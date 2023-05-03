 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   I'm just going to walk in your garage and steal your leaf blower right in front of you. Ohio Supreme Court says it's not burglary since I didn't break in
28
28 Comments
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the slip opinion

I'd say the issue lies in the wording in statute. If more issues of this come up then the legislature needs to reword the law.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aar1012: If more issues of this come up then the legislature needs to reword the law.


It's Ohio... can't they just rub out the crayon put some glitter and glue on it?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


Came here for this, leaving happily. Trespassing and theft seems appropriate.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We could use a snow blower and the Ohio border is only 40 minutes away. Lots of people have their garages open in the spring.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


Just needs a rewrite to the burglary statute.

Generally, burglary is entering a structure (without permission by the owner) with the intent to commit a crime.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.


And?
 
Fooshards
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


This, sounds like their DA is a DA because he's someone's cousins roommates boyfriend.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
meshnoob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i so want the people who believe no one can on their own understand or know where it is lawful or not for them to be unless there are locked doors/gates/etc.

I wish they would adopt some stand your ground laws to go long with that POV they got.
 
Loren
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


Yup.  It's theft, not burglary.  Why is this news?  The DA overcharged, that's all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Try to steal the leaf blowers of any of the Ohio Supreme Court judges, see what happens.
You'll be shot before you make it to the garage.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.


In the US?  Please.  You have to be a cheerleader getting into the wrong car to be shot.  Or knocking on a door.  Or...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


This. All stealing is not burglary. I was just reading (2 weeks ago) an ancient  (early 1900s) text on Texas criminal statutes. There seem to be infinite gradations and sub-categories in crimes. And to make those distinctions isn't a  recent thing.

mattj1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds a lot like "It wasn't rape if she didn't scream."
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.

Came here for this, leaving happily. Trespassing and theft seems appropriate.


It's weird that this didn't fall under the theft statute. In looking up the case, they dismissed a breaking and entering charge.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The law is an ass, and a bachelor.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.


That's probably the point.   If homeowners carried sidearms while doing yard work, people wouldn't go stealing shiat from them.   The courts know this.
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


Theft by taking is a financial instrument crime usually used for high collar white criminals. That would be manufacturing as well elevated charges.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.

Came here for this, leaving happily. Trespassing and theft seems appropriate.


Burglary means you commit a felony on the property after you've unlawfully entered the property so it takes 2 crimes to be charged with burglary, which is why it's not often brought as a charge.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fooshards: TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.

This, sounds like their DA is a DA because he's someone's cousins roommates boyfriend.


Nah, he's a Republican in a heavily red area; nothing more is needed. The big city there is Portsmouth with under 20k people and the county went for Trump 70% in 2020; it also helps he ran unopposed.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: EvilEgg: This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.

And?


And shooting people is bad. Tell me you're American without telling me you're American.
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: This is the sort of ruling that gets people shot.


I'd have shot him in the butt.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A criminal pretending to be law-abiding is not deceptive?
 
gyruss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Most states have a crime called Theft, or Theft by Taking which would cover this.  Charging Burglary was a cock-up by the DA.


The decision says that the homeowner wasn't deceived because the perp walked right up and took the leaf blower. Except wouldn't a reasonable person be allowed to assume that someone approaching your building in your plain sight is NOT going to commit a crime? Is that not the fundamental assumption behind laws protecting random people from trespassing charges when they walk up to knock on your door?

Because if that assumption doesn't hold, then this case just became precedent for when some kid gets shot dead on a front yard because the homeowner couldn't trust his own assumption of whether or not a crime was about to happen. This happens two million times per year according to the NRA. *snerk*
 
