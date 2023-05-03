 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Local? Inside Job? Or was it really a targeted thing? Whatever it was, The Candle is lit now   (cnbc.com) divider line
68
    More: News, Black Sea, Russia, Soviet Union, Crimea, Vladimir Putin, World War II, South Africa, Nazi Germany  
•       •       •

68 Comments     (+0 »)
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my thinking.. likely local separatists.   It'll be interesting to see who claims it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing timing right before the Ukrainian Offensive.

Hmmmmmmmmm...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well first I have to ask if I even believe the premise of the story
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably an inside job.  Looks like some more oligarchs will be falling out of windows onto knives and bullets while drinking tea.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, does Ukraine even HAVE anything that could reach moscow?  Plus... where's all the air defense?  I thought this was one of the top 2 nations in the world militarily.    

So many tried and true "facts" out the window....
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
calling the incident a "terrorist act.", said the country busy bombing hospitals and civilian apartment buildings on a daily basis.

I'm leaning toward "fark those guys" as a response.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can tell the drones are Ukrainian, what with the highly sophisticated electronics from Iran and the crudely painted "fuck Putin" on them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: I mean, does Ukraine even HAVE anything that could reach moscow?  Plus... where's all the air defense? I thought this was one of the top 2 nations in the world militarily.    

So many tried and true "facts" out the window....


I believe they have sent most of their sh*t to the front. If you get past the border it's probably smooth skies direct to Red Square.

/Just my idiotic assumption.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens


Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Probably an inside job.  Looks like some more oligarchs will be falling out of windows onto knives and bullets while drinking tea.


It is probably an inside job, but by Putin.
Maybe a banner that isn't a true.
There must be some phrase.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Comments from the video suggest it was probably insiders, either separatists or FSB trying to stage an assassination attempt to either justify going nuclear or ramp up the repression.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: I mean, does Ukraine even HAVE anything that could reach moscow?  Plus... where's all the air defense?  I thought this was one of the top 2 nations in the world militarily.    

So many tried and true "facts" out the window....


Yes. We sent them a year ago.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens

Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.


This doesn't even warrant a response.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian propaganda, you comrade Farker dopes. Everything about this 'attack' is just not physically or technically possible.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.


No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens

Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.


They do, actually.  Explosives are optional, of course.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
False flag as an excuse to cancel their big military parade?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.


Russians tried that on day one.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cretinbob: OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens

Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.

They do, actually.  Explosives are optional, of course.


Don't engage with the ignorant. They'll only think they're your equal
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens

Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.


Doesn't have to be a military drone. Any COTS drone can be used for nefarious purposes. How do you think ISIS pulled it off early on?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.

Russians tried that on day one.


Yeah but they let up on it. Dunno the backroom politics behind that one.

As I said, it's the worst case scenario. So it may not even be that.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Russian propaganda, you comrade Farker dopes. Everything about this 'attack' is just not physically or technically possible.


Why?

Ukrainian Twitter posted a drone video from inside Red Square like two weeks ago. Attacks have been carried out 100+ miles from the border of Ukraine. There is very clearly Ukrainian or Ukrainian-backed forces operating inside Russia at the moment.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: Marcus Aurelius: cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.

Russians tried that on day one.

Yeah but they let up on it. Dunno the backroom politics behind that one.

As I said, it's the worst case scenario. So it may not even be that.


The backroom politics was that their forces got their asses handed to them because their military leaders believed the bullshiat that was fed to them by the FSB/SVR.

They expected a cakewalk and got a disaster.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

somedude210: cman: Marcus Aurelius: cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.

Russians tried that on day one.

Yeah but they let up on it. Dunno the backroom politics behind that one.

As I said, it's the worst case scenario. So it may not even be that.

The backroom politics was that their forces got their asses handed to them because their military leaders believed the bullshiat that was fed to them by the FSB/SVR.

They expected a cakewalk and got a disaster.


Pretty sure that we the US were able to get Putin to back off on that thrue some sort of private back channel deal. Russia if anything will try the same thing over and over again regardless if it works or not. I just don't see them pulling away from trying to kill the Ukrainian President without something in return.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: somedude210: cman: Marcus Aurelius: cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.

Russians tried that on day one.

Yeah but they let up on it. Dunno the backroom politics behind that one.

As I said, it's the worst case scenario. So it may not even be that.

The backroom politics was that their forces got their asses handed to them because their military leaders believed the bullshiat that was fed to them by the FSB/SVR.

They expected a cakewalk and got a disaster.

Pretty sure that we the US were able to get Putin to back off on that thrue some sort of private back channel deal. Russia if anything will try the same thing over and over again regardless if it works or not. I just don't see them pulling away from trying to kill the Ukrainian President without something in return.


kwize.comView Full Size


He is facing the destruction of all his forces inside Ukraine. I would not rule anything out.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was an attempted resolution of a localized security issue.  Not an attack.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There were two guys walking up the left side of the dome when the drone hit. Hope they were wearing brown pants.

Zoomed in video:
https://twitter.com/andriy_ht/status/1653746824220377090
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, Putin is the leader of the nation and military literally invading and killing them now. He, and the Kremlin, are legitimate targets in a time of war - they are not civilians.

So while this may very well be a false flag attack, I really don't give a fark if it wasn't, and no one should lose sight of the fact that there'd have been not a damn thing wrong with the attack even if it was a Ukrainian one.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Russian propaganda, you comrade Farker dopes. Everything about this 'attack' is just not physically or technically possible.


