Fark NotNewsletter: Hello, Hello, Hello
Posted by NotNewsletterMonkey at 2023-05-03 1:11:58 PM
Hello all! I'll be writing the NotNewsletter for the foreseeable future. I doubt I'll be able to perfectly replicate DisseminationMonkey's style, or even tone, but I see this as an opportunity to experiment. You may see your old favorite sections return with a new spin, or even entirely original sections. I might even try out new formats. I'm open to suggestions!
Point is, I'm excited to be writing for you all!
Edit: Fun fact! This morning, my keyboard stopped working, and this account suddenly didn't have permission to post blogposts. I ended up writing this in HTML! Who says wikia experience doesn't add up to anything?
XOXO,
NotNewsletterMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
The news cycle has been surprisingly quiet this week, which is very strange given the time of year. Usually lulls come around holidays. I'm not sure I've ever seen one in early May.
The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, which is quite an event here locally. Folks from outside the state ask me every year who I think will win. The answer is pretty much anyone could win. 20 horses in the race, lots of crowding and bumping, strange things happen. However good weather favors the odds-on-favorites, and that's the forecast for this weekend. If you want to have the most potential fun, bet a bunch of trifecta boxes with middle-range odds horses in the mix. The top three favorites pretty much never come in 1st 2nd 3rd (in the Derby that is, other races not so much). If you can predict which oddball(s) ends up in the mix, it'll blow your trifecta payout to the moon. If you want to know about how much money you'll win, just multiply the odds together. For example, if you bet a trifecta of horses whose odds are 2:1, 10:1, and 50:1, a $1 bet will pay roughly $1000 if you're right. It won't be easy with so many horses in one race but if you're looking for a fun way to maybe make all your friends jealous, that's what I'd recommend.
As for me, I'm getting dragged off to a sour beer festival in Nashville that day. Heather likes them, I'm just along for the ride.
Speaking of, no Fark News Livestream this week - the news cycle is super slow. I had high hopes for today, but unfortunately it's still slow. There's plenty of "the thing is the story" articles, but there's a lack of stories with slightly more depth to them. So we'll bag it this week and try again next week.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Comment Chains (new!):
Sometimes, you Farkers are funny because of how you play off each other's posts.
C18H27NO3 and LordOfThePings were amused at the intelligence of the average driver.
optikeye, NewportBarGuy, and Angry Drunk Bureaucrat discussed the reason you don't poll high schoolers.
scottydoesntknow kicked off an impromptu "post your large joint images" event, which gained too many submissions to list individually.
Funny:
mongbiohazard recommended the one way to keep Jerry Springer from rising from the grave.
AdmirableSnackbar marveled at an interesting coincidence.
Phil McKraken recounted a late-night bingewatching session.
AAAAGGGGHHHH was summoned by a related headline.
sleze shared a story of childhood mischief.
OdradekRex and OldRod made some music puns.So did Shostie, here.
steklo confirms that guns summon rain.
The Third Man remembered AL TV.
Mad-n-FL knows about bear-brand beer.
Mad Scientist is in the running for "best incomprehensible british impression on the site."
eKonk clearly believes imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Smart:
make me some tea explains a better reason to not huff lawnmower fumes.
cowsaregoodeating knows how to deal with the wrong kind of bird.
King Something knows that it could always be worse.
hardinparamedic laid out where Elon differs from our perception of him.
Lambskincoat compared gun ownership to waiting to orgasm.
WickerNipple knows why a certain population gets HPV.
Pocket Ninja factchecked a pollution claim, to predictable results.
Politics Funny:
Goodness, it's difficult to write taglines for these politics posts. I might combine them with the standard "funny" and "smart" posts.
NewportBarGuy knows why Captain America cryogenically froze himself.
saturn badger recorded the reason our cybersecurity is so terrible.
RodneyToady noticed that these college basketball players preferred listening to a political speech over exercise.
Dr Dreidel drew a venn diagram of incels, Excel, and them eating a fig. Watch out for the wasps!
Politics Smart:
mofa shared some fancy boots.
jars.traptone laments how the phrase "you're tearing this family apart" is often misused.
Driedsponge clearly remembers the old days of D&D.
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat learned something new.
Badmoodman noticed a politician's eating habits.
