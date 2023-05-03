 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   Louisville McDonald's introduces new late night kids meals
65
    More: Asinine, Law, Restaurant, United States, United States Department of Labor, Child labour, Labour law, Indiana, 10-year-old children  
65 Comments
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kentucky? Well, I guess that's better than letting them work in the meth labs.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<golf clap, subby>
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"


AKA: Legal for a Fee.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they just get rid of those pesky child labor laws, then it isn't a problem...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on those parents raising those kids with a solid work ethic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and here I thought the headline was going to be about someone adding fentanyl into happy meals.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two 10-year-old children were working as late as 2 a.m. unpaid.

So child slavery, then.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"


And its federal law violation.  Next up is a supreme court ruling removing the federal law and "puts labor laws back to the states"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that'll keep 'em from attending drag queen story hour.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers."

/fixed
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The south thinks they are exempt from laws.  News tip: you lost the war, and lost.  You inbred morans
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there


What? Including facts into a local news story?  They don't have time for that! They have to get to Steve with the sports report.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Two 10-year-old children were working as late as 2 a.m. unpaid.

So child slavery, then.


It sounds bad when you say it like that. Please, junior intern. They get paid in experience!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you. And for every one you find, you're going to find so goddamned many more, ignored and unprotected.

The thing about which no one wants to even think, let alone talk, is just how much our society runs on the exploitation of others.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"


Yep, I have been saying since the 80s, if the 'fine' for labor law and environmental pollution violations was 2-3 years of gross receipts this would be a much better country to live in.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"

And its federal law violation.  Next up is a supreme court ruling removing the federal law and "puts labor laws back to the states"


bc ya know scotus is infallible, even if in the gross minority
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An employer who hires young workers must know the rules. An employer, parent or young worker with questions can contact us for help understanding their obligations and rights under the law."

I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess these farks knew the rules and chose to break them anyway.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.


Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.


I wonder how much remote schooling has changed all this.
Kids may perceive themselves to have more time to work if they don't have to be somewhere in person.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"


Not to mention a whole $212,000.  Wow they're sure to go bankrupt now!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Told you. And for every one you find, you're going to find so goddamned many more, ignored and unprotected.

The thing about which no one wants to even think, let alone talk, is just how much our society runs on the exploitation of others.


Yep,

I started working on party fishing boats in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn at 11. All through to high school I worked those boats. Summers, weekends often doing two trips a day, 5am-11pm for days on end.

I did get paid way above min wage though.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.


I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The labor shortage is real, apparently.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...child slaves, right? No hyperbole. Isn't that the textbook definition, children working without pay?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Well, that'll keep 'em from attending drag queen story hour.


And from being molested by evangelicals since they're up too late to go to church.

#southernstates
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there

What? Including facts into a local news story?  They don't have time for that! They have to get to Steve with the sports report.


Why?

There is no defensible argument for having two 10-year-old kids working, unpaid, at 2 AM in a commercial kitchen. None of the "couldn't find a babysitter" silliness, or the "they were family" malarkey, applies because they were:
- Under the age at which any child is allowed to work, for any reason;
- Performing work specifically prohibited by law;
- Unpaid for the work they were doing, and;
- Working well outside any reasonable timeframe.

Or, y'know, folks could just read the news release:

Investigators also determined two 10-year-old children were employed - but not paid - and sometimes worked as late as 2 a.m. Below the minimum age for employment, they prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register. The division also learned that one of the two children was allowed to operate a deep fryer, a prohibited task for workers under 16 years old.

They weren't the only two. 24 underage kids at 10 locations just for that one franchisee, Bauer Food LLC.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.


Again, that's utter shash.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.


Yeah, because it is totally cool to violate child labor laws when it is your own kids you force to work and not pay, and at jobs deemed too dangerous or hours too arduous for children right?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.

Again, that's utter shash.


And yet, it would have been nice for the reporter to investigate that. Otherwise my assumption is as valid as yours.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: weddingsinger: This is a great example of how crime is a social construct. Whomever did this to these kids will not go to jail. Instead they pay a fine.

Similarly managers, owners, companies who steal wages don't go to jail, they pay a fine.

"If the penalty for a crime is a fine, then that law only exists for the poor"

Not to mention a whole $212,000.  Wow they're sure to go bankrupt now!


Just realizing... that's $212,000 for all three franchisers, yes? As in, the guy with two 10 year olds working slave labor is paying less than $212,000?