I wouldn't say "impossible" just "incredibly unlikely" and "definitely 100% not a Ukrainian Military Operation" with a side of "I don't really see people here on Fark falling for this, but I haven't read past your comment."
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens


Did it even actually happen? Wouldn't be surprised at Putin making up the excuse to not travel and avoid international arrest
 
Veloram
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No damage, no drones, no evidence... "Russia says..."

Yeah, I'm gonna go with "we're telegraphing our intentions in Ukraine by accusing them of the thing that we plan to do to them"
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't believe the Russians on anything.  If they told me the sky was blue, I'd still look up to check.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I farking hate Twitter, wish this app would die already.

But news happens there first... for now.
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Found the drone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coming in early to say that as someone who is weapons adjacent and knows a tiny amount, it is my personal and vaguely professional opinion that the vast, vast majority of Russia's nuclear weaponry will not fly. They can't maintain their conventional weapons and nuclear weapons stewardship is very, very difficult and very, very expensive.

95% or more of their weapons are probably dead in the tube and they likely have no idea what 5% or less are actually good.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

somedude210: cretinbob: OilfieldDrunk: Does it have to be Ukraine? Got a feeling there's a lot of pissed of citizens

Yes,because average citizens have access to military drones.

Doesn't have to be a military drone. Any COTS drone can be used for nefarious purposes. How do you think ISIS pulled it off early on?


Any drone can be a military drone if you try hard enough
wp.technologyreview.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another possibility: stage a couple of these attacks, blame Ukraine. Then when Putin dies of cancer, say instead he was killed by Ukrainian terrorists and make him a martyr.

Push that nationalism right to the breaking point and aim it at Ukraine.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: That's my thinking.. likely local separatists.   It'll be interesting to see who claims it.


I mean, it's not like Russian oppression hasn't created half a dozen flavors of equally angry partisans from a bunch of different places over the last 20 years.

Yes, yes, I know, we do the same thing but wisely (cravenly?) keep our oppressed on the other side of an ocean most of the time.  Why do you think Conservatives obsess over the southern border so much?

I've also heard that a number of Ukranian civilians from previously occupied but now liberated areas are in possession of still-valid Russian passports and other ID that they can use to enter and leave Russia at will.  Seems like at least a few of them have been tempted to blow some shiat up, given the rate at which shiat in Russia has been spontaneously blowing up ever since...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least Putin didn't blow up a couple of apartment buildings this time
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I pity people who think that this actually happened.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: somedude210: cman: Marcus Aurelius: cman: Kilted_Dude: It potentially "Justifies" Putin using larger weapons(Tac-Nukes?) in Ukraine now.. as they have
"Crossed the red line".

or something.

No, it doesn't. Worst case scenario is that Russia going after Zelensky to end his life.

Russians tried that on day one.

Yeah but they let up on it. Dunno the backroom politics behind that one.

As I said, it's the worst case scenario. So it may not even be that.

The backroom politics was that their forces got their asses handed to them because their military leaders believed the bullshiat that was fed to them by the FSB/SVR.

They expected a cakewalk and got a disaster.

Pretty sure that we the US were able to get Putin to back off on that thrue some sort of private back channel deal. Russia if anything will try the same thing over and over again regardless if it works or not. I just don't see them pulling away from trying to kill the Ukrainian President without something in return.


....what? Do you really not remember the humiliating loss that Russia's special forces suffered in the first three days of the war when they tried to seize the airfield by Ukraine and then were repelled by Ukrainians and several large cargo jets got shot down?

It was absolutely an mind-blowing rout of Russia's best trained soldiers and an omen for the remainder of the war.

We didn't tell Putin to back off, his own forces got the shiat kicked out of them and lost the opportunity to try it again
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
whatever it was, discussion this morning calling it false flag because it's a bush league move - am coffee boy...i gotta quit this dude...bush league move...man fakes attack as support for his attempted genocide and it's bush league...what, straight up bombing is acceptable?  white people don't fight this way?  lol...farking sick...a bush league move...can you believe all those people that might die now because of that and it's a shame it wasn't more clever...and now we wait for his next bush league move of dropping a nuke?  bush league is not stopping the frkkker.  this "game" of "leader" of a country is shiat. end this horrid shiatshow now. if you want to use bush league type terms then just cut off the head already...thats not bush league is it?  i see why trump gets a pass...christ
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Kilted_Dude: I mean, does Ukraine even HAVE anything that could reach moscow?  Plus... where's all the air defense? I thought this was one of the top 2 nations in the world militarily.    

So many tried and true "facts" out the window....

I believe they have sent most of their sh*t to the front. If you get past the border it's probably smooth skies direct to Red Square.

/Just my idiotic assumption.


Ahh, my ol' Risk strategy that always made me lose. If an any other player broke through my outer defenses it was a single army per location. Sounds like Ukraine can start steamrolling toward Kamchatka! Don't forget to draw your card at the end of your turn boys!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i'd like to throw my 2 cents in to say

ok?  if they did...so what?
the seat of government of the people who are attacking your country is a legitimate military target.
how many times have they tried to kill zelensky?

/goes back to watching daily missile strikes in kyiv
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: That's my thinking.. likely local separatists.   It'll be interesting to see who claims it.


cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 288x97]


Nothing got accomplished, but Russia's lying to make Ukraine feel better about their performance?  I'm not really sure I get the metaphor he's going for there.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair, Putin never would have started the war if he knew he would be subject to attacks. If Ukraine wants to stop the war, all they have to do is roll over and die. Is that too much to ask for peace?
 
