(ABC News) Today's, or are these things hourly now, 2nd Amendment celebration is brought to you by Atlanta, GA
    News, Law, Law enforcement, Death, Dr. Ahmed Ali, Atlanta police search, medical center  
1675 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 2:48 PM



135 Comments
p51d007
1 hour ago  
Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL
 
Thank You Black Jesus!
1 hour ago  
freedom!  WOOOOOOOOO!
 
stevenboof
1 hour ago  
"One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at an Atlanta medical center on Wednesday "

At least they didn't have to go far to get care.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
I sure do love this politely armed society.
 
Red Shirt Blues
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
downstairs
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL


He's still at-large.  So the photo is needed for "you all find him, not my job."
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
Better Unhinged than Infringed!
 
Rann Xerox
1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
Hourly to Weekly if you're counting gang shootings with more than 3 people involved.
Monthly or Semimonthly if you're counting "Take as many as possible down with me" shootings.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
Only one dead? Yawn. That's not the America I know.
 
downstairs
1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I sure do love this politely armed society.


Come on.  Less than 10% of armed citizens do the whole mass shooting thing.  At least 90% of them are cool.
 
downstairs
1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Only one dead? Yawn. That's not the America I know.


How'd you like to do a mass shooting and come in 575th place?
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL


"identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson"

Really?  You're surprised that the cops showed a photo of him?
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
I live in the Atlanta metro area.

I make it a point to watch the local news at 6AM when I wake up and so far, every day when I do, there's at least one shooting the night before.
 
groppet
1 hour ago  
Yay freedumb

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa
1 hour ago  
Copied from the other thread:

Before anyone comes in with "we're the only country where mass shootings happen more than once per day," I'd like to point out that more people die from being stabbed by scones in the UK than die from gun violence here. 

// And the body count from figgy  pudding is too high to be believed.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

stevenboof: "One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at an Atlanta medical center on Wednesday "

At least they didn't have to go far to get care.


And they're only about 12 blocks from Emory Midtown Hospital and 20 blocks from Grady Hospital.  So that's nice.
 
omg it itches
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL


Do you get this angry when your doctor wears a mask?  Assuming the town folk haven't ran off all the doctors yet.
And the "lol the media won't show black men as suspects" is so 2000s. lol
 
Galileo's Daughter
1 hour ago  
From the subreddit r/atlanta:

Update from my coworker whose wife works in the building. Physician office on 11th floor, patient was late for an appointment and staff said he couldn't be seen. Patient pulled out a gun and shot 2 NHS staff in the face, they are dead. Then the patient fired around the office and injured multiple people. Guy is still on the loose.


Seriously??
 
covfefe
1 hour ago  
This is the ObamaCare websites fault.
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL


Don't you see the color of his skin?
 
asciibaron
1 hour ago  

stevenboof: p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL

"identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson"

Really?  You're surprised that the cops showed a photo of him?


are you assuming a race based on a name and it's the cops who are the racist?  oh Fark, never change.
 
fireclown
1 hour ago  

steklo: I live in the Atlanta metro area.

I make it a point to watch the local news at 6AM when I wake up and so far, every day when I do, there's at least one shooting the night before.


The Baltimore of The South.   Charm City (Baltimore) seems to have at least a shooting most days.  Definitely weekly.
 
Intrepid00
1 hour ago  
I like subby's idea. They are not mass shootings, they are 2nd amendment celebrations.
 
bloobeary
1 hour ago  
Have the NRA decided which Democrat to blame for this yet?
 
steklo
1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Really?  You're surprised that the cops showed a photo of him?


I am. Most times lately here, they don't show the photo because the police have no clue who did the shooting.

Usually after an investigation and when they catch someone, is when we see their faces.

Sure in some cases, they have a suspect but not captured, and if he has previous convictions, they might show the face. But it's never guaranteed they do.

Sometimes it like this...

"If you see this person, contact our local police tip-line, do not engage the suspect, he's considered armed and dangerous. and now, Here's Steve with Sports..."
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  
Fox News is relieved. Suspect is black. So this invalidates all the other mass shootings by white people, because he's a person of color and they're the real criminals.
 
Moose out front
1 hour ago  
But I haven't had enough time to finish my thoughts and prayers from the last shooting!
 
Intrepid00
1 hour ago  

question_dj: Fox News is relieved. Suspect is black. So this invalidates all the other mass shootings by white people, because he's a person of color and they're the real criminals.


Fox News is a panic. Historically this results in tougher gun laws.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  

mofa: Copied from the other thread:

Before anyone comes in with "we're the only country where mass shootings happen more than once per day," I'd like to point out that more people die from being stabbed by scones in the UK than die from gun violence here. 

// And the body count from figgy  pudding is too high to be believed.


Well yeah, have you ever seen a figgy pudding? You could beat a whole defensive line to death with one of those things!
 
meat0918
1 hour ago  
More blood for the blood gods I see.
 
tmyk
1 hour ago  

mofa: Copied from the other thread:

Before anyone comes in with "we're the only country where mass shootings happen more than once per day," I'd like to point out that more people die from being stabbed by scones in the UK than die from gun violence here. 

// And the body count from figgy  pudding is too high to be believed.