Trying to see how many restaurants good ol' Fred Bauer operates but none of his websites seem to be working.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.

Yeah, because it is totally cool to violate child labor laws when it is your own kids you force to work and not pay, and at jobs deemed too dangerous or hours too arduous for children right?


Not a single person said it was ok. Not even me.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a news release, the investigation led to assessments of $212,754.

That'll show 'em.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Biden's fault for creating the labor shortage.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: FormlessOne: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.

Again, that's utter shash.

And yet, it would have been nice for the reporter to investigate that. Otherwise my assumption is as valid as yours.


No, it's not. That's my point. The news release is farking clear that multiple laws were broken.

You've misstated what they were doing for work, claimed motives that weren't stated at all, and somehow handwaved away the fact that there is no justification for a 10-year-old working a deep fryer. You've woven a bizarre narrative that has no relationship to what actually transpired, and then claim that, because the reporter didn't weave a narrative at all, your bizarre narrative is somehow valid?
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.

Yeah, because it is totally cool to violate child labor laws when it is your own kids you force to work and not pay, and at jobs deemed too dangerous or hours too arduous for children right?


I mean you say that with snark but you'd be surprised at what child labor laws will allow for your own children. They were in many ways initially designed and passed during eras where children were commonly helping out on the family farm and many exemptions for your own children were incorporated under the idea of "what monster would exploit their own children or put them in danger".
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am SHOCKED that these things keep happening in red state shiatholes that are utopias of the Reich-wing ideals and philosophies.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your honor, she told me she was 18!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 635x744]


Just for that poor craftsmanship, I'm buying all the Happy Meal toys for myself. Up yours, Steve.
 
Michic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm all for child labor but the fact that the states mentioned in the article tend to also endorse criminalizing abortion definitely implies that there is an agenda involved.
 
krebshack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: and here I thought the headline was going to be about someone adding fentanyl into happy meals.


If memory serves, I believe this is the McDonalds in Louisville you'd go to for fentanyl:
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Which, incidentally, ran into child labor problems three years ago: https://www.wdrb.com/news/6-louisville-mcdonalds-in-trouble-for-violating-child-labor-laws/article_2282c50a-49dd-11ea-8c2c-0fba13f571e1.html
 
keldaria
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: TFerWannaBe: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The two 10 year olds reads to me like a manager who can't afford a care-giver and didn't have any other options than to bring them to work. I really wish the reporter had dug into why they were there. The 14-15 year olds working an hour longer than they're supposed to is one thing, but a ten year old cleaning the store until 2am without pay is completely different.

Nobody would have thought they were "employed" if they were sitting at a table with books and Legos.

I mean, it's obvious they weren't "employed" by McDonald's. Even if we assume that somehow two ten year olds got through the onboarding process, the fact that they weren't getting paid means they weren't employees. Manager Mom got tired of them bugging her so she told them to start wiping tables or whatever.


I honestly take no issue with the idea of "manager mom" saying "wipe down those tables". The bigger issue I would take is why are their kids there at 2am instead of in bed.

On another level i also feel the need to address that Manager Mom needs to tend to her kids while working in the first place... seems like a problem we should address as a society where we either pay people enough to provide needed childcare or we cover that at a societal level.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Adorable ! Rural life Little boy cooking food 조리 クック
Youtube PiDtsbbV0oI
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

keldaria: I honestly take no issue with the idea of "manager mom" saying "wipe down those tables". The bigger issue I would take is why are their kids there at 2am instead of in bed.

On another level i also feel the need to address that Manager Mom needs to tend to her kids while working in the first place... seems like a problem we should address as a society where we either pay people enough to provide needed childcare or we cover that at a societal level.


There's no information that a "manager mom" even exists. If she did exist, it would still be illegal to say "wipe down those tables," or even have the children present behind the counter at any time during the mom's shift, never mind take orders, handle a register, or operate a deep fryer.

That franchisee had 24 kids working for them. This wasn't a one-off, and attempting to add a narrative in a situation that, no matter the narrative, remains hazardous for the children and illegal for both parents and employer doesn't change any of those facts.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, 10 year olds and deep fat fryers, WT hell could go wrong you fkn morons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FFS, this is why kids are still getting used as cheap or free labor - the rationalizations and dodges. Farking horrible.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: In Kentucky? Well, I guess that's better than letting them work in the meth labs.


Or they could be out on the farm fields.  They have A/C at McDonalds, no?
greenamerica.orgView Full Size


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
