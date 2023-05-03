 Skip to content
(MSN)   With nothing else going on in the world at the moment, Iran decides to seize another oil tanker in the Straight of Hormuz   (msn.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next they'll be ripping off the rest of CoD:MW.

Ultranat civil war in Russia, coming right up!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey Iran!

There's a lot of options for making everything  worse.  It sounds like you want things to be worse.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're in dire straights
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be a shame if a tanker had some special forces on it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this not an act of war against the tanker ships country of origin?
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK we do know it's strait, though, right?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any other time, if we were to attack them in the act of illegally commandeering tankers, one might be concerned the Russians would step in. The Russians can't step in to break up a slap fight at a hair salon right now though. So fire away.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well you'd think they'd be after the homosexual of Hormuz.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK we do know it's strait, though, right?


The Cis of Hormuz?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK we do know it's strait, though, right?


George is proud of you.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 598x393]


Lol
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seizing an oil tanker, eh? Pretty slick move, Iran.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So now what?  Does Iran just get to keep these?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Just when I thought I was out...they pull me back in.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Iran hates the Gay of Hormuz.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Seizing an oil tanker, eh? Pretty slick move, Iran.


But not Grace-ful.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What Would Jefferson Do?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Iran hates the Gay of Hormuz.


Don't you mean the Gay of Hormel? That was James Hormel. He's dead.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: What Would Jefferson Do?


Transform into a Starship and get the hell off this farked up planet?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am amused
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: What Would Jefferson Do?


Raise prices at the dry cleaners and spank Louise.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EL EM: Be a shame if a tanker had some special forces on it.


I see you are unfamiliar with international maritime law.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: lilbjorn: What Would Jefferson Do?

Transform into a Starship and get the hell off this farked up planet?


Then forget who the fark they were and build a city?

/on rock and roll
//built this city
///seriously, how did a band go from "White Rabbit" to "Built this City"?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is this not an act of war against the tanker ships country of origin?


Panama and the Marshal Islands don't exactly have the military capability to engage in a war against Iran.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is this not an act of war against the tanker ships country of origin?


Flying under the flag of Portugal, crewed by Australians and owned by Germany.

Make up your own combination but those three are rarely the same by design.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well you'd think they'd be after the homosexual of Hormuz.


He moved to Spain and became the Barber of Seville.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Teddy Brosevelt: Is this not an act of war against the tanker ships country of origin?

Panama and the Marshal Islands don't exactly have the military capability to engage in a war against Iran.


The military of the Marshall Islands is the military of the United States, sort of.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compact_of_Free_Association#Military_provisions
 
