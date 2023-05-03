 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New study shows that American eighth graders now have an understanding of history and civics that's about on par with T-Rexes at the U.N., Brawndo being a thirst mutilator, and water being for toilets   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Education, Charter school, Constitution, National Assessment of Educational Progress, History, Democracy, Student, Knowledge  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2023 at 9:48 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how does one create a standardized test to measure understanding of individual truth?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"As designed."

-Republicans
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel attacked
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I ONLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ONE COUNTRY AND THAT'S 'MURCA ALL OTHER COUNTRIES ARE GAY TERRORISTS

*chugs Coors*
*peels out in F-150*
*smashes into tree*
*dies*
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They know that George Washington was the first President and that he owned slaves. They dont know anything else about him.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: I ONLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ONE COUNTRY AND THAT'S 'MURCA ALL OTHER COUNTRIES ARE GAY TERRORISTS

*chugs Coors*
*peels out in F-150*
*smashes into tree*
*dies*


HOORAY!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're pretty much f*cked...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Brawndo: I feel attacked


So it's another day ending in Y, huh?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fascism happens in increments.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clash City Farker: They dont know anything else about him.


Sure they do.

Wooden teeth and the cherry tree lie.

Oh and maybe how he crossed the Delaware river.

But that's probably all.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.