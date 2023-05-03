 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "This is the story of how I came to drill a hole in my head to get permanently high"   (taionews.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 11:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
global.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hamilton's Pharmacopeia S03E06 Ultra LSD
Youtube E-t84yicaOE


Meh, this is better.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy looks and talks like if Roger Stone wasn't a total asshole. I think we need to drill a hole into that guys head. Whatever the result will be a tremendous improvement.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Frankenhooker was a fun little movie.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dude got farked in the head and now has dain bramage.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, did it work?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, we all need something to take the pressure off....
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got in one little fight and my mom got scared and said "You're drilling a couple of holes where you're supposed to have hair".
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find this story hard to believe.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dumbf*ck.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.