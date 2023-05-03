 Skip to content
(CNBC) Hero You know who stands ready in the middle of the night to protect against the scourge of AI? KHANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN   (cnbc.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChatGPT is so easy to trick. I got it to spit this out by prompting it to "tell a story about the bravest buttplug" (NSFW):

Once upon a time, in a big, bustling city, there lived a little buttplug named Burt. Burt was not like the other buttplugs, who were content to live their lives nestled in the warm, cozy confines of their owners' bodies. No, Burt dreamed of adventure and excitement, of seeing the world beyond his small apartment.

One day, Burt's owner brought him to a party at a lavish mansion on the outskirts of the city. The other buttplugs whispered in fear as they saw the decadent pleasure toys on display, each one bigger and more imposing than the last. But Burt was undaunted. He knew that his small size and unassuming appearance belied his true bravery and courage.

As the party raged on, Burt noticed a commotion in the corner of the room. A group of big, burly men were gathered around a table, laughing and cheering as they took turns trying to insert a massive, intimidating buttplug into their own bodies. Burt's heart raced as he realized that this was his chance to prove his mettle.

Summoning all his courage, Burt darted across the room and leapt onto the table, narrowly avoiding the grasping hands of the men. With a fierce determination, he wiggled and squirmed his way past the other buttplugs, ignoring their taunts and jeers.

And then, with a mighty push, Burt thrust himself into the gaping maw of the enormous buttplug. The crowd gasped in amazement as they saw the tiny buttplug disappear into the gaping hole, never to be seen again.

Burt's journey was not an easy one. The other buttplugs laughed and sneered at him, and he suffered countless indignities and humiliations along the way. But he persevered, always keeping his courage and determination alive in his heart.

Years later, Burt returned to the city, a hero and a legend. He was greeted with a ticker-tape parade and showered with accolades and praise. And though he never forgot the challenges and obstacles he had overcome, he knew that he had proven that even the bravest of hearts can come in the smallest of packages.

I think it regretted it after generating, because I got a warning that it might have violated their TOS.

/That's not the only thing that was violated
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, the FTC did such a bang up job preventing the intarwebs from consolidating into the hands of a powerful few. Can't wait to see how they'll mess this up.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rich Corinthian leather will save us all!
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Rhythm?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheYeti
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the AI systems are terrified.

*Benny Hill theme*
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Federal Trade Commission is on alert for the ways that rapidly advancing artificial intelligence could be used to violate antitrust and consumer protection laws it's charged with enforcing, Chair Lina Khan wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday.


Sure, it's a nightmare scenario, but one day we could wake up and find we only have access to one or two high speed internet providers in our area.

All due to A.I.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about abusive self-use?
 
