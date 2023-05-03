 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New study of a company that embraced AI early on reveals that its human workers became much more productive. You know, because of all that wonderful human-AI synergy, not because the humans were suddenly terrified of losing their jobs   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Artificial intelligence, Technology, Customer, Skill, Computer, Knowledge, Productivity, Software  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 May 2023 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet AI's are great at TPS reports.

My company has all the AI sites blocked
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Borg are very efficient.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The workers just like the attention. Productivity will fall naturally over time until management comes up with a new scheme. The cosmic ballet continues.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It'll pass
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh. Just like all other automation, people can choose to integrate it into their work life or not. Adapt or be left by the wayside.
 
mr0x
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No sobby.

AI does makes you productive.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a web developer, I can say that it has made writing mindless verbiage for filler content a no-brainer...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...the AI chatbot also knows formulas that often lead to success. Think, like, interactions that customers give a 5 star rating. "I'm so sorry you're frustrated with error message 504. All you have to do is restart your computer and then press CTRL-ALT-SHIFT. Have a blessed day!"

Okay, maybe it gets more complex than that, but that sort of approach isn't groundbreaking. One of my earliest jobs was helping over the phone similar to what's described here. Pretty much from day one of training, they drilled into us that the starting point of all your interactions (after saying 'hi' and asking what the person was contacting us about that day) was to heavily stress that you could help.  Like, even if someone contacted us with something way out of left field, you were supposed to respond honestly while still reassuring. E.g: "well, that's actually a new one to me too, but I am definitely here to help you with that today. Let's take a look at the system together and figure it out okay?" So basically: be honest, empathize, and take ownership of the problem.  If you figured out it was going to take a deeper level of support, you were supposed to warm transfer them: "Hey, so it looks like X, Y, and Z.  We actually have a special team for that here. Can you stay on the line and I'll get all three of us together and then they'll take over."If it was going to take a long time, you offered to let them go and do an outbound call with follow up that same day.

Point being, this isn't some groundbreaking tech.  It just takes management and corporate culture coming around to the idea that you have to let your phone drones actually be human with the people calling them, and train them how to communicate realistically with the clients.  This article just sounds like they're using AI as their catalyst to get buy-in (lol buzzwords) from the higher ups for what they could have been doing for 10 or 20 years.  I guess the AI helps the non-native english speaking customer service reps.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd love to get an AI helper to grind thru all the tedious/ repetitious drivia of my day......
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: As a web developer, I can say that it has made writing mindless verbiage for filler content a no-brainer...


I've always used Lorem Ipsum, https://www.lipsum.com/ .

My company also has all the AI sites blocked.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Somaticasual: As a web developer, I can say that it has made writing mindless verbiage for filler content a no-brainer...

I've always used Lorem Ipsum, https://www.lipsum.com/ .

My company also has all the AI sites blocked.


Fair point. Clarification : publicly-usable filler text
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
a threat of loosing your food, shelter and water if you don't work as hard as the boss says to, ain't no different or any more civilized, than the threat of pain from the whip.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Somaticasual: As a web developer, I can say that it has made writing mindless verbiage for filler content a no-brainer...

I've always used Lorem Ipsum, https://www.lipsum.com/ .

My company also has all the AI sites blocked.


Generating text for fake screenshots of apps for proposals, ipsom won't do when you need to illustrate data in columns.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.