...and that's to say nothing about salmon mousse fatalities
 
steklo
1 hour ago  

fireclown: The Baltimore of The South


my ex mother in law owned a Jazz club on North Charles Street, downtown. 300 block.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least one car a night was broken into parked in front or near the bar and at least once a week they had to call the cops because someone overdosed in the restrooms.

She would ask why I didn't come more often to play jazz and hang out.
 
stevenboof
1 hour ago  

asciibaron: stevenboof: p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL

"identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson"

Really?  You're surprised that the cops showed a photo of him?

are you assuming a race based on a name and it's the cops who are the racist?  oh Fark, never change.


No, asshat, I saw the photo.
 
asciibaron
1 hour ago  

question_dj: p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL

Don't you see the color of his skin?


the danger to public still at large suspect should totally not have a picture circulated because it's racist to do so.  take the pants off your head.
 
Kar98
1 hour ago  

mofa: Copied from the other thread:

Before anyone comes in with "we're the only country where mass shootings happen more than once per day," I'd like to point out that more people die from being stabbed by scones in the UK than die from gun violence here. 

// And the body count from figgy  pudding is too high to be believed.


There was a school shooting with 9 dead in Serbia today.
 
AeAe
1 hour ago  
Mass shootings are normal in the United States. It's the price for unfettered gun access.
 
eddie_irvine
1 hour ago  
I see racism from the usual suspects in this thread. Fark never seems to not disappoint.
 
asciibaron
1 hour ago  
fireclown:
The Baltimore of The South.

Baltimore is in the South.
 
Warlordtrooper
1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: From the subreddit r/atlanta:

Update from my coworker whose wife works in the building. Physician office on 11th floor, patient was late for an appointment and staff said he couldn't be seen. Patient pulled out a gun and shot 2 NHS staff in the face, they are dead. Then the patient fired around the office and injured multiple people. Guy is still on the loose.


Seriously??


But it's acceptable for doctors to make you wait forever for some reason. I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often. Doctors are the most egotistical assholes ever
 
CarnySaur
1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Hourly to Weekly if you're counting gang shootings with more than 3 people involved.
Monthly or Semimonthly if you're counting "Take as many as possible down with me" shootings.


Children are a type of gang, I guess.
 
jso2897
56 minutes ago  
Cool. We now have "mass shooting" nerds, who argue on Fark about whether something is a mass shooting, and what is it's type, and ranking, and classification - like Star Wars movies, or figurines.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
55 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: question_dj: Fox News is relieved. Suspect is black. So this invalidates all the other mass shootings by white people, because he's a person of color and they're the real criminals.

Fox News is a panic. Historically this results in tougher gun laws.


Not really.  They're totally fine with - dare I say, they would actually encourage - tougher gun laws for black people.  And you say Republicans don't compromise.....  ;)
 
Another Government Employee
55 minutes ago  
I'm glad this wasn't on Monday. I was at another medical facility about 20 blocks north of there having a procedure done.

Except for the number of casualties and that it happened during the day, this is an everyday occurrence in this area. They call it "gentrified" with all of its fancy new buildings, but it still has some of the rough strip club vibe its always had.
 
Mock26
55 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Have the NRA decided which Democrat to blame for this yet?


I think that responsibility was handed off to Trump, Boebert, and Greene. One or all of them should be along shortly to throw some blame around.
 
Dryad
55 minutes ago  

stevenboof: asciibaron: stevenboof: p51d007: Surprised they showed a photo of the suspect.  At least he was masked up for his and your safety.  LOL

"identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson"

Really?  You're surprised that the cops showed a photo of him?

are you assuming a race based on a name and it's the cops who are the racist?  oh Fark, never change.

No, asshat, I saw the photo.


Yes, but you admitted you saw the photo, then refused to participate in the fiction you hadn't because the reality is disruptive to the thread narrative.
That qualifies as 'racist' here.
 
capt.snicklefritz
54 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Galileo's Daughter: From the subreddit r/atlanta:

Update from my coworker whose wife works in the building. Physician office on 11th floor, patient was late for an appointment and staff said he couldn't be seen. Patient pulled out a gun and shot 2 NHS staff in the face, they are dead. Then the patient fired around the office and injured multiple people. Guy is still on the loose.


Seriously??

But it's acceptable for doctors to make you wait forever for some reason. I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often. Doctors are the most egotistical assholes ever


Do you seriously think the doctors are making you sweat it out in the waiting room as a power move? Really?

Took our kid to the ER yesterday. Sign said there was an 8 hour wait for a bed. Something tells me they don't do that out of spite.
 
Hey Nurse!
52 minutes ago  
Oh boy. The shooting suspect is Black. Fox News has his picture front and center. Comments enabled. This will be a feast for them.
 
asciibaron
52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Cool. We now have "mass shooting" nerds, who argue on Fark about whether something is a mass shooting, and what is it's type, and ranking, and classification - like Star Wars movies, or figurines.


there were plenty of mass shootings when i was growing up, but since they black guys battling over drug corners, no one cared enough to call them mass shootings.  now it's politically advantageous to call every shooting a mass shooting so here we are.  2013 is when the current qualifying system was put into place.

all those drive by's in the 80's - those were mass shootings.
 
