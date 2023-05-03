 Skip to content
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Fark, it's noose
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knots?

Oh that type of knot, nvm.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! I have an article due tomorrow. Oh hey, it's my old scout book.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rabbit comes out of the hole, looks at his pocket watch...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's fishing, camping, home depot hauling, and outdoor bdsm sex seasons. Always an important article for beginners every year.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet not a gopher knot in sight
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portlandia - The Knot Store
Youtube NfLu7GRMR7g
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twelve.  Ian's Security Knot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
came for sheepshank, leaving satisfied
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reported for being knotty
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Hah. Dick jokes.
 
Spuddy345
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Despite the general mirth, which I enjoy, I'm a strong advocate for people learning how to do the basic knots. Useful life skill, like being able to gift wrap.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Suspiciously missing - the hangman's knot.

/I'm beginning to think that my set of life skills is decidedly outside the norm.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I still have one of these:

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


Mine isn't scribbled-on like this one is.

I'm going to teach the kiddo knots when she's old enough.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hooper!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh? Is it Folsom St. time already?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Palomar knots (fishing season is upon us!) or get the fark out.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, something useful from Lifehocker
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whitney Wisconsin sends her regards
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Why would they put "Granny knot" there?  That's a knot you should never do under any circumstances.

Carrick bend OTOH is kinda kewl because when you pull it tight it flips over and becomes nifty looking.  Yet it holds surprisingly well.

Far too missing in all this is "rolling hitch".  I've been sailing all my life and I'm surprised how many people don't know this one.  It really does work.

When I have to tie together lines to make a super long anchor line, it's kind of a big deal because failing means losing not just the expensive anchor but also the line and possibly your ship.  So for that point go crazy and make a bowline on each line connecting their bights as a square knot.

Highwayman's hiatch (aka Dick Turpin's knot) is something I use all the time when temporarily mooring a dinghy.  The delightful thing about it is that although it doesn't hold that well, just yank the tail end and the whole line flies loose.

Sheepshank is also a bizarre but often useful knot.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Twelve.  Ian's Security Knot.


That's just a square knot with quick release function.
 
