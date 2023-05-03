 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   20 years ago today, New Hampshire's Old Man died   (wmur.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, New Hampshire, Old Man of the Mountain, Ice, Cannon Mountain (New Hampshire), Franconia Notch, Rock (geology), Virgin Islands, Traffic sign  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 12:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never know when things will disappear. So never take things for granite.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The States Quarters Curse.

I think it only happened once, but it still counts right?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NEIL YOUNG - OLD MAN
Youtube An2a1_Do_fc
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wish I could have had the chance to see it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: You never know when things will disappear. So never take things for granite.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


I guess if you were already going to be in the Franconia area for some reason, sure go check it out. It was like 90 minutes away from us as kids and we never went.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Hillary step disappeared 8 years ago last month.

"Geology" usually happens over time, it's just once in awhile it happens when we mere humans can witness it.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.