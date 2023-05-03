 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In latest Aussie homage to "Lady and the Tramp," remains of missing fisherman found inside not one but two crocodiles   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 12:20 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean "Peter Pan" and Captain Hook.
Do try to keep up, and get some picture books.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You magnificent bastid, subby!
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: I think you mean "Peter Pan" and Captain Hook.
Do try to keep up, and get some picture books.


Oh, he absolutely meant Lady and the Tramp.  Here's a picture for you.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PXMovie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Human remains were found within one of the crocodiles, though police officers believe both were involved in the incident with Darmody, the statement added.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't really call him "missing" anymore can you?  "Filling," now, there's a description that fits.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/eh, close enough
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's worse than being found inside a crocodile?

Being found inside two crocodiles.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sharing is caring :)
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must've had pretty good descriptions of those cold-blooded killers to catch them so quickly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: What's worse than being found inside a crocodile?

Being found inside two crocodiles.


Objectively, I don't really think that's any worse. I mean once you're inside one crocodile, I don't think you particularly care about how many more crocodiles you end up in.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
America is just as bad as Australia. I went fishing a couple of weeks ago and got bitten by THREE mosquitos.
 
AeAe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: CheetahOlivetti: What's worse than being found inside a crocodile?

Being found inside two crocodiles.

Objectively, I don't really think that's any worse. I mean once you're inside one crocodile, I don't think you particularly care about how many more crocodiles you end up in.


What if the 2nd crocodile was raping you while being eaten by the 1st crocodile? Would that be worse?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AeAe: MythDragon: CheetahOlivetti: What's worse than being found inside a crocodile?

Being found inside two crocodiles.

Objectively, I don't really think that's any worse. I mean once you're inside one crocodile, I don't think you particularly care about how many more crocodiles you end up in.

What if the 2nd crocodile was raping you while being eaten by the 1st crocodile? Would that be worse?


My ... when you draw a picture, you really color it in.
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many crocodiles are there in Vienna?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EL EM: How many crocodiles are there in Vienna?


Doesn't Vienna have the world's oldest zoo?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fishing at the edge of a croc-infested body of water seems like a real roll of the dice.  If you're catching something, while you're reeling it in, it's going to be wounded, thrashing around, and vulnerable.  And then you put that appetizer up on land with you letting the crocodile that was following it know where it can find the slow-moving, well-marbled, main course.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: EL EM: How many crocodiles are there in Vienna?

Doesn't Vienna have the world's oldest zoo?


But no bears. John Irving set free the bears...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What they find inside a third crocodile remains to be seen.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.