Impressively, red230 obtained a near-equal balance of "funny" and "smart" votes with their post about the correlation between lead pipes and Trump voters.
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector and RedZoneTuba ran the tables on the contests this week.
Yammering_Splat_Vector knew exactly what this outfit looked like, designed some stylish toucan scissors, noticed these kids about to start an adventure, and displayed a more probable version of historical events.
RedZoneTuba depicted war in its dirtiest state, found a snack, and put a Wookie-looking-man in a tiki band.
retrophil experienced amoré. A moray? One of the two. Either that or it's a Pizza Tower reference.
retrophil believes dogs deserve music too.
samsquatch photographed some adorable baby engine parts in their nest.
Captions:
RedZoneTuba is watched by the tax cat.
Farktography theme: "Repetitive"
SoupGuru and MorningBreath both took excellent photos.
MorningBreath took a walk in the park, while SoupGuru took inspiration from their own home.
Upcoming Fark Parties
Saturday, June 24: NYS Craft Brewer's Festival Party in Canalside, Buffalo, NY
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Cancel culture at Fox News brings a sudden end to segments on sex-crazed pandas
DC Police Chief Robert Contee wanted by the FBI
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources asks that people refrain from taunting Washington State's volcanoes
Emmett Tills false accuser is on her way to hell
But doctor, I am Pagliacci
Pakistan claims hot pants caused explosions. Well, 'electrical shorts,' but that's close enough
Leg-lengthening surgery on the increase for men who wish to be a little bit taller, a baller, a girl who looked good so they can call her, a rabbit in a hat with a bat and a '64 Impala
Turkish president suffers Coeur d'etat
Former mayor of Cincinnati, best known for writing a check to a prostitute, has died
Beef tenderized by massive hail in Dublin Texas
Video shows former San Francisco fire commissioner bear spraying homeless people in the Marina, despite the common knowledge that bears are in the Castro
Guglielmo Marconi never said what the residents of Oak Park, Illinois did to upset him so, but many years later, he has been avenged
"All the world will be your enemy, Prince with a Thousand Enemies, and whenever they catch you, they will kill you. But first they must catch you"
Farmers rally over first lady's comments on banning dog meat, claim he's the true hero of Fallout
1-year-old snatches handbag from Princess Kate, will be put in the corner of the Tower of London
Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned most people don't need their kitchen faucet connected to the Internet. On the Quiz itself, no one gets into the 1000 club, which is good because the restrooms are giving a 404 on the flush command on the app and don't even ask about the bidets. Denjiro came out on top with 978, followed by Brewster in second with 928 and dionysusaur in third with 913. gunsmack made fourth with 911, and BilliamJ came right behind in fifth with 910.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the Mars Wrigley candy factory in Slough, UK, and how they chose to,,, let's say honor. er. honour King Chuck for his upcoming silly hat ceremony. Only 27% of quiztakers knew that they constructed a 51-lb bust of the guy out of chocolate. I'm gonna go ahead and guess they're going to go all chocolate Easter bunny on it post-fuss and devour the ears first.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which chemical company was about to lay off 10% of its workforce. 92% of quiztakers knew that it was 3M who took Dupont's cellophane and added a transparent glue to make the world's first transparent tape. Thankfully, once the patent ran out they had Romy and Michelle around to invent Post-Its to keep the company profitable, No word yet if they're part of the lay-offs.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the critter a trio of drug traffickers brought along on their M74 run in Scotland. Only 57% of quiztakers recognized that "ovine" refers to a sheep, in this case a baby lamb. The word "caprine", from the Latin "caper", refers to goats and goat-like things. So feel free to tell your jazz bassist friend how much you like his caprine beard the next time he dials up the funk.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what you could fill up your random containers with at 7-Eleven last Saturday for a mere $2, 92% of quiztakers knew that Saturday was Bring Your Own Cup Day, where you could fill darn near anything with ice and sugar for the price of a losing lottery ticket. If you couldn't find a convenient flower pot, tea kettle, or boot, don't worry, because July 11 will be Free Slurpee Day where you can get a free 8 oz frozen fix to dump an airplane bottle of spiced rum into, because come on, what else are you gonna do with 8 oz. of Slurpee?
