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alabama.
Violently proud of their hot dish.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Walker: Or in the cookies....
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x1069]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x1077]


I'm okay with raisins in a cinnamon roll. My He treat me well, I guess.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: mayonnaise is a crime against nature.


Why are you racist against midwesterners?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Virtually anyone who makes potato salad is guilty because mayonnaise is a crime against nature.


Your thinking of Miracle Whip.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Episcopal church? That's a liberal hotbed. They're down with being more like Jesus wanted, but still fond of those sweet robes and traditions.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I knew religion makes people dumb, but this guy in the article is really pushing it

/4 3 hots & a cot
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(I bet he didn't kill a single priest)
 
