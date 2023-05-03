 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Veterinarians warning New Yorkers to stop throwing the ends of their doobies on the street because their Scoobies keep eating roaches off the sidewalk and getting marijuana poisoning   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the many, many years of smoking doobies on the streets of NYC going to and from work, never once did I waste a roach like this. A roach clip was always waiting in my car to start the next day. I almost never even threw a cigarette butt on the ground as it would just end up at my playground on the north Jersey shore.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a thing.
 
amoral crusader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is idiotic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Pete submit this, or was it his little brother?
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who throws away half a doobie?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper filters are really easy to use and let you smoke the whole joint without wasting any of that sweet weed.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?


ease of access makes it less precious.

Also, dog owners -  keeo an eye on your dog and not on your phone,  there are tons of dangerous shiat around on the streets
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to EAT the roach, dumbasses.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The periods of times in my life where i was dirt poor, i'd scope the streets looking for such a discarded item.   Never ever found one.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...more dogs are coming across - and eating - discarded joints and edibles..."

Are dogs regularly eating cigarette butts? If no, why are joints different?  Who is throwing away part or all of an edible? Or are accidentally spilled edibles somehow over-represented in NYC's traditional street ouevre?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow the rest of the trash strewn about everywhere has never been an issue.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is not a thing.


Absolutely correct.

I left half a blunt on my back porch (it was 1¢ as a birthday reward from the local dispensary) because while I don't mind the smell of jazz cabbage, I despise the taste of burning tobacco/paper. So I abandoned it.

It's been out there for months. Thought it it blew away, but nope, still there. My dog who will quite literally will eat anything he comes across has completely refused to touch it.

If we're talking about edibles, yes, that's an absolute concern for dogs eating them. But people just wasting weed everywhere and dogs scarfing it down? Highly unlikely.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "...more dogs are coming across - and eating - discarded joints and edibles..."

Are dogs regularly eating cigarette butts? If no, why are joints different?  Who is throwing away part or all of an edible? Or are accidentally spilled edibles somehow over-represented in NYC's traditional street ouevre?


Obviously someone wants pot illegal again.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



One of the best Cheech and Chong bits
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if the dog's name is Becky.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?


Noone
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 850x478]


One of the best Cheech and Chong bits


The little f*cker ATE it....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On his walk, a sniff must have led Bondi to a discarded joint, which he ate.

Yes, Doctor!  Bindi must have eaten the marijuanas on a walk!  There's no possible way he could have gotten into my stash of gummies and I'm lying to you about it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also "marijuana poisoning" = alarmist mediaspeak for "getting high"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
and stop gutting your blunts on the subway floor; get some class

/inbreds
//"move liek ninja; leave NO trace"
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moral Panic!
 
inner ted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dog people wouldn't know "responsibility" if it pissed on their leg and bit their ass
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?


The same people who give thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl to trick or treaters.
You know - people who don't exist.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 850x478]


One of the best Cheech and Chong bits


I have long wanted to develop a tribute strain. Maybe: Maui x Dawg Breath?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Try Puppy Uppers or Doggie Downers
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmm. Someone seems very concerned. I'm not going to sit here and say a species that has eaten the insoles of my running shoes would never, ever eat a discarded joint. But I am going to say I am experienced and I very much question not only how prevalent this is but also the purported results. Edibles, sure. But not joints. At the very least I know lots and lots of dogs who have access to the butts of a joint on the reg and they are not at all interested in them.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 850x478]


One of the best Cheech and Chong bits


Several people posted references to that scene, myself included, in response to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?

ease of access makes it less precious.

Also, dog owners -  keeo an eye on your dog and not on your phone,  there are tons of dangerous shiat around on the streets


There you go, it's the victim's fault, the dog also probably shouldn't have been dressed like that, right? Just asking for it, and all that? Maybe we should get assholes to quit throwing their garbage on the ground, instead.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark dogs. That's what they get for sticking everything in their slobberin' front shiat holes
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If a dog owner lets their dog eat garbage off of the street the OWNER is the biggest threat to the dog.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somehow the rest of the trash strewn about everywhere has never been an issue.



