Why couldn't Luke find love? He was looking in Alderaan places. It's your May the Fourth Be With You Bad Joke Thursday Thread
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


(yeah, a bit early, but fun!)
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
How does one make stir-fry without a gas range?  You use an Ewok.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Why did Han and Leia break up?

Han always shot first
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Why is Darth Vader so awful at sports?

He always chokes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Q: What did Yoda ride as a kid?
A: A do-cycle. Because there is no tri.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What Star Wars character sells hotdogs?
Admiral Snackbar.

What does your Canadian friend cooking dinner for you have in common with the Empire from Star Wars?
Pal-poutine.

What position does Darth Vader play in baseball?
The Umpire.

What do you call five Siths piled on top of a lightsaber?
A Sith-Kabob.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What did Darth Vader say when he walked into a vegetarian restaurant?
"I find your lack of steak disturbing."

What goes, "Ha, ha, ha, haaaa.... AGGGHHHH! Thump"?
An Imperial Officer laughing at Darth Vader.

Does R2D2 have any brothers?
Nope, only transistors.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What's the difference between Boba Fett and a time machine operated by Marty McFly?
One's a Mandalorian, and the other's a manned DeLorean.

I put on a porn movie for Han and Greedo.
I'll let you know.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why did Episodes 4, 5, and 6 come out before 1, 2, and 3? Because in charge of directing, Yoda was.

How do Tusken Raiders cheat on their taxes?
They single file to hide their numbers.

What's the internal temperature of a tauntaun?
Lukewarm.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I asked my girlfriend to dress up as my favorite Star Wars character for some sexy roleplaying fun.
I walked into the bedroom that night and I was shocked,

"Babe, Jabba the Hut is not my favorite Star Wars character," I said.

"Fark off!" She shouted, "I haven't got dressed yet"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I caught Grogu chewing on electrical wires. I had to ground him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still one of my favorites...

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bobug: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

(yeah, a bit early, but fun!)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do you call a space pirate droid?

ARRRR-2-D2
 
