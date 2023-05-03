 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Massachusetts town to spend $20,000 on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles manhole covers. Cowabunga   (wcvb.com) divider line
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They gonna update the "news" story with pictures after the covers are designed?

is it gonna be comic accurate turtles?  live action turtle accurate, or the new weird CGI accurate?

There is a correct answer, for the record...
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Four of the manhole covers in a western Massachusetts city are going to be turned into a public tribute to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

What, no cover for Splinter?
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: What, no cover for Splinter?


Rats.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: They gonna update the "news" story with pictures after the covers are designed?

is it gonna be comic accurate turtles?  live action turtle accurate, or the new weird CGI accurate?

There is a correct answer, for the record...


The show from about 10 years ago was brilliant, especially the homage episodes for Friday the 13th and Big Trouble in Little China (w/ James Hong!)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And they'll be stolen within a week
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So are we going to get a followup story why there are missing manhole covers a few months after install?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that make them turtlehole covers?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NoHo Massachusetts doing NoHo things.

/hippies
 
EL EM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: So are we going to get a followup story why there are missing manhole covers a few months after install?


Why, yes, we will see that as a story- but it won't take months.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This makes sense. Now, people who deliver pizzas will know which manhole covers to go to.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.


Well, it'll keep people wandering down the street counting their free money wads from vooping into sewer holes at least.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$20,000 for four manhole covers...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.

Well, it'll keep people wandering down the street counting their free money wads from vooping into sewer holes at least.


they are going to remove existing covers and replace them.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.


It would be pretty dodgy to travel down Main St. Northampton if there were no manhole covers. Think of all the accidents and late deliveries resulting from the mess.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: $20,000 for four manhole covers...


the best part, they are using "man hole" in Northampton.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: $20,000 for four manhole covers...


If the art is good, might be worth while for the first prints.  After the die is made, subsequent copies should be considerably less.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: jtown: $20,000 for four manhole covers...

the best part, they are using "man hole" in Northampton.


That's considered a proper insult in Lesbianville, USA.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.


It's classified as public art, which is a valid use for these funds.

The farking article links to the spreadsheet of where all the funding went.  It went, well, all over the place.  This is by design.

https://northamptonma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/21499/ARPA-Awards
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Floki: asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.

It would be pretty dodgy to travel down Main St. Northampton if there were no manhole covers. Think of all the accidents and late deliveries resulting from the mess.


are there 4 access holes missing covers right now?  in my travels in the Pioneer Valley i've never come across a missing man hole cover, have you?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was in high school my brother and I were early adopters of TMNT. We had all the original comics, some even signed by the artists.

Then in college my brother left them in a dorm lounge and they vanished. Insert rage emoji here.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Floki: asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.

It would be pretty dodgy to travel down Main St. Northampton if there were no manhole covers. Think of all the accidents and late deliveries resulting from the mess.

are there 4 access holes missing covers right now?  in my travels in the Pioneer Valley i've never come across a missing man hole cover, have you?


I think you're missing a manhole cover.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the follow-up where we hear that some poor little tyke is run down in the street while checking out the manhole cover.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So nice e to know that at least one city in America has ended hunger and homelessness for its people. I don't know this as fact but I one can only assume that they don't have anything better to do with this money than to send it down the sewer. Kudos to these Massholes!
 
JustMatt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wouldn't that make them turtlehole covers?


Cloaca covers.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So nice e to know that at least one city in America has ended hunger and homelessness for its people. I don't know this as fact but I one can only assume that they don't have anything better to do with this money than to send it down the sewer. Kudos to these Massholes!


Again, this is merely somewhat unusual public art, no different than a statue in a park or a mural in a subway station.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NoHo?

(clicks link)

On brand.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Floki: asciibaron: Floki: asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.

It would be pretty dodgy to travel down Main St. Northampton if there were no manhole covers. Think of all the accidents and late deliveries resulting from the mess.

are there 4 access holes missing covers right now?  in my travels in the Pioneer Valley i've never come across a missing man hole cover, have you?

I think you're missing a manhole cover.


$20k for 4 manhole covers to replace existing ones seems like a classic "it's free money" expenditure.   if they man hole covers would be put on display in various locations not in the road, that would make more sense.  having them replace existing covers in active roadways seems to be creating a traffic danger to people looking to get a selfie with the cover in an active roadway.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FloriduhGuy: So nice e to know that at least one city in America has ended hunger and homelessness for its people. I don't know this as fact but I one can only assume that they don't have anything better to do with this money than to send it down the sewer. Kudos to these Massholes!

Again, this is merely somewhat unusual public art, no different than a statue in a park or a mural in a subway station.


Eh, Let him have this.  He's spending more as an individual by getting sued by Disney, burning books, and changing laws to oppress people.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: having them replace existing covers in active roadways seems to be creating a traffic danger to people looking to get a selfie with the cover in an active roadway.


Doctors need work.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Floki: asciibaron: Floki: asciibaron: this is why the pandemic money was given out, to buy $5,000 manhole covers.

"The American Rescue Plan is delivering direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus."

clearly 4 manhole covers are gonna rescue the economy.

It would be pretty dodgy to travel down Main St. Northampton if there were no manhole covers. Think of all the accidents and late deliveries resulting from the mess.

are there 4 access holes missing covers right now?  in my travels in the Pioneer Valley i've never come across a missing man hole cover, have you?

I think you're missing a manhole cover.

$20k for 4 manhole covers to replace existing ones seems like a classic "it's free money" expenditure.   if they man hole covers would be put on display in various locations not in the road, that would make more sense.  having them replace existing covers in active roadways seems to be creating a traffic danger to people looking to get a selfie with the cover in an active roadway.


You don't have to take a selfie when you visit, Concern Troll. 😉
 
