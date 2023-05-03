 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What *really* happens in all-guy group chats.
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's true that, as with any gathering of people, the male group chat can go in many different directions."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lots of football talk in my experience.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
stupidity has enter the chat
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Point of order: in a chat room, nothing actually happens.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I came to make sure Soul Nate's Tweet was mentioned. Pleased to see it's actually in the article.

"there are two types of male groupchats. either they have a name like "BONER BOYS RES[ERECT]ED: HORNY 4 LIFE, 2 CAKED UP 2 DIE" but they just encouraging each other through breakups and to try therapy. the other will be named like "gary chat" and filled with domestic terrorists"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BlakCat: [Fark user image 740x541]



SALUTE!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.


this confuses me. i know several people who went through Catholic school system and hated it. then, when they had children, they put their kids through the same school. never understood that. unless it's part of the Catholic wedding vows. my mom was brainwashed and she put us kids through the same mill.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So... sample size of 1? Therefore everything is all good.

/dnrtfa
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So you're saying "locker room" talk may not be as common as we've been led to believe, and it may be confined to a subset of complete assholes?
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
man, what is described in the article sounds like a revelation.

The admission of being near friendless as middle age happens, climbing the walls trying to just find some sort of relief from realizing that suddenly, middle age, it's real... it's tough.  It's tough not having an emotional outlet where you can just call out that "im hurting" and to be able to talk about your needs.

real talk, Some days the only people that i talk to are work meetings & posting irrelevantly in a fark thread.  Frankly, im facing loneliness with a whimper and not bravely moving forward, and it's not uncommon for me to find myself literally tucked into a fetal position on the couch, holding myself close because i'm desperate to hold someone.

I sleepwalk through going to the gym to exercise every day to hold my body together, I barely meet deadlines and needs at work because of all this longing that just seems to have no end.

despite all of this, i still have this borderline irrational belief that someday i won't feel this way & will have an outlet for this love and closeness and desire for giving that I've got in my heart.

/sorry. just needed to say it.
 
wiski
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: So you're saying "locker room" talk may not be as common as we've been led to believe, and it may be confined to a subset of complete assholes?


Personally, I never felt the need to hang around in the locker room and chat with a bunch of mostly naked guys. Just ain't my scene.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Metaphorical wanking and/or penis-measuring.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's sexist to assume all guy gatherings are any diff that all women ones. So I just assume these also eventually end up in pillow fights and some experimentation.
 
Merltech
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Ragin' Asian: Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.

this confuses me. i know several people who went through Catholic school system and hated it. then, when they had children, they put their kids through the same school. never understood that. unless it's part of the Catholic wedding vows. my mom was brainwashed and she put us kids through the same mill.


It's a cult thing.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trash talking about things that don't matter.  Supportiveness for things that do matter.  We were terrible to each other over the Avs - Kraken games.  We are pooling together resources for the guy whose daughter in the hospital.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"All-guy group chats get a bad rap."


that's just becasue people are pretty stupid and simpleton.


here is what reality is:

All-X type people, where X is a basic visually observable trait, are not all the same.

An all KKK group chat, might also be all male or all female. Did you imagine the male/female traits here were the main primary influence traits of how that group chat goes down?
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My best friends group chat consists mostly of excessively juvenile ways to insult each other and discussing our D&D campaign. Some work talk and memes sprinkled in.  It's really mundane and I couldn't love it more.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The group chat with my male friends is mostly related to talking about board games. Irreverent/ironic commentary on politics, and self-deprecating remarks that indicate when one of us needs a little cheering up. We've never discussed sex, our dicks, complained about "the wives" or discussed overthrowing the government. In other words, not all men enjoy locker room talk. Why that's a surprise to anyone is beyond me.

I recently saw some of my son's group chats with his friends--he's a senior in high school. They were organizing a group to go to a school board meeting and speak up for their favorite teacher who is being forcibly moved to another school by the district to teach a subject he isn't interested in teaching. They were organizing who would speak, who would write it, the points they wanted to raise... In other words, the next generation may not be as lost as we are led to believe.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Online gaming clans/guilds/whatever is another form of this.  There, you can actually, like, play and drink.   DUI gaming is the best.

The absolute most insane was at like 10 am EST, where a drunk clanner in Australia (at some dark hour local) had his GF under his desk, then they tried to get pics.  But were too drunk to be successful, or maybe she distracted him...   Good Times!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark is my group chat. We talk about cheese and sex and I like it that way.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Ragin' Asian: Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.

this confuses me. i know several people who went through Catholic school system and hated it. then, when they had children, they put their kids through the same school. never understood that. unless it's part of the Catholic wedding vows. my mom was brainwashed and she put us kids through the same mill.


sometimes they are the best schools in an area
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's mostly just sending photos of our genitals, but only so we can check each other for lumps and/or bumps, I swear. Concern for our health is our top priority, and it keeps us awake at night worrying which is why those pics usually get sent at 2am.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It's sexist to assume all guy gatherings are any diff that all women ones. So I just assume these also eventually end up in pillow fights and some experimentation.


Ah, you're in my Atlanta group chat. Half the men in the friend group are openly gay, but damn if you can tell which half based on the messages.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sxacho: Fark is my group chat. We talk about cheese and sex and I like it that way.


Cats as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Ragin' Asian: Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.

this confuses me. i know several people who went through Catholic school system and hated it. then, when they had children, they put their kids through the same school. never understood that. unless it's part of the Catholic wedding vows. my mom was brainwashed and she put us kids through the same mill.


In my town the most uptight parents sent their daughters to the local Catholic Girls School. The idea was to protect them from boys and sex according to the girls I knew. It very much had the opposite effect on the majority of them.

(forbidden fruit...)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leela in Internet chat room
Youtube XCEx6PXpLPs
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My all-guy chat app provides plenty of giggity, submitter.

/does a bit more than "chat", tbh
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm in at least 3 all-guy group chats for various different groups of friends.  Know what we talk about?  Anything.  How our day is going, cool or boring stuff we're doing, work, dating, marriage, kids, health stuff, cars, houses, computers, money, media, politics, science, we often send memes and interesting screenshots. A lot of professional advice goes back and forth, which is great.  My group chats have helped guide me in varied situations where one of the members has more experience with something than I do.  I often help with home improvement questions and refer them to experts I trust if I don't have the answer they need.  We just... Talk about stuff.  And they're often a great resource as long as the group is diverse in experience and professions.

Maybe it's just the group chats I'm in ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bglove25
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Ragin' Asian: Yeah. I went to an all boys Catholic high school.

this confuses me. i know several people who went through Catholic school system and hated it. then, when they had children, they put their kids through the same school. never understood that. unless it's part of the Catholic wedding vows. my mom was brainwashed and she put us kids through the same mill.


As a former all boy Catholic high school grad, let me try to explain this.  See, the human population is generally heterosexual.  As such, many teenage boys preform less well academically when they objects of their exploding hormones' lust isn't around as a constant distraction. Also cut down dramatically on interpersonal conflict because 1) no girls to fight over and 2) no girls to impress.  Personally, wasn't that big a deal, although the halls could be kinda smelly.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess you could say I'd become a statistic.

100% of all people do.
 
