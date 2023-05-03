 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russian authorities: How dare the country we invaded attack our glorious capital of Moscow?   (apnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they still going on about that drone from last week that was considerably short of Moscow?

I mean, it's bad enough that you've got partisans IN country, blowing stuff up and otherwise making life difficult to hide the effect that they're having on your war effort, but now they gotta try to milk this thing for a couple of weeks?

Anything to NOT talk about the nearly 200,000 dudes that they've gotten kacked, I guess. I mean, maybe they should file some war crimes charges on the grounds the Ukraine keeps hiatting them back...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because Vlad is dying from cancer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the phrase?

"Too bad, too sad"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Are they still going on about that drone from last week that was considerably short of Moscow?

I mean, it's bad enough that you've got partisans IN country, blowing stuff up and otherwise making life difficult to hide the effect that they're having on your war effort, but now they gotta try to milk this thing for a couple of weeks?

Anything to NOT talk about the nearly 200,000 dudes that they've gotten kacked, I guess. I mean, maybe they should file some war crimes charges on the grounds the Ukraine keeps hiatting them back...


Only thing that makes a bully stop bullying, hurting them back.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and a few more air defense units are moved away from the front.

/Not quite Ukraine's Doolittle Raid, but hopefully a similar effect.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible......that they missed.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no inclination to believe anything the Kremlin says
https://twitter.com/minna_alander/status/1653788108771532803
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces "disabled" the drones before they could strike. It did not elaborate."  -I mean, you can't make this stuff up,
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better chance it was either his own generals or just complete bullshiat to avoid the current international arrest warrant
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: It's funny because Vlad is dying from cancer.


Since 2014
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the video. That is the FALSEST false flag that ever was false flagged.

They only blew up a flag.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I have no inclination to believe anything the Kremlin says


How could you not, it's right there in their newspaper's name: "Pravda"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: What's the phrase?

"Too bad, too sad"


"Better luck next time."

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try again."
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: steklo: What's the phrase?

"Too bad, too sad"

"Better luck next time."

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try again."


You forgot a couple thousand more "try"s.
 
Blibby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest a-hole attacks a sovereign country then bleats like a lamb when he pretends to attack himself trying to get sympathy or an excuse to escalate further. Either way, he needs to be thrown out of a window or thrown into the Chernobyl meltdown pit.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The indignation that they seem to have is kind of hilarious.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: It's funny because Vlad is dying from cancer.


But it's also sad because it's not happening quickly enough.
 
danvon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they're talking about the drone that took out the flag perched atop the Kremlin, there's no way that wasn't a stunt orchestrated by the Kremlin.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I saw the video. That is the FALSEST false flag that ever was false flagged.

They only blew up a flag.


but did it have gold fringes???
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: What's the phrase?

"Too bad, too sad"


I think it's, "Don't start nothing, won't be nothing."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kiev has offered to refrain from targeting glorious Muscovite capital for rest of war if the city agrees to simple gift of three sparrows and three pigeons from each household.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian Authorities : How dare we stage an attack on our homeland to try to win more support for a vastly unpopular war?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
F@k off and die, Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Ukraine had a 100 megaton nuke and decided to air-burst it 1500 feet above Red Square, I wouldn't blame them one tiny bit.

When you invade a sovereign nation without just cause, you don't get to complain when that nation you invaded decides to beat your ass to a bloody pulp.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Crimea river that the country that kidnapped children and adults from another nation while looting like crazy has had it's capitol attacked.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why were there two people climbing around the roof at that time?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No way such a small drone made it all the way from Ukraine.

That came from somewhere nearby.
 
Explodo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The video of that Kremlin "attack" looks more like someone sent a flashbang up there to make it seem like an attack instead of an actual attack, but maybe someone with more explosives expeience can tell me I'm wrong.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Why were there two people climbing around the roof at that time?


They were supposed to clean up the mess after the "attack" but jumped the gun.

Totally hilarious screw up.

/ Russia couldn't pour piss out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once again.  When at war, you may get attacked.  Suck it up snowflake.

Proves that Russians are wussies.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Desperate and pathetic
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Why were there two people climbing around the roof at that time?


Smoke break?  Near open boxes of dynomite!!!

/Big Bada Boom!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shiat looked staged to me.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think there is an old Russia saying that covers situations like this.

"Toughshiettski" or something like that
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We consider these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of Russia, carried out on the eve of the Victory Day, the parade on May 9, where foreign dignitaries are expected,"

Who? Someone from Belarus, maybe a Kazakh or Uzbek minister?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Why were there two people climbing around the roof at that time?


To light the wick on the garbage bag filled with an oxygen/acetylene mixture?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Play terrorist games, win terrorist prizes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bull farking shiat.
Let's also make sure nothing distracts the world from the farking war crimes being committed by the Russians
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blibby: The biggest a-hole attacks a sovereign country then bleats like a lamb when he pretends to attack himself trying to get sympathy or an excuse to escalate further. Either way, he needs to be thrown out of a window or thrown into the Chernobyl meltdown pit.


I like the way you think.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: shiat looked staged to me.


They're trying to create justification to assassinate Zelenskyy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: Are they still going on about that drone from last week that was considerably short of Moscow?

I mean, it's bad enough that you've got partisans IN country, blowing stuff up and otherwise making life difficult to hide the effect that they're having on your war effort, but now they gotta try to milk this thing for a couple of weeks?

Anything to NOT talk about the nearly 200,000 dudes that they've gotten kacked, I guess. I mean, maybe they should file some war crimes charges on the grounds the Ukraine keeps hiatting them back...


These are all new drones.
Like Republicans, they are obsessed with "drones".
It sells and gets clicks.
 
