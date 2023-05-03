 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   A phallus-shaped iceberg hovered off the coast of Dildo, Newfoundland before collapsing, falling asleep   (livescience.com) divider line
13
    More: Repeat, Science, Psychology, Ice, University of South Carolina, Newfoundland and Labrador, Human brain, Nature, Monthly Magazine  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 11:01 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image image 465x364]


And a repeat, as is your post
 
bikerific
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, you left out that it was spotted in Conception Bay.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's just an iceberg folks
 
EL EM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrHormel: It's just an iceberg folks


You're not even trying!
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrHormel: It's just an iceberg folks


Just the tip of one maybe?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As peniseseses go that's a pretty ugly one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: As peniseseses go that's a pretty ugly one.


That's cold man
 
northernmanor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Article written specifically for farkers, does not disappoint
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Um, Mother Nature?  You forgot something....
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.