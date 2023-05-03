 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from oh screw it I'm knackered from yesterday's show so it'll be stuff. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #462. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

I'm knickered

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


/y, yes. I am!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uranus: I'm knickered


likely the only one
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Thread's up early today.
Did the clocks change or something?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Thread's up early today.
Did the clocks change or something?


gotta keep you euros on your toes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Kate Bush is going to be inducted in the Rock Hall of Fame
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x288]


it's not the kids' fault. blame it on the rain.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, not that stuff you heard 100 times a day, but this other stuff right here.  Japanese b-sides and shiat.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bit of pre-show tune-age.
It's not new & certainly not old. But it's a heck of a tune
Alex Lahey - I Love You Like a Brother (Live at The Current)
Youtube GEGo3fg_2YA
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been on a phone call with Verizon for almost half an hour now, how's everybody else doing?!

(They can't find the phone I sent back to them and want to charge me $800 now)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: No, not that stuff you heard 100 times a day, but this other stuff right here.  Japanese b-sides and shiat.


it's like you're in my head
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In better news, my kitteh is curled up next to my fireplace looking cute as fark even though I have no fire going.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x288]

it's not the kids' fault. blame it on the rain.


Jerk, you beat me to it!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I've been on a phone call with Verizon for almost half an hour now, how's everybody else doing?!

(They can't find the phone I sent back to them and want to charge me $800 now)


Hope you have tracking details & the Inco terms are in your favour
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. I had to leave the house for work today (yay!), so I am beknickered.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I've been on a phone call with Verizon for almost half an hour now, how's everybody else doing?!

(They can't find the phone I sent back to them and want to charge me $800 now)

Hope you have tracking details & the Inco terms are in your favour


I have to go to the store on Friday, but I do have the receipt because occasionally I am smart.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not even 10am yet, and I need a drink
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here's the tribute to Syd Barrett by Paul Weller I intended to post to yesterday's thread if I arrived early enough. Enjoy!

Paul Weller Performs 'When Your Garden's Overgrown' Live at the WSJ Cafe
Youtube bf2IZjBVVCI
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: I'm knickered

likely the only one


lol... nope
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x288]

it's not the kids' fault. blame it on the rain.


Girl...You Know It's True
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi Everybody!

Pista: I see Kate Bush is going to be inducted in the Rock Hall of Fame

Took them long enough.
Also, how is Willie Nelson Rock 'n' Roll?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: It's not even 10am yet, and I need a drink


I hope that drink is coffee...:)

Hello everyone! Will be in and out of thread today.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Floki: Here's the tribute to Syd Barrett by Paul Weller I intended to post to yesterday's thread if I arrived early enough. Enjoy!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bf2IZjBVVCI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Waitaminnit - Paul Weller performing for the WSJ? The guy who wrote Eton Rifles???
(Still a great song/video; thank you for the link!)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[what_is_this_i_don't_even.jpg]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: It's not even 10am yet, and I need a drink

I hope that drink is coffee...:)

Hello everyone! Will be in and out of thread today.


Needed something stronger. Hello Cider!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Wednesday, everyone
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [what_is_this_i_don't_even.jpg]


I'm wondering the same thing, which means I can't help you. What the fark is this?!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whoa!
A little drummy thingy?
WANT!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, she got a free plant once!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Hey, she got a free plant once!


so did i. theft and alcohol might have been involved.

/"fernzilla" ftw
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There was a script?
 
