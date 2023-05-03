 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   UK government plans to give control of their Wikipedia page to the French   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Wikipedia, Pornography, Wikimedia Foundation, BBC, Lucy Crompton-Reid, Question, Education, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 May 2023 at 1:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're never going to outgrow the Nanny State moniker.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You wanted the worst, you got.  The crappiest UK government in recent memory...BREXIT!
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Tories have had enough of the new permissive society.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I lool forward to the charts disproving...something
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Yer mother was an 'amster and your father smelt of elderberries" should be the first line of the wiki entry for the UK then.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Show me what you got!

Non. Pas comme ca.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The problem with legislating against pornography is that the difference between pornography and art or science is "I know it when I see it." And "I know it when I see it" isn't something you can write into a law.

Legislators try to get around it by using terms like "arousing prurient interest" or "obscene" (usually defined using an "ordinary person" definition), but both of those are so vague as to be useless. Old Biddy Mary Elizabeth considers herself an ordinary person and any amount of skin obscene. And we have all been around the Internet long enough to know that literally anything will arouse prurient interest in someone.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Government of the United Kingdom

The government of the United Kingdom, also known as "Her Majesty's Government," is a source of endless amusement for the French people. Despite their best efforts, the Brits have consistently failed to match the elegance, sophistication, and savoir-faire of their French counterparts.

The United Kingdom is ruled by a collection of bureaucrats, aristocrats, and other assorted buffoons who are known for their love of warm beer, soggy chips, and terrible weather. Their prime minister, who is supposedly the leader of the country, is selected through a bizarre process known as "elections," in which the population is asked to choose between a series of equally unappealing candidates.

Despite their outward appearance of competence, the British government is known for their utter inability to govern effectively. They have a long history of colonialism, imperialism, and other unsavory behaviors that have left a bad taste in the mouth of the international community.

One of the most notable features of the British government is their obsession with tea. They are known to stop everything they're doing at precisely 4 pm each day for a cup of tea, and woe betide anyone who interrupts this sacred ritual. They are also notorious for their love of queuing, or standing in line for extended periods of time for no apparent reason.

In conclusion, the government of the United Kingdom is a hilarious and endlessly entertaining institution that provides a source of constant amusement for the French people. Despite their best efforts, they will never be able to match the charm and sophistication of the French government, which is widely regarded as the most stylish and cultured government in the world. Vive la France!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The increased bureaucracy imposed by this bill will have the effect that only the really big players with significant compliance budgets will be able to operate in the UK market. This could have dire consequences on the information ecosystem here and is, in my view, quite the opposite of what the legislation originally set out to achieve.

"As designed"

Corporations and conservative governments want full control over the spread of information.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The sort of prude who'd want to age-limit certain Wikipedia pages doesn't really understand porn. Kids can see all sorts of stuff online. Wikipedia's pages on sex are about the only place they can be legit educated while doing so. Barring them from that isn't helping anything.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: The problem with legislating against pornography is that the difference between pornography and art or science is "I know it when I see it." And "I know it when I see it" isn't something you can write into a law.


Back in the 50s and 60s 'Nudist' magazines were very popular.   These magazines were really just a way of circumventing the anti-pron laws.

Back in the day it was illegal to send 'pornographic' materials through the US Mail.  It was very common for postal inspectors to set up  'stings' (aka entrapment) and charge people with sending porno through the mail.  One guy was arrested and convicted of sending porn through the mail.  His defense was that publications like National Geographic routinely mail out magazines that contain photos of naked people.  The court replied that National Geographic did not meet the definition of porn because it was documenting different cultures were nudity was not considered obscene.   Well, this guy started producing "Nudist" magazines that documented the nudist sub-culture.   The courts let it slide.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
True story...raised by extremely religious parents that maybe at age 14? 16? Got a web family filter to stop porn searches on the home network. Day 1 for teenage me figure out porn searches in spanish get past the filter. Later in day 1 figure out my parents password. All of this is dumb. You can't put that genie back in the bottle.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fissile: Wily Wombat: The problem with legislating against pornography is that the difference between pornography and art or science is "I know it when I see it." And "I know it when I see it" isn't something you can write into a law.

Back in the 50s and 60s 'Nudist' magazines were very popular.   These magazines were really just a way of circumventing the anti-pron laws.

Back in the day it was illegal to send 'pornographic' materials through the US Mail.  It was very common for postal inspectors to set up  'stings' (aka entrapment) and charge people with sending porno through the mail.  One guy was arrested and convicted of sending porn through the mail.  His defense was that publications like National Geographic routinely mail out magazines that contain photos of naked people.  The court replied that National Geographic did not meet the definition of porn because it was documenting different cultures were nudity was not considered obscene.   Well, this guy started producing "Nudist" magazines that documented the nudist sub-culture.   The courts let it slide.


You could only get naturist magazines in Ireland up until the 90's, H&E magazine was the only one you could really get. Very few shops sold it as well. God bless me, but I have fond memories of waiting outside the shops until all the customers left, then darting in, grabbing a copy and dashing up to the counter, and paying while avoiding any eye contact with the person serving me.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.