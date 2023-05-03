 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Step 1: Crown the Geezer. Step 2: ???. Step 3: Profit   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Duke of Norfolk, Economy, England, London, History, Government, Westminster Abbey, Monarch  
15 Comments     (+0 »)
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tourism and souvenir sales.
 
bsmz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the gain from the coronation exceeds the loss from everyone taking a day off. Those people would have been doing productive work and the coronation blocks that so they can be tourists doing something unproductive.

There's no need for people to be productive all the time, but they are using crooked accounting here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am REALLY not seeing the enthusiasm for the new King.

/ But, maybe they'll get used to him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
killershark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buckingham Palace said that, which is the office for Charles and Camilla. So Charles and Camilla said Charles and Camilla will be bringing in tourist dollars with the coronation of Charles and Camilla.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I for one look forward to buying a replica of Camilla's Royal Halter & Lead Rope
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

If there's one thing the royals are famous for, it's their economic savvy and casual inbreeding.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
beer & ale sales will be up
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Considering that at least one EPL crowd was chanting "You can stick your coronation up your arse!" I suspect any income will be from outside the United Kingdom.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No need for a crown, just a tie and flaming pants.
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's like the ultimate participation trophy. He was born - so he gets to wear a tiara.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I am REALLY not seeing the enthusiasm for the new King.

/ But, maybe they'll get used to him.


Or maybe it's time to let hereditary monarchies die the death they should have died in the middle ages.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wage0048: iheartscotch: I am REALLY not seeing the enthusiasm for the new King.

/ But, maybe they'll get used to him.

Or maybe it's time to let hereditary monarchies die the death they should have died in the middle ages.


If they want a king....let them. I will say that I liked Liz a lot more than I like her boy and I......I am Irish Catholic so, the answer is "not much, not much at all".

/ Perhaps he'll do the UK a favor and do something so egregious that they do to him what the Jacobins did to Charles II.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was on Fark a few days back and read "King Charles" and got some Shakespearean vibes.
It was only a few seconds later that I went "Oh, Charles Charles. Gotcha."

Not used to it, yet.
 