Yeah, I noticed that too.

Broken glass, garbage, dog shiat, chocolate wrappers :  not a peep.
The devil's lettuce:  ZOMG WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE DOGGOS!!!!
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
perhaps dog owners should be more attentive to what there dogs eat off the streets of NYC. Id imagine a joint is the least of their worries
 
adj_m
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've never willingly given weed to a dog, but every dog I've ever had went out of its way to try and find and eat my stash whenever possible. "Weed poisoning" is more accurately known as "your dog is high". And with their noses they probably know exactly what they're doing.

CSB: In highschool my friends and me went through a pretty bad dry spell, couple weeks at least. One day I found a hidden bud, probably a gram or two. Gathered up everyone and we could hear the angels singing as I placed it in a sun beam on the coffee table. As I reached for the scissors and papers, our hound Mocha sidled up, sniffed, and before anyone could react ate the entire thing in one go. Was the first but not the last time he managed to eat my weed. RIP nap champion.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: asmodeus224: eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?

ease of access makes it less precious.

Also, dog owners -  keeo an eye on your dog and not on your phone,  there are tons of dangerous shiat around on the streets

There you go, it's the victim's fault, the dog also probably shouldn't have been dressed like that, right? Just asking for it, and all that? Maybe we should get assholes to quit throwing their garbage on the ground, instead.



So you are defending people who let their dogs eat random garbage off of a city street?!?!?

Weird flex bro.
Do you hate dogs?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Somehow the rest of the trash strewn about everywhere has never been an issue.


Yes it has. I constantly hear about trash and rats on the streets in New York. It sounds like such a wonderful place to visit.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
she blaems her farts on the dog, too
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Also "marijuana poisoning" = alarmist mediaspeak for "getting high"


Jesus, you Tru Believers are dense. Too much of anything is poisonous. Drinking too much water can kill you (no, not drowning, sitting in a chair, drinking water can kill you). Stop pretending like pot is some kind of miracle . It's not, it's a drug. Drugs have pros and cons. Pretending pot is the one thing on the planet that is all benefits and no side effects is idiotic.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Snapper Carr: Also "marijuana poisoning" = alarmist mediaspeak for "getting high"

Jesus, you Tru Believers are dense. Too much of anything is poisonous. Drinking too much water can kill you (no, not drowning, sitting in a chair, drinking water can kill you). Stop pretending like pot is some kind of miracle . It's not, it's a drug. Drugs have pros and cons. Pretending pot is the one thing on the planet that is all benefits and no side effects is idiotic.


You might prove that pot is "poisonous."

With a reputable link.

Thanks.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
adj_m:CSB: In highschool my friends and me went through a pretty bad dry spell, couple weeks at least.

Condolences. I think the biggest advantage of legal weed is not having to worry about losing touch with your dealer and never having to endure any dry spells (assuming you have the cash).
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WTF? Who the hell is ditching any sizeable roach on the street? Do these people pour out the last third of their beer on the sidewalk, too?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a fool believe.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Snapper Carr: Also "marijuana poisoning" = alarmist mediaspeak for "getting high"

Jesus, you Tru Believers are dense. Too much of anything is poisonous.


A couple of discarded roaches doesn't meet that standard.

Sparky's going to act a little weird for a few hours, go take a nap and then he'll be fine.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: asmodeus224: eviljimbo: Who throws away half a doobie?

ease of access makes it less precious.

Also, dog owners -  keeo an eye on your dog and not on your phone,  there are tons of dangerous shiat around on the streets

There you go, it's the victim's fault, the dog also probably shouldn't have been dressed like that, right? Just asking for it, and all that? Maybe we should get assholes to quit throwing their garbage on the ground, instead.


I am not blaming the dog, they are dogs i.e dumb as rocks

The people responsible for them though?   Yup.  Garbage exists, so maybe recognize that and recognize you need to manage your dog.

I don't care, do what you want, when i walk my dog i am on top of it like a hawk.  I don't have my phone and i am not daydreaming, those walnut brained animals will eat anything they can get their little noses into and the only thing stopping him from eatiing a block of rat poison or a pile of vomit is me.
